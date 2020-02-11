Man killed in Kingston shooting

The Kingston Police Department is presently investigating a homicide that occurred in the area of Sheehan Court.

Earlier this evening at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Kingston Police Department received a call from residents reporting shots fired. Officers responded and secured the scene. The victim was transported by EMS to Health Alliance Broadway Campus where he was pronounced dead.

The victim is a 31-year-old male from Kingston. His name is being withheld at this time until family can make appropriate notifications.

The Kingston Police Department is being assisted by the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and the Town of Ulster Police.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Kingston Police Department at 845 331-1671.

