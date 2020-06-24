Police investigate fatal crash on Interstate 84 in town of Newburgh

On Tuesday, June 23, State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash eastbound on Interstate 84 in the town of Newburgh near the Interstate 87 on ramp.

Initial investigation revealed that a Toyota Sienna was traveling in the left lane eastbound in Interstate 84 and slowed down for unknown reasons. The Sienna was struck in the rear by a U-Haul truck, also traveling east. The U-Haul truck was then struck by a Mercedes Sprinter van.

The operator of the Sprinter van, Kenneth Kear, 60, of Wappingers Falls, was injured in the crash. He was extricated from the vehicle by the Orange Lake Fire Department and transported to St Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Toyota van, Jerry Candeleria-Martinez, age 27 of Wallkill, was transported to St Luke’s Hospital for evaluation. The operator of the U-Haul and the passenger were not injured. All the operators were wearing seatbelts. This is an ongoing investigation.