Route 32 in Kingston to be paved

Boulevard (Route 32) in Kingston will be paved from the city line to Greenkill Avenue, the City of Kingston reports. Preparation has begun, with milling to begin next week and paving to be completed by October 16, weather depending.

NYS Department of Transportation crews are currently moving along Boulevard installing sidewalks and retaining walls, with flaggers directing traffic. Drivers should expect long delays in traffic during the next two weeks and are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Drivers should also be aware of changing traffic patterns along Greenkill Avenue. The paved and landscaped trail travels along Boulevard/Route 32, Greenkill Avenue and Broadway. Funding for the Empire State Trail peoject comes from NY State-dedicated transportation funds.