City of Kingston cancels Fourth of July Fireworks

Kingston Mayor Steven T. Noble announced that the city’s 2020 Fourth of July fireworks display and celebration has been cancelled due to New York State COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings.

“In consultation with public health officials, the City of Kingston has determined that the annual Fourth of July fireworks and gathering cannot safely occur while following the State’s social distancing guidelines,” according to a release. “In an effort to honor our frontline workers, healthcare workers and first responders, there will be a motorized parade in the City of Kingston, and simultaneously across Ulster County, on Sunday, July 5, 2020.”

“This was a difficult decision, as the July Fourth fireworks is one of Kingston’s most beloved events, which brings together hundreds of residents and visitors alike,” said Noble. “This year we are excited to join Ulster County and our surrounding municipalities to show our collective appreciation for frontline workers. We honor these essential members of our community by celebrating the holiday safely, protecting the health of those around us.”

More information about the July 5 cavalcade, including time, locations, and further details will be forthcoming from the County Executive’s office in the coming weeks.

Noble offered thanks to local law firm Mainetti & Mainetti, PC for their readiness to sponsor the fireworks again this year, and their ongoing support of this beloved community event.