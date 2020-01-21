Hudson Valley Airbnb hosts earned $13.8 million with 55,800 guest arrivals during big 2019 weekends 

Local homeowners earned a combined $13.8 million in income while welcoming approximately 55,800 guest arrivals for the five biggest guest arrival weekends in 2019 across the region, including Columbus Day Weekend, Memorial Day Weekend, Labor Day Weekend, and peak fall foliage tourism weekends, according to the company.

During the five biggest weekends of 2019, Airbnb hosts in the Mid Hudson earned $13.8 million. These weekends in 2019 included:

2019 Weekend Dates Total Guest Arrivals Total Host Income Upcoming 2020 Weekend Dates May 24-26, 2019 11,800 $2.8 million May 22-24, 2020 October 11-13, 2019 11,700 $2.5 million October 9-11, 2020 August 30-September 1, 2019 11,300 $3 million September 4-6, 2020 October 18-20, 2019 10,600 $2.3 million October 16-18, 2020 August 16-18, 2019 10,400 $3.2 million August 14-16, 2020

As usual, Ulster County led the way by a wide margin among Mid-Hudson counties.

County Total 2019 Guest Arrivals Total 2019 Host Income Dutchess 57,700 $10 million Orange 45,800 $7 million Putnam 10,900 $2.1 million Rockland 8,300 $1.6 million Sullivan 34,300 $5.1 million Ulster 184,600 $31.9 million Westchester 36,800 $8.8 million

“The home sharing community provides significant value through expanded lodging capacity for Mid Hudson communities when hotels sell out during big events,” stated a release from Airbnb. “These include major conventions and concerts, and during summer tourism or ski season.”

The company also boasted that its business model brings money into communities, rather than siphoning it out (presumably as other tech companies are sometimes accused of doing).

“Since Airbnb was founded, hosts keep 97 percent and have earned over $65 billion sharing their homes that many use to pay the bills and pursue their passions,” stated the release.

Not everyone is thrilled with the growth of short-term rentals, which have been blamed by neighbors for increased noise and for contributing to a rise in housing costs, particularly for resident renters. The issue has been at the forefront in places like Gardiner and Woodstock.

