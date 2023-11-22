Calendar of events

Thu. 11/23

Thanksgiving Gratitude Yoga at Little Blueberry in Saugerties, 9am.

Family of New Paltz 5K Turkey Trot at the Water Street Market in New Paltz, 10am.

4th Annual Spread the Love Thanksgiving Event. Food, clothing, music, and dance free to the community at the Center for Creative Education in Kingston, 10am.

Hooks & Needles, Yarns & Threads at the Tivoli Free Library, 10:30am.

Thanksgiving Dinner at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12:30pm.

Free Thanksgiving Day 2023 Event with Buddhist Monk at Kadampa World Peace Temple in Neversink, 1pm.

Annual Thanksgiving Meal at Snug Harbor & Grill in New Paltz, 3pm.

5Rhythms ~ Living Waves: Hudson Valley at Marbletown Multi-Arts, 6:30pm.

Napoleon at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 7pm.

Priscilla at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 8pm.

Myth Adventures: Five Greek Classics by the Rhinebeck High School Drama Club Available for Video on Demand through 12/6/23.

Fri. 11/24

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. A one mile walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and wander through Majestic Park at the Gardiner Library, 8am.

Grateful Gatherings: A Private Sanctuary Tour at the Woodstock Farm Sanctuary in High Falls, 10am.

Free Community Movie: The Grinch (2018) at the Moviehouse in Millerton, 10am.

HVArtMarket Makers Market. Community-driven weekend-long holiday market brings together the best handcrafted goods at the Locust Grove Estate in Poughkeepsie, 10am.

Holiday Pottery Show & Sale at Garrison Art Center, 10am.

Meditation at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 10am.

Basilica Farm & Flea Holiday Market 2023. Three-day market featuring more than 80 regional makers and growers; a festival and non commercial alternative to Black Friday at Basilica Hudson, 12pm.

Ron Sharkey Presents One of a Kind Ceramic Works by Ted Deutermann at the Antique Barn in Stone Ridge, 12pm.

Make Your Own Greeting Cards. Be creative. Be unique. Give the gift of uniqueness by making your own holiday and all occasion cards at the Lo’Kel-Li Vendor Market in the Poughkeepsie Galleria, 12pm.

Holiday Pop Up at Oak Street Studio in Kingston, 12pm.

Black Friday Dessert Pop Up: Supreme Soft Serve at Rose Hill Farm in Red Hook, 12pm.

The Polar Express. Embark on a magical trip to the North Pole where Santa and his Elves board the train to greet guests; hot chocolate and a delicious cookie served by dancing chefs on your trip; caroling and on-board entertainment at Catskill Mountain Railroad in Kingston, 1pm.

Surbahar (Bass Sitar) Concert with Radhika Samson at the Matagiri Sri Aurobindo Center, 2pm.

Crafting Winter Decorations for The Library at the Arkell Museum in Canajoharie, 2pm.

A Celebration of Native American Heritage Day for Families With Julia and The Eagle at the Rosendale Theatre, 3pm.

Mid-Hudson Music Together – Rhythm Kids (Ages 4-8) at Marbletown Multi-Arts, 3:30pm.

Chess Club at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

The Classics at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 5pm.

Holiday Group Build: Easy Rope Wreath. Braid rope to fashion a wreath that can be decorated to your taste at the Hudson River Maritime Museum’s Wooden Boat School in Kingston, 5pm.

Open Mic: Thanksgiving Leftovers Edition at The Poetry Barn in West Hurley, 6pm.

A Frosty Fest. Hudson Valley’s Largest Holiday Lights Spectacular! Enjoy the drive-thru experience in the comfort of your own vehicle. Park and walk inside, visit Santa, dance with Mr. & Mrs. Frosty, Rudolph, Snow Bear, and other Characters, watch Jingles Magic Show, and more at the Headless Horseman Hayrides & Haunted Attractions in Ulster Park, 6pm.

Friday Family Movie Night at the African Roots Center in Kingston, 6pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Adult Zumba Classes at New Paltz Community Center, 6:45pm.

Live Music from Excellent Adventures at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

All Ages Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

Voodelic at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Rebel Black Friday with a Free Talk with Buddhist Monk: “Contentment – The Most Precious Possession” at Kadampa World Peace Temple in Neversink, 7pm.

Post-Thanksgiving Bonus Adult Skate at Skate Time in Accord, 7pm.

Brian Mitchell at Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 7pm.

Jennie Angel & The Outlaws at Paula’s Runaway Cafe in Wappingers Falls, 7pm.

Reelin’ In The Years: An All Star Tribute to Steely Dan at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Butterfield: A Tribute to Paul Buttefiled. Featuring Gabriel Butterfiled, Jimmy Eppard, Jim Curtin, Danny Louis, Jackson Kincheloe at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Super Trans AM: The Super 70s Concert Experience at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Hung With Care: A Queer Holiday Burlesque Spectacular at City Winery in Montgomery, 8pm.

The Lone Riders of the Apocalypse at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 8pm.

Jailhouse Rock (1957) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Yas Diva: Take Over at The Roosevelt Bar in Beacon, 8pm.

Community Rave Network at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.

Jack Spann at The Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 9pm.

Sat. 11/25

CTK Men’s Breakfast at CTK Episcopal in Stone Ridge, 6:30am.

Holiday Group Build: Toy Blocks at the Hudson River Maritime Museum’s Wooden Boat School in Kingston, 9am.

Field and Supply Holiday Pop Up at the Senate Garage in Kingston, 10am.

51st Annual DCCF Holiday Craft Fair at Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie, 10am.

Fall Farm Tour. Visit the farm, meet the fiber producers and browse the farm store at Clover Brook Farm in Hyde Park, 10am.

D&D with Doug at the Tivoli Free Library, 10am.

Holiday Boutique Sale. Annual weekend-long sale hosted by the Hurley Heritage Society includes a treasure trove of holiday items for sale including collectibles, jewelry, ornaments and decorations, stocking-stuffers and books, generously donated by the Hurley community at the Hurley Museum, 10am.

Knitting Group at the Stone Ridge Library, 10am.

The Friends’ Book Sale at the Woodstock Public Library, 10am.

2023 Craft Fair at Samascott’s Garden Market in Kinderhook, 10am.

African Dance at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 10:30am, 11:30am.

Tech Time at the Town of Ulster Library in Kingston, 10:30am.

Magic & Beyond featuring David Garrity 2023 at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 11am.

Sew on & Sew Forth at the Olive Free Library, 11am.

Holiday Market & Farm Stand at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 11am.

Saturday Stories: It’s Corn at the Esopus Library, 11am.

Wintertide at T.R. Gallo Park in Kingston, 12pm.

Wintertide Ornament Market & Wreath Workshop at ArtPort Kingston, 12pm.

Make Your Own Gifts: A Seasonal Workshop Series at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 12pm.

86th Anniversary of the Kingston Model Railroad Club Train Show. A complete “O” scale railroad system in action; scale models of steam and diesel locomotives; antique and modern trains complete villages and scenery modeled after the Hudson Valley; railroad museum, trolleys, circus train, Thomas the Tank Engine at the Kingston Model Railroad Club, 12pm.

Brunch: Frank Viele at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Wreath Making Workshop with Vine Gate Lavender Floral Farm. Drink cider, eat tacos from Aloha Tacos, and make your own wreath—materials and one beverage included with your ticket purchase at Little Apple Cidery in Hillsdale, 1pm.

National Theatre of London / NT Live: Romeo & Juliet at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 2pm.

Community Open House. A free and family-friendly get-together for the community with special pop-up performances, hors d’oeuvres, and beverages for all to enjoy at the Ancram Opera House, 2pm.

38th Annual Town Decorating Day & Parade of Lights in Pine Plains. Decorate trees from 3-5 pm and then enjoy the parade beginning at 5 pm at Pine Plains High School, 3pm.

Box Tree/Kissing Ball Workshop. Create your own box tree or kissing ball led by Vinegate Lavender Floral Farm. Drink cider, eat Aloha Tacos, and get crafty at Little Apple Cidery in Hillsdale, 3pm.

Oyster + Jazz Festival at Hudson House Distillery in West Park. 3pm.

What? at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Lighting of Mohonk Christmas Tree at Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, 4pm.

Elvis: That’s The Way It Is (1970) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 4pm, 8pm.

Grand Irish Concert at the Arts Society of Kingston, 6pm.

Planes, Trains, & Automobiles at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Voodelic at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Marc Black / Michael Esposito at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Jennie Angel & The Outlaws at Duces Grill in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Dave Smith at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie. 7pm, 9:30pm.

Flying Cat Music Presents The Sea The Sea at the Phoenicia United Methodist Church, 7:30pm.

Buffalo Stack at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Classical Music: Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra: Basically Bach at The Orpheum Performing Arts Center in Tannersville, 7:30pm.

Lukas Nelson / POTR at UPAC in Kingston, 8pm.

The Fixx / The Bluechips at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, 8pm.

Sundub at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Jo Koy World Tour at the MJN Center in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

The Last Waltz Celebration at Tarrytown Music Hall, 8pm.

Moondance: The Ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Frontiers: The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band at the Milford Theater in Narrowsburg, 8pm.

Hung With Care: A Queer Holiday Burlesque Spectacular at the Studley Theater at SUNY New Paltz, 8:30pm.

Primal Disco at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.

90 Proof Band at Ole Savannah in Kingston, 9pm.

Steve Scholtz at The Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 9pm.

Baile de Thanksgiving at the Newburgh Armory Unity Center, 9pm.

DJ Majic Juan at Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 9pm.

Lex Grey & the Urban Pioneers at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Aidonia Live Performance at Cafe Maroon and Club in Poughkeepsie, 10pm.

Sun. 11/26

Pet Photos with Santa. This event organized by HVARS and Pampered Pooch Grooming and Boutique benefits HVARS—bring your dog, enjoy hot cocoa and treats, and get a professional pet photo with Santa at the Hudson Valley Animal Rescue & Sanctuary Arlington, 10am.

Sunday Buffet Brunch at Ole Savannah in Kingston, 10am.

Sunday Gathering at Marbletown Multi Arts, 10:30am.

Indian Theater: Native Performance, Art, and Self-Determination Since 1969 Closing Reception at the Hessel Museum of Art at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 11am.

Holiday Celebration with Santa. Meet Santa and characters from Frozen at the Walkway Over the Hudson for photo ops, caroling, and hot cocoa at the Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park in Highland, 11am.

Blues Brunch with Bennett Harris at Pearl Moon Woodstock 11am.

Photography/Members Show Galleries Open at the Arts Society of Kingston (ASK), 12pm, Reception at 3pm.

Boozy Jazzy Brunch at the Hudson House Distillery in West Park, 12pm.

Friendsgiving Brunch & Day Party at the Elks Lodge in Hudson, 12pm.

Brunch: David Powers at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Sunday Drag Brunch at Jet Set Tiki Bar in Newburgh, 12pm.

Creating Kandles with Kiki at Benmarl Winery in Marlboro, 12pm.

Holiday Card Printing Workshop with Prixel at Purpose Makerspace in Philmont, 12pm.

Met Opera Live in HD: Anthony Davis’s X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X [Encore] at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 12:55pm.

Needle Felting Ornaments Workshop at Circle Creative Collective in New Paltz, 1pm.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

Paper Sculptures Workshop at KinoSaito in Verplanck, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Trust Your Instincts Workshop with Nathan Harding & Queen of Rogues, workshop online via Zoom, 3pm.

Mr. Dickens Tells a Christmas Carol at the Milton Train Station, 3pm.

Open Mic at Rafter’s Tavern in Callicoon, 3pm.

Jordan Stoner and the Crash Test Silverados at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

DJ Tolten at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 4pm.

Polar Express at the Rosendale Theatre, 4pm.

Movie: The Sound of Music with John DiLeo at the Milford Theater in Narrowsburg, 4pm.

Game Night at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 5pm.

Queerly Sundays at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 5pm.

16mm Film Club at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 5pm.

Bluegrass Open Jam at Blackbird Infoshop & Cafe in Kingston, 5pm.

Live Music with O’Sullivans March at Bia in Beacon, 5pm.

Gary Hoey’s Ho! Ho! Hoey Rockin’ Holiday Tour at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Sewing Studio: Beginner to Advanced Garment & Home Goods Construction. Designed for beginners to advanced sewers who want to work on their projects with an expert at Made x Hudson, 7pm.

Jay Collins at Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 7pm.

Mr Gone: Herbie Hancock’s “Head Hunters” 50th Anniversary at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Wayne Horvitz / Bobby Previte at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Mon. 11/27

Chair Exercise Class with Anne Rogers at the Gardiner Library, 9:30am.

Sit With it: Meditation to Transform Your Anxiety into Peace with Jason. This weekly meditation teaches you to slow down, pause, and be present and compassionate with your whole self. Week after week, cultivate and grow the seeds of compassion, happiness, and peace within at the People’s Place in Kingston, 9:30am.

Toddler Storytime at Olive Free Library, 10:30am.

Staying in Place at the Woodstock Public Library, 11am.

Monday Mile Walking Club at the Hurley Library, 11:30am.

Knitting, Crochet & Other Fiber Passions with Diane at the People’s Place in Kingston, 11:30am.

Women’s Meditation Group at CTK Episcopal Church in Stone Ridge, 12pm.

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Knitters Nook at the Kingston Library, 1pm.

Writers Group at the Woodstock Public Library, 2pm.

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Youth Ensemble Theater (YET). Youth will engage in improv games as well as acting technique training and learn how to approach a script, pursue action and intentions, and authentically bring characters to life. at The Rosendale Theatre, 3:30pm.

Bad Art Night. Zero-pressure, all-fun, hands-on art night where the worse, wilder, and wonkier your art looks, the better at the Esopus Library, 4:30pm.

“The World at the End of the World: Colonial and Counter-Colonial Fantasies of Outer Space” at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 5pm.

1:1 & Group Studio Class: Beginner to Advanced Garment & Construction at Made X Hudson’s Factory in Catskill, 5:30pm.

Trans-Formations at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Magic the Gathering Draft and Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering: Modern Mondays Tournament at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Winter Light. Six weeks of poetry workshops, every Monday at Gallery 40 in Poughkeepsie. 7pm.

Flute Quartet at CTK Episcopal in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Virtual Conversational French Class with Céline Lana Sahulka at the Gardiner Library,

Celine and Julie Go Boating at the Jim Ottaway Jr. Film Centre at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

The World Famous Colony Open Mic. Weekly open mic hosted by Brendon

O’Shea with house guitar and piano available at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Karaoke with Sailor Del (Upstairs Lounge) at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill,

Tues. 11/28

Mid-Hudson Music Together Mixed Age (0-5) at Marbletown Multi-Arts, 9:30am.

Signing Friends ASL Playgroup at the Hurley Library, 10am.

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Storytime at the Tivoli Free Library, 10:30am.

Writer’s Group. Share recent work and exchange feedback with other writers at the Kingston Library, 11am.

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

French Conversation with Claudine Brenner at the Stone Ridge Library, 1pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Library, 1pm.

Library Schoolhouse at the Tivoli Free Library, 1pm.

Esopus Artists at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Library, 3pm.

NaNoWriMo Write Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Spanish Classes at the Broadway Bubble in Kingston, 4pm.

Reading and Writing Class for Homeschoolers. A fun and interactive reading and writing class for homeschoolers in Hudson Valley at Stony Hollow Farm in Kingston, 4pm.

After School Legos at the Town of Ulster Library in Kingston, 4pm.

Sisterhood Support and Sanctuary at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 4:30pm.

Kids Lego Club at the Kingston Library, 5:30pm.

Who Killed JFK Presentation. To honor the 60th anniversary of the death of President John F. Kennedy, JFK assassination researcher Doug Stone will present slides of rare evidence that show how during Lee Oswald’s ambush in Dealey Plaza by Doug Stone at the Tivoli Free Library, 6pm.

C.U.Next Tuesday Queer Night at Salt Box Bar in Kingston, 6pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

Adult Hip Hop at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 6pm.

C.U. Next Tuesday Queer Night at Salt Box Bar in Kingston, 6pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

The Queer BIPOC Intersection at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

The Mirror at the Jim Ottaway Jr. Film Centre at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Trivia Night Hosted by David Ruchman and Jeremy Boviard. Play solo or get a team together of up to 4 people at the Moviehouse in Millerton, 7pm.

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Tuesday Meditation at Marbletown Multi Arts, 7:30pm.

Peh Piano Studio at Studley Theatre in New Paltz, 7:30pm.

Visitors: Bard Conservatory. This Giving Tuesday, celebrate immigrant contributions with an evening of music and poetry while raising vital funds to support us in this work at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 8pm.

Wed. 11/29

Story Time with Jason at the Woodstock Public Library, 10:30am.

Connect & Play at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Yoga at the Olive Free Library, 10:30pm.

Story Time at the Esopus Library, 11am.

Beginner Improv Class at Hudson Valley Improv in Ulster Park, 12pm, 6pm.

Tech Help at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 12pm.

Social Circle at the Pine Hill Community Center, 1pm.

R.O.Y.A.L. Book Club. Readers Of Young Adult Literature at the Olive Free Library, 1pm.

Mah Jongg Group at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Volunteen Club at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Senior Resource Help Desk with Karen Harding at Gardiner Library, 3pm.

Story Hour Presented by The Kingston Library at Broadway Bubble, 3:30pm.

LGBTQ+ Club at the Saugerties Library, 4pm.

Kids Yoga with HariPrakaash at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Holiday Mixology Class at Lily & Marigold Home + Design. Learn to craft delicious holiday cocktails and take home a collection of recipes. Tickets include all ingredients and tools and expert guidance in Poughkeepsie, 5pm.

Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship for Young People at Tilda’s Kitchen in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Pasta Night Tucci-Fest Screening of “Big Night” at the Poughkeepsie Underwear Factory, 6pm.

Under Hallow Hills RPG at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Book Group at the Saugerties Library, 6pm.

Wargaming Get Together at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Our Bodies, Our Selves, Our World with Drew Minter at Marbletown Multi-Arts, 6pm.

Virtual Qi Gong with Paul Bloom and the Woodstock Public Library online via Zoom, 6pm.

Draft Night: Lost Caverns of Ixalan at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Short Story Book Club at the Saugerties Library, 6:30pm.

Acoustic Supper Club featuring Chloe Cannon at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Paint A Glass Centerpiece at Crew Restaurant in Poughkeepsie, 6:30pm.

That’s All, Folk! at Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, 7pm.

Sawyer Fredericks at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Clio’s Muse: A History Reading Club by the Stone Ridge Library, online via Zoom, 7pm.

June McDoom at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Yoga Nidra Guided Meditation Led by Nancy. Experience deep relaxation in Yoga Nidra: a meditative journey for stress relief, better sleep & self-discovery at Holistic Health and Happiness in Highland, 7pm.

Monthly Book Club. On the last Wednesday of each month, the book club meets to discuss a book related to land, history, ecology, and community—this month’s book is “Fingerprints of the Gods: The Evidence of Earth’s Lost Civilization” by Graham Hancock at Churchtown Dairy in Hudson, 7pm.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Times Union Center in Albany, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Game Dinner at Clock Tower Grill in Beacon, 7pm.

The SUNY Ulster Music Department Presents the 2023 Fall Concert Series at SUNY Ulster in Stone Ridge, 7:15pm.

Trivia Night at Juan Murphy’s in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

Gratefully Yours at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.