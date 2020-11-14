Car strikes CSX train in Saugerties

On November 13 at 11:31 p.m., Esther N. Lee, 35 of Montebello, was travelling westbound on Route 212 in Saugerties when she failed to stop at the railroad crossing, crashed through the warning gate and ran her 2009 Honda CRV directly into a car of a passing northbound CSX train, according to Saugerties police. Lee’s vehicle struck car number 45-50. “The impact caused extensive damage to both her vehicle and the crossing gate,” police said in a press release.

Lee was treated at the scene by paramedics from Diaz Ambulance and then transported to the WCMC Health Alliance Broadway Campus in Kingston and later transferred to the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie.

The investigation in ongoing and charges against Lee are pending. Saugerties Police were assisted at the scene by the Village of Saugerties Fire Department and CSX Police.