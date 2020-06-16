Ulster County DMV to reopen next week

The Ulster County Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen for limited transactions by appointment on Monday, June 22.

Appointments can be made for the following transactions only:

Enforcement Processing;

Reciprocity Transactions (License Reciprocity from out of state);

Standard & Enhanced Driver’s License and Real ID Processing;

Permit Transactions for Class D, M, CDL and Standard Permits; and

New Vehicle Registrations.

An appointment at the Department of Motor Vehicles can be made online by visiting ulstercountyny.gov/countyclerk/dmv.html and clicking the “Make an Appointment” button.

The County Clerk encourages residents to continue to mail routine transactions to the Ulster County Clerk’s Office, PO Box 1800, Kingston, NY 12402. In addition, the Department of Motor Vehicles will have a drop-box outside the back-door of the county office building for plate surrenders, duplicate title requests and registration renewals.

Advertisement

“I’m so happy to be able to bring these important services back to the community,” stated County Clerk Nina Postupack. “Proper safety precautions, including plexiglass dividers, have been put into effect in and around the DMV to ensure the health and safety of all visitors and employees. We look forward to the day that we can once again offer full service to our residents.”

When arriving at the Ulster County Office Building for your appointment, please enter through the front door only. Masks are required. Entry into the Motor Vehicle office is limited to individuals completing DMV transactions, unless accompanying a minor or if an additional person is needed to complete the transaction. While in the building, please follow proper social distancing protocols, remaining 6 feet (or 3 seats) from others.

For further information, please contact Ulster County Clerk Nina Postupack at (845) 340-3040.

The Motor Vehicle office is located on the ground floor of the Ulster County Office Building, 244 Fair Street, Kingston location.