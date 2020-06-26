Tech City COVID-19 testing site to close next week

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced today that Nuvance/Health Quest will be transitioning its mobile testing sites to on-site testing. As Nuvance opens five other locations for testing at their facilities, they will be closing their testing site at TechCity on June 30. Since the site opened on March 23, it has conducted over 7,500 tests. In total, Ulster County has tested over 33,000 residents. Nuvance has added testing at multiple Health Quest Medical Practice locations in Ulster County for existing patients including: 9W in Ulster; Kingston Plaza, Route 299 in Lloyd, Route 32 in Modena; Zena Road in Woodstock, and Route 28 in Boiceville. Non-HQMP patients can seek testing at Vassar Diagnostic Lab at the Hudson Valley Mall in Kingston.

“Adding a mobile testing site just two weeks after our first confirmed case of COVID-19 undoubtedly saved countless lives,” County Executive Pat Ryan said. “I want to thank Nuvance Health for their critical efforts and I want to remind residents that while the public health situation has greatly improved, we must continue to remain vigilant and adhere to social distancing protocols and wear masks in order to avoid a second wave.”

The mobile testing sites at Grand Street in Kingston operated by HealthAlliance and Ellenville Hospital will continue to operate. Other testing providers include Caremount, Emergency One, Rite Aid, and CVS. Individuals seeking more information about these testing sites and testing options including diagnostic and antibody testing in Ulster County can visit: https://covid19. ulstercountyny.gov/mobile- testing/

There are currently 1,797 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 86 fatalities in Ulster County.