Garbage truck strikes utility pole in Saugerties, causing brief power outage

On Tuesday morning, April 28, Saugerties police officers were called to the parking lot of the Glasco firehouse for reports of a County Waste garbage truck with a utility pole and live wires on top of it.

According to a police report, the driver, Michael J. Manetta, 31 of Catskill, could not be extricated from the vehicle until Central Hudson arrived on the scene to render the pole and wires safe.

The operator of the garbage truck reported to officers that as he was driving through the parking lot, he became distracted by a sound in the rear of his vehicle, was not looking forward and drove into the utility pole, shearing the pole at its base. As a result of the collision, a brief power disruption occurred in the Glasco area. No injuries were reported by the driver.

An investigation yielded no indications of impairment by the operator, however, the police investigation is ongoing. Saugerties police were assisted by Glasco fire and Central Hudson Gas and Electric.

