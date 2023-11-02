Sat. 11/4 • noon-8pm • Clintondale

New York lawmakers failed the cannabis industry this year with a botched roll-out of recreational marijuana dispensaries that left growers with warehouses full of product with virtually nowhere to sell it. Though “grower’s markets” have popped up as a lifeline to cultivators and recreational users alike, a black market still thrives, new laws are being proposed to restrict the newly granted freedom to consume cannabis, and confusion reigns over the future of pot in the state.

Despite all that, weed smokers are not going to sit around sulking in their munchies — there is plenty to celebrate with the legalization of recreational marijuana, and the New York Cannabis Awards Music Festival may be the biggest celebration so far.

Over 100 New York growers will be on-site as legendary rapper Redman hosts an all-star musical lineup of hip hop heavies like Immortal Technique, Raz-B of B2K, Dusty the Rapper, Check the Star, Poison Pen, DJ Static, and several more. Public speakers will update the crowd on the state of the state’s pot industry and honor the community that built it despite the challenges. Food and drink will of course be served, and visitors can enjoy traditional fall events like a mazes, apple launchers and wagon rides. There is, however, no cannabis consumption officially allowed at the festival, and you’ve got to be 21 or over. Buzzkill. All the info can be copped at newyorkcannabisawardsmusicfestival.com.