Police, wildlife rehabilitators rescue injured bear

The State Police in Poughkeepsie saved a black bear last night with the help of the New York State Environmental Conservation Police, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, and a wildlife rehabilitator from Friends of the Feathered & Furry Wildlife Center.

Troopers responded to Route 44 for a report of an injured bear on Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley. According to police, the bear was unresponsive, but had no obvious external wounds. It appeared to have been struck by a motor vehicle.

Troopers enlisted help from the New York State Environmental Police, who contacted a wildlife rehabilitator. The Friends of the Feathered & Furry Wildlife Center representative provided medical attention to the injured bear, and after a recovery period, the bear was moved via blanket to a nearby wooded area. The bear was last seen walking into the woods under its own power.

