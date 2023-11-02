Friday 11/3 • 8pm • Kingston

If you’ve never seen Pink Floyd in concert, you’re not alone and you’re not out of luck. Brit Floyd isn’t just a Pink Floyd tribute band — they recreate the legendary act so meticulously that with your eyes closed you might not know the difference. You won’t want to keep your eyes closed though, because the band brings with it an immersive visual spectacle that tops anything the original band was able to do with existing technology. In short, Brit Floyd are the ultimate in tribute bands, requiring new terminology — “Pink Floyd simulation” would be a better descriptive phrase. LSD not included.

Tickets start around $60 and are available at bardavon.org.