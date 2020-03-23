Mohonk Preserve closes, citing crowded trails amidst calls for social-distancing

Effective this morning, the Mohonk Preserve in Gardiner is closed to the public until further notice.

In a release, the preserve cited “severe overcrowding at parks” as the reason. “As always, the health and safety of our staff and visitors are our highest priorities and this temporary closure is a critical component of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Anyone with questions is asked to contact info@mohonkpreserve.org.

