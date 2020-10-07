One injured in Kingston shooting

Members of the Kingston Police Department are presently investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Elmendorf Street between Broadway and Belvedere Street.

The incident was reported at approximately 2:55 p.m. There is a male victim that was transported to HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kingston Police Department at 845-331-1671 or the tipline at 845-331-4499. All calls and information will be kept confidential.

Advertisement

The Kingston Police Department is being assisted by the New York State Police, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and Town of Ulster Police.