38,000 in Hudson Valley still without power following tropical storm

As of 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, roughly 38,000 Central Hudson customers are without electrical service following the high winds and heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday.

The majority are located in Orange County and Southern Dutchess County:

Dutchess County: 16,812

Orange County: 14,468

Putnam County: 2,050

Ulster County: 3,900

According to Central Hudson, more than 115,000 homes and businesses experienced outages as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias, making it the fourth-most severe to impact the region in Central Hudson’s history. Two-thirds have had their power restored, and 90 percent will be connected by 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to the utility.

Central Hudson has a force of more than 600 electric line and tree personnel, with more than 100 additional mutual aid workers expected to arrive today to continue to address the nearly 1,200 damage locations. Since the start of the storm, crews have addressed more than 1,600 reports of wires down and repairing 91 broken utility poles.

Regular ice and water distribution will be available beginning at noon today, until 5:00 p.m. at the following locations. Customers are advised to bring coolers to transport or store the ice.