32-year-old man dies in two-car crash in Gardiner

This morning at approximately 7:20 a.m. troopers responded to Bruynswick Road in the town of Gardiner for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Initial investigation revealed that a 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse, operated by Thomas Griffin, age 32 from the hamlet of Wallkill was traveling north on Bruynswick Road when he crossed over into the southbound lane and struck at 2007 Honda Accord traveling south.

Griffin was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The operator of the Honda, James Phelan, 68, of New Paltz, was flown to Westchester Medical Center.

According to police, Phelan was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, while Griffin was not.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to the State Police Highland at 845-691-2922 and reference sjs # 9835358.