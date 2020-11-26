Bicyclist dies two weeks after being struck by a car in Saugerties

On November 3, a 44-year-old male from Manhattan, was bicycling north on Fish Creek Road in Saugerties when he was struck by a 1995 Mercedes, operated by 55-year-old Craig L. Pedersen of Palenville. Pedersen was southbound on Fish Creek Road and struck the bicycle while making a left turn onto Patch Road, according to the Saugerties Police Department. The bicyclist was airlifted from the scene to Albany Medical Center.

According to Saugerties police chief Joseph Sinagra, the unidentified bicyclist died on November 20 from injuries suffered in the crash.

Pedersen has been charged with failing to yield the right of way, a traffic infraction.