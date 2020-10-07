Police: Dutchess county bookkeeper stole over $140k from employer

On Tuesday, October 6, the New York State Police from the Rhinebeck barracks in conjunction with the New York State Police Financial Crimes Unit, arrested Samantha E. Manetta, 31, of Red Hook, for the felonies of second-degree grand larceny second-degree computer tampering.

Investigation determined Manetta stole over $140,000 from her former employer while working as an assistant in the office overseeing payroll and bookkeeping. Police also said she caused damage to the company website after her employment was terminated.

Manetta was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Rhinebeck Court on November 5 at 5 p.m.