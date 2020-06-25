Ulster County announces Independence Day salute to essential workers, with fireworks

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced today that Ulster County will be presenting an Independence Weekend Salute to essential workers.

Sponsored by the law firm of Mainetti & Mainetti, the County will be hosting a July 4th Community Fireworks Show located at the TechCity parking lot at 300 Enterprise Drive, Kingston. The lots will open at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks presentation will begin at dusk. To abide by social distancing precautions, all attendees will be required to stay near their vehicles and no alcohol will be allowed on the site. This event is free for all residents.

Additionally, on July 5th, communities throughout Ulster County will recognize essential workers at a motorcade starting at Dietz Stadium at 4:00 p.m. in Kingston. The motorcade will feature and recognize individuals who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic.

“I am so proud that we are able to not only provide a safe outlet for our residents to celebrate our nation’s independence but to also recognize the hard work of all of those who have stepped up over the last few months,” County Executive Ryan said. “I would like to thank the law firm of Mainetti & Mainetti for sponsoring our fireworks celebration and I hope that residents will join us to recognize the works of those who selflessly put their own health and safety on the line for our community.”

“At Mainetti & Mainetti we believe in the importance of coming together to celebrate our nation’s history of perseverance and overcoming adversity,” Alexander Mainetti said. “In keeping with that tradition during these difficult times, we are proud to partner with County Executive Ryan to provide our Ulster County Community with a 4th of July fireworks celebration. From all of us at Mainetti & Mainetti have a happy and safe Fourth of July.”

“The Town of Ulster is very happy to host this year’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration,” Ulster Town Supervisor Jim Quigley said. “After these difficult months, it will be a wonderful and welcome celebration. The selection of the TechCity property for the event is another indication of County Executive Ryan‘s commitment the repurposing the property, and we look forward to continuing to work with him to find even greater uses for the site.“

“I would like to commend County Executive Ryan and his team for selecting the County-owned property on Enterprise Dr. in the Town of Ulster as the site for one of this year’s July 4th celebrations,” Ulster County Legislator Brian Cahill said. “As we move to re-imagine this site together, utilizing the grounds for safe, family-friendly events like this makes perfect sense. I am looking forward to a wonderful evening on the 4th.”