Hudson Valley Airbnb hosts earned $14 million in five big 2019 weekends

Local homeowners earned a combined $13.8 million in income while welcoming approximately 55,800 guest arrivals for the five biggest guest arrival weekends in 2019 across the region, including Columbus Day Weekend, Memorial Day Weekend, Labor Day Weekend, and peak fall foliage tourism weekends, according to the company.
During the five biggest weekends of 2019, Airbnb hosts in the Mid Hudson earned $13.8 million. These weekends in 2019 included:
|
2019 Weekend Dates
|
Total Guest Arrivals
|
Total Host Income
|
Upcoming 2020 Weekend Dates
|
May 24-26, 2019
|
11,800
|
$2.8 million
|
May 22-24, 2020
|
October 11-13, 2019
|
11,700
|
$2.5 million
|
October 9-11, 2020
|
August 30-September 1, 2019
|
11,300
|
$3 million
|
September 4-6, 2020
|
October 18-20, 2019
|
10,600
|
$2.3 million
|
October 16-18, 2020
|
August 16-18, 2019
|
10,400
|
$3.2 million
|
August 14-16, 2020
As usual, Ulster County led the way by a wide margin among Mid-Hudson counties.
|
County
|
Total 2019 Guest Arrivals
|
Total 2019 Host Income
|
Dutchess
|
57,700
|
$10 million
|
Orange
|
45,800
|
$7 million
|
Putnam
|
10,900
|
$2.1 million
|
Rockland
|
8,300
|
$1.6 million
|
Sullivan
|
34,300
|
$5.1 million
|
Ulster
|
184,600
|
$31.9 million
|
Westchester
|
36,800
|
$8.8 million
“The home sharing community provides significant value through expanded lodging capacity for Mid Hudson communities when hotels sell out during big events,” stated a release from Airbnb. “These include major conventions and concerts, and during summer tourism or ski season.”
The company also boasted that its business model brings money into communities, rather than siphoning it out (presumably as other tech companies are sometimes accused of doing).
“Since Airbnb was founded, hosts keep 97 percent and have earned over $65 billion sharing their homes that many use to pay the bills and pursue their passions,” stated the release.
Not everyone is thrilled with the growth of short-term rentals, which have been blamed by neighbors for increased noise and for contributing to a rise in housing costs, particularly for resident renters. The issue has been at the forefront in places like Gardiner and Woodstock.
There are 2 comments
I wonder how much tax was paid on those earnings and how many hosts forego carrying proper liability insurance.
My thoughts, exactly.