Craft some new memories at the Dutchess Community College Foundation Holiday Craft Fair, returning for its 51st year. In partnership with Quail Hollow Events, this Thanksgiving weekend tradition offers a tranquil, yet vibrant alternative to the Black Friday rush. With over 100 artisans participating, it’s a place where the charm of handcrafted and unique items shines. Every piece tells a story, and with artists present, shoppers can connect with the heart and history behind their purchases.

Dive into a world where each booth is a treasure trove of creativity across more than ten media categories. From fine art and photography to handmade jewelry, woodwork, and fiber arts, there’s something for every taste and every person on your holiday list. Perhaps you will find the perfect, locally-sourced wreath, or an ornament that becomes a family heirloom. The event isn’t just about shopping; it’s an experience of learning and connecting with artists and makers, understanding their processes, and celebrating the art of handmade crafts. Join this festive gathering at Dutchess Community College, where holiday spirit and artistic passion merge to create a memorable shopping experience.