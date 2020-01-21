News Wire

Hudson Valley Airbnb hosts earned $13.8 million with 55,800 guest arrivals during big 2019 weekends 

Local homeowners earned  a combined $13.8 million in income while welcoming approximately 55,800 guest arrivals for the five biggest guest arrival weekends in 2019 across the region, including Columbus Day Weekend, Memorial Day Weekend, Labor Day Weekend, and peak fall foliage tourism weekends, according to the company.

During the five biggest weekends of 2019, Airbnb hosts in the Mid Hudson earned $13.8 million. These weekends in 2019 included: 

2019 Weekend Dates

Total Guest Arrivals

Total Host Income

Upcoming 2020 Weekend Dates

May 24-26, 2019

11,800

$2.8 million

May 22-24, 2020

October 11-13, 2019

11,700

$2.5 million

October 9-11, 2020

August 30-September 1, 2019

11,300

$3 million

September 4-6, 2020

October 18-20, 2019

10,600

$2.3 million

October 16-18, 2020

August 16-18, 2019

10,400

$3.2 million

August 14-16, 2020

 

As usual, Ulster County led the way by a wide margin among Mid-Hudson counties.

County

Total 2019 Guest Arrivals

Total 2019 Host Income

Dutchess

57,700

$10 million

Orange

45,800

$7 million

Putnam

10,900

$2.1 million

Rockland

8,300

$1.6 million

Sullivan

34,300

$5.1 million

Ulster

184,600

$31.9 million

Westchester

36,800

$8.8 million

“The home sharing community provides significant value through expanded lodging capacity for Mid Hudson communities when hotels sell out during big events,” stated a release from Airbnb. “These include major conventions and concerts, and during summer tourism or ski season.”

The company also boasted that its business model brings money into communities, rather than siphoning it out (presumably as other tech companies are sometimes accused of doing). 

“Since Airbnb was founded, hosts keep 97 percent and have earned over $65 billion sharing their homes that many use to pay the bills and pursue their passions,” stated the release. 

Not everyone is thrilled with the growth of short-term rentals, which have been blamed by neighbors for increased noise and for contributing to a rise in housing costs, particularly for resident renters. The issue has been at the forefront in places like Gardiner and Woodstock

 

