Airbnb launches New Year’s Eve anti-party initiative in New York

Airbnb today announced a safety initiative to prevent parties in New York over New Year’s Eve in the wake of the latest COVID-19 spike.

Starting today, guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one night reservations in entire-home listings on New Years Eve in New York and throughout the United States. Additionally, the company said it would be deploying more stringent restrictions on one and two-night reservations that may pose heightened risk for parties.

This comes on the heels of a similar initiative we launched over Halloween that that company says was a success. It says all guests who make bookings for New Years Eve must attest that they will not throw an unauthorized party and acknowledge they may be pursued legally by Airbnb if they break the rules on parties and events.