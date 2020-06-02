Man drowns in the Hudson River

Members of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of an Arkville man, located unconscious and unresponsive in the Hudson River in the Town of Ulster.

On May 30 at 5:30 p.m., deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office Navigation Unit responded to a 911 call for an unconscious man in the Hudson River off East Kingston in the Town of Ulster. James Lamborn, 70, of Arkville was found in the water, near his vessel by passing kayakers. Preliminary investigation suggests Mr. Lamborn accidentally drowned, however the investigation is ongoing.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Ulster Hose Fire Department, Ulster Police Department and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police.