Judges matter

To me, it’s a no brainer that an attorney of long standing, who is also a lecturer on law and has taken on leadership roles in her profession (the law!), is highly qualified to serve as a town justice. And those are exactly the qualifications listed on Aimee Richter’s website. Her opponent doesn’t have one. He does have a Facebook page, but as we’re not “friends,” I can’t get any information from it. I heard that he was in law enforcement, but that doesn’t qualify him in any way to serve as a judge, in my estimation. Police officers, as a rule, have quite a different temperament and outlook from what I want in a judge. So I’m going to vote for Aimee Richter for Saugerties town judge on November 7, and so should you!

Janet Asiain

Saugerties

Shady Waters will be screened in three different venues in Woodstock

Due to public demand the documentary Shady Waters will be screened in three different venues here in Woodstock in the next 12 days. The first of these screenings will be this coming Friday October 20th at The Woodstock Community Center at 7 p.m. Followed by a screening at Graveside Variety on 33 Rock City Road at 5.30 p.m. with childcare available during that screening. On Saturday, October 28th it will be screened at The old Woodstock Library at 7 p.m.

All screenings are free and for those of you who have been living on Mars or some other distant planet, Shady Waters shows what happened here in Woodstock between December 2019 and brings us right up to the present day situation regarding the illegal dumping of approximately 200 truckloads of construction and demolition waste in Shady, Woodstock. Expert geologists and hydrologists believe the C&D waste is toxic and a major threat to polluting our drinking water here in Woodstock.

If you haven’t already seen the documentary during its recent screenings at the Woodstock Library, I’d like to welcome you to attend this Friday, October 20th at 7 p.m. in the Woodstock Community Center on Rock City Road, or if you have children that need minding, please bring them to Graveside Variety on October 24th where we will provide childcare.

If you have already seen the documentary, please come again and enjoy a different expert panel discussion Q&A at every screening. John Conrad leads the panel in the upcoming screening at the Woodstock Community Center this Friday at 7 p.m.

Chris Finlay

Woodstock

Woodstock’s water is at risk

The upcoming election has many serious ramifications including our drinking water. In 2019, probable contaminated fill was dumped on a property on 10 Church Road in Shady, just uphill from our aquifer. Debris from the fill slid downhill to Frank Eighmey’s property. This family is now on bottled water. Woodstock’s

Environmental Commission called for a review. McKenna fired the chairperson Alex Bolotow. These are simply a few facts.

In the November 11 issue of HV1, McKenna wrote a “Facts Matter” letter inferring the contamination of Eighmey’s well on their dog!!! He writes, “I am confident we have affected a good cleanup” and “to date, nothing has been detected.” The Eighmey’s are now drinking bottled water. Their suit against the town cost the

Eighmey family nearly $100,000.

McKenna states, “It is equally frustrating to see some folks turn this into a political issue.”

Filmmaker Chris Finley produced a comprehensive documentary explaining this critical issue. It will be showing three times before the Nov. ’23 election: 7 p.m. on Friday, October 20 at the Community Center on Rock City Road; 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24 at Graveside Variety, 33 Rock City Road; and 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 28 at the Woodstock Library.

If you plan on voting in the upcoming election, please see this film first. My vote will be for Bennet Ratcliff as supervisor. We desperately need a change in leadership.

Pat Horner

Willow

It doesn’t add up

Bennet Ratcliff, Linda Lover and Michael Veitch were interviewed by the Working Families Party (WFP) for the Woodstock Town Board and based upon their responses they were chosen to represent the Working Families Party (WFP). Additionally, it wasn’t as if no votes were cast for them by Woodstock voters; each of them received hundreds of votes. There are approximately 3,600 Democratic voters but less than 50% of them voted in the Democratic primary. By keeping Bennet Ratcliff, Linda Lover and Michael Veitch on the WFP line, it would fulfill, according to Wikipedia, the WFP purpose, namely, “Like other minor parties in the state, the WFP benefits from New York’s electoral fusion laws that allow the party to support another party’s candidate when they feel it aligns with their platform. This allows sympathetic voters to support a minor party without feeling like they are ’wasting’ their vote.”

So why did the WFP ask Ratcliff, Lover and Veitch “to decline our line for the general election.” What don’t we know?

Howard Harris

Woodstock

What the Hell was that about curtains?

Anybody want to argue about curtains in Nikki Haley’s office? It’s curtains, alright — and it might just be for the entire Republican Party which has gone to the dogs. ” LADIES AND GENTLEMEN … WELCOME TO THE CIRCUS.” Here is a snapshot of the shouty pick-a-politician show! A messy two hours. Pointless. A waste of time which showed everything wrong with Trumpublican politics. Everyone must get in their one-line zingers. They’d be great if only the job of president was a sitcom.

The main thing missing in the room at the second GOP presidential debate was the “elephant” in the room, i.e., Trump. But at least the “clowns” showed up. The GOP field is so weak that the frontrunner didn’t have to bother showing up. A true slice of a very broken political party.

Their best bet for the nomination is if Trump chokes to death on a hunk of overcooked Trump-branded steak. After the first 15 minutes of crosstalk, yeah, which no first-grade elementary teacher would have allowed, I decided I would rather watch the debate with the TV unplugged. The arena alone looked more like a game show than a debate stage — truly pathetic!

For those bemoaning the passing of Jerry Springer earlier this year, the fruits of his TV success were on full display during the so-called debate. The chaos. The juvenile bickering. But Springer’s intention was entertainment; this “debate” was the supposed airing of positions by those proposing they’ve got the mettle to govern this country. It seemed at times that no matter the question, the answer was fentanyl. Bottom-line everyone lost the second debate — especially the audience.

I remember when presidential candidate debates were sober, serious and showed participants to have real leadership skills. Anyone who watched this Republican shouting match on Fox news saw nothing but a bunch of adolescents at the kids table screaming over and at each other. This was like a food fight. The best and the brightest? What has happened to America? And meanwhile, these jokers and their dysfunctional political party are continuing to threaten a shutdown of the government.

There were five takeaways which I can easily sum up — “Yeah, please, take all of them away! Republican primary voters don’t care about policy. What they want is a proven record of violent sedition, sexual assault and financial fraud — so, take that America!”

Neil Jarmel

West Hurley

Woodstock must be smarter

Woodstock is involved in a process of changing town zoning law which will greatly affect our rural landscapes, town character and natural resources. There is little public awareness that this profound change is taking place. “Upzoning” creates an increase in density of housing units relative to what is currently allowed. “Upzoning” can greatly incentivize new housing development projects, of which relatively few units are required to be designated affordable housing.

Woodstock has joined the UC Housing Smart Sustainable Communities Initiative. A well-meaning, but inexperienced in zoning, volunteer “task force” has been created by the town board to rewrite our zoning law with the services of an outside planning consultant. Their proposed zoning changes is a document of 300 pages, and by increasing density, it most likely guarantees multifamily housing complexes of different sizes throughout areas of our landscapes and village. Also likely, outside developers will rush in with new opportunities and relaxed regulations provided them. Huge questions abound, such as, how will our water supply be affected?

Is this zoning change in line with our community goals? Let’s make our local residents most experienced in Woodstock zoning part of the process. Let’s engage agencies whose mission is true affordable housing. Woodstock’s zoning law creates our town’s physical identity. Woodstock is composed of beautiful rural landscapes and a small town character. Let’s preserve it! Write and email your elected town board officials.

Pat Jackson

Woodstock

Woodstock National LLC

After reading the story, Tax crunch slams Woodstock, which omitted the entire section of Woodstock that pays Kingston school tax, this year at $29.98 per thousand of valuation, almost double Onteora’s $16.67 per thousand — one wonders how will Woodstock National LLC’s affordable housing, proposed in the Kingston school district, be affordable? The tax crunch in Zena is unique with Woodstock’s high valuations times the high Kingston school tax rate. Whereas the average Woodstock home valued at $800K with this year’s 46.5% uniform assessed value will pay approximately $6201 in Onteora’s school district, the same home in Zena would be billed approximately $11,152 from Kingston’s school district. Add in another $5K or so in property tax and it’s a lot of money to pay or save for every month. We need affordable housing, but how will these rents be affordable?

And when the Kingston School District decides that this development increases their budget, sending school buses here and increasing classroom sizes, how much will that increase the school tax in Zena? The cost of services for this new development such as highway, fire and police may be spread over all of Woodstock but an increase in Kingston school tax will only impact the residents of Zena, as well as the rest of the Kingston School District. It would be helpful to give the community an understanding of the impact on taxes before we encourage WNLLC to build in the most heavily taxed part of Woodstock.

Thomas O’Sullivan

Woodstock

Democrats’ dilemma

Who would’ve thought that the race for Gardiner Supervisor would come to this?

A prominent Republican (Paul Colucci) is supporting the Democrat candidate — Marybeth Majestic; and some of the most distinguished local Democrats and Republicans, including two former supervisors (Jack Hayes and Carl Zatz), and four former town board members (Mike Reynolds, Billy Richards, Janet Kern and Matt Bialecki) are supporting the Republican candidate — Scott Arnold.

I am voting for all Democrats, except for supervisor; my vote will be for Republican Scott Arnold. If you’re a Democrat who normally couldn’t stomach the idea of voting for a Republican because of Trumpian associations, you can also vote for Scott Arnold under the “Green Gardiner“ ticket. See: https://www.democratsforscottarnold.com/.

Oddly, the Gardiner Democratic Committee (GDC) is rigidly locking arms to champion their incumbent for supervisor, Marybeth Majestic, whose major achievement for the environment is installing LED lightbulbs at town hall — hardly a noteworthy accomplishment in the year 2023. But, with cross-eyed logic, they are opposing Scott Arnold, the candidate whose career has been to convince people to totally abandon fossil fuels in order to achieve net-zero-energy homes. It’s the very definition of a Democrat’s dilemma: voting for a Republican who successfully champions the environment.

I like and respect everyone on the Gardiner Democratic Committee, but how did they get so out of touch? In short, it’s because virtually none of them ever attend any town meetings. Look at any of the recent controversies from the cell tower on down! Never has the GDC weighed in and taken a stance.

I contrast this with my experience with the Gardiner Democratic Committee of 20 years ago. Back then they all attended town meetings nearly every month to support the Big-Three: “Save the Ridge,” the new Gardiner Library and the Dusinberre Road safety issues. We would never have achieved any of it, including the ten-ton weight limit on Dusinberre Road, without dogged lobbying from the GDC, whose members spoke at meetings for over two years until laws were enacted.

Marybeth’s years-long track record proves that she has never seen an infraction of the zoning code that she couldn’t ignore. Massive environmental disasters at Jellystone, Awosting and the Steve’s Lane CLI zone have festered for so many years under her leadership that minor mitigations will never completely undo the damage (although the recent ban on amplified sound at the illegal sprawl called Jellystone is certainly a good thing). Some of my neighbors have resorted to suing the town to seek environmental solutions not yet offered under Marybeth Majestic.

I am supporting Scott Arnold for one reason: I’ve met him and I’m persuaded that he is committed to achieving something that has never happened under Marybeth Majestic: Enforcing and strengthening the zoning code.

Scott Arnold is a gentleman. He’s not at all “Trumpy.” He is anti-racist, anti-bigot, anti-semi automatic rifles (same as Marybeth) and pro gay-rights. In short, he’s far more of a Democrat than Marybeth Majestic ever was. A few years ago the chairman of the GDC wrote, “Marybeth Majestic is no Democrat.” What are we voters to infer from that? Isn’t this proof that the R and D labels in local politics are, in fact, meaningless? Honestly, who is really being silly here?

Summary: I will be voting for a straight Democratic ticket with the exception of supervisor. Gardiner urgently needs change. We need leaders who will strengthen and enforce the zoning code and avoid the mistakes made under Marybeth Majestic’s leadership. For the strongest town board possible, I will be voting for Democrats Franco Carucci and Michael Hartner; and the Republican (or the “Green Gardiner” candidate), Scott Arnold.

Samuel Cristler

Gardiner

Woodstock National

One of the interesting things about being a leader is sometimes you need to lead a charge and sometimes you need to show restraint. Take Woodstock National for example. The town has come out very much against this project, it would seem a no-brainer to oppose it.

In fact, I did come out early on against a golf course and airstrip and pointed out the town’s need for affordable housing. Some folks want to see nothing built there. The issue is the property is made up of eight lots. The owners have the right to build eight homes without having to seek any permission.

This piece of property could be carved up by eight mansions tomorrow. Of course, the developers would like more. They have a right to seek a bigger project, they are entitled to submit an application. Our zoning law allows for subdivisions. For the town government to take a “no, nothing” position opens us to legal action we would not likely win. It is called being arbitrary and capricious. The town is bound to give them a fair review.

So, what is the town to do? I believe communication is critical. It is important the citizens of Woodstock continue to band together against this project. The developers need to understand how the community feels about their plans. Folks need to be part of the review, pointing out all the negative aspects and suggesting ideas that would benefit our community.

I cannot tell the developers they will never get any approvals. I have, however, pointed out that any approval they do get may be for something that looks nothing like what they are proposing. I have also pointed out it may be their grandchildren who build it.

I have given them examples of other projects, much smaller in scope, which took five, six or more years to gain approval. I have pointed out how much their project has brought the people of Woodstock together in opposition.

For my part, I have been in conversation with the Woodstock Land Conservancy (WLC) about this property. The WLC and I share mutual feelings here. I will continue to engage with the WLC and the developers in an effort to affect a favorable outcome for our town.

Bill McKenna, Supervisor

Town of Woodstock

This does not look good

As we absorb the horrors of the Hamas attack and listen to those local BDS and Hamas supporters who will cite all kinds of rationales and support for this attack, they will claim it’s because of Isralis stringent security protocols, building defensive checkpoints/walls, blockading naval arms deliveries, the policy of bulldozing homes of convicted terrorists, wrongfully, if legally evicting Palestinians etc:

I am not a blind supporter of all that Israel has done to contribute to the untenable status quo.

However, there is not a valid rationale or excuse for the scale of this wanton murder of innocent civilians and the waves of Iranian missiles showered on Israelis.

Those of you who truly and objectively know the region’s history know that the Palestinians had peace and land and a capital in their hands but Arafat rejected the agreement because of it not including the “right of return!”

FYI, Israel forcibly evacuated Gaza of Jewish settlers, and any objective view can also see that Hamas did not use the past 20 years to build hospitals, universities, develop businesses, develop tourism (big coastline on the Mediterranean!), etc., but chose to constantly call for Israel’s extermination, death to Jews and used the billions of aid dollars from the USA and others to build a war machine!

Those of these distorted views, who claim that the solution is for a Hamas ruled Palestine, really do not understand the workings of the extreme beliefs of Hamas, Hezbollah, the Taliban, ISIS ,Iran, etc.

These extreme Islamists have a narrow, delusionary and frightening Sharia view of the world that sees no room for other religions or cultures.

They prefer death and destruction rather than negotiation and peace!

Golda Meir said that peace would come when the Palestinians love their children more than they hate Israel!

Our college kids, in the safety and freedom of our society, can freely express their support of the poor Palestinians but, they would not, for one week be able to live in such a restricted and hate based society as represented by Hamas and the PLA, to a lesser degree!

Democracies are in a fight for our lives and the future of the world. This attack on Israel is just one front of a truly evil combination of autocratic nations who have no foundation of freedoms and abuse their citizen’s rights!

Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, Taliban, etc. are truly out to destroy the USA, the world order and free countries. They have no humanity within their perspectives.

This does not look good!

Ron Stonitsch

New Paltz

Support Stan O’Dell for town justice

I am writing regarding the town justice position for the November election in the Town of Saugerties. The incumbent, Stan O’Dell, by far exceeds the qualifications of the other candidates on the ballot. Stan has an extensive background in criminal justice. He served over 30 years and honorably retired as a New York State Police senior investigator. Stan is also a current Saugerties village and town justice. His dedication throughout the community is well known being a volunteer fireman, chairman of the Village of Saugerties Waterfront Advisory Board, member of VFW men’s auxiliary, Saugerties Elks and Shriners. Stan is a Saugertisian not a politician, which is why he choose to enroll as an NOP (No Party Preference). He deserves and needs the support of other Saugertisians. Please join me in supporting Stan O’Dell for town justice during this year’s election.

Ryan M. Arold

Saugerties

Endorsement for Mike Boms, Diana Cline and Bill Mayhon

As the former Hurley town supervisor, I am pleased to endorse Mike Boms for town supervisor and Diana Cline and Bill Mayhon Town Council. They each have the best intentions for Hurley, especially in keeping taxes down, being transparent, and allowing the community to participate in Town policy-making.

The current Hurley town supervisor Melinda McKnight, has raised spending over 14% in the 2023 budget and allowed the equalization rate of the town to drop to an all-time low of 64% (NYS requires it at 100%). McKnight refuses to consistently post resolutions and financials on the town website as she said she would. She has also refused to comply with FOILs (Freedom of Information Requests) of town financials since April of 2023.

As someone who was a former town supervisor, it’s quite surprising to see how McKnight delegated much of her job to new hires. Previous town supervisors did many of these tasks themselves, but McKnight has created new positions and filled them mostly with friends — an in-house bookkeeper at $35,000 (but continues to pay a CPA firm $400 an hour for additional support!); hired a PR/social media position at $35,000 that continues to post on the town website political advancements pushing McKnight’s reelection (totally unethical); hired multiple attorneys, often for misguided reasons, costing the town tens of thousands of dollars.

Just recently the NYS comptroller’s office issued a negative fiscal stress rating for Hurley, something the town has never had. This negative rating indicator reflects Hurley operating deficits, over-spending our tax dollars by 3% (www.osc.state.ny.us click fiscal stress scores). In my 20 years living in Hurley, no supervisor (Democrat or Republican) received a negative operating deficit score! And keep this in mind, in 2022 McKnight received a federal windfall of over $300,000 in Covid relief funds and yet she still overspent!

Recently, with much publicity by the town government, supervisor Melinda McKnight released her preliminary 2024 budget on the town website October 2, claiming it reduced the town budget! And then mysteriously the budget proposal was removed days later! We now know that in a rush to get a ‘headline’ to push before the election, the McKnight-proposed budget did not include entire line items such as healthcare coverage for employees and slashed areas of the budget unrealistically areas, such halving snow removal and salting of streets. McKnight’s continuation of inflated revenues and over spending are extremely careless. Such governance puts Hurley in a very dangerous situation for likely to result in future massive property tax increases!

This election, Hurley voters have a choice. I encourage everyone to visit www.voteforhurley.org and vote on November 7th (early voting starts October 28th).

John Perry

Hurley

Electing an experienced judge

As a life-long Democrat, I have learned that a candidate’s experience and insight are critical to doing a good job as an elected official. I got immersed in politics by working on campaigns with my parents. I want to remind voters in Saugerties that our current town judge, Stan O’Dell has over 30 years’ experience in law enforcement, has been an active and contributing resident of the Hudson Valley his entire life and has been a leader in law enforcement.

Stan isn’t a lawyer. We have 1,830 judges of towns or villages in New York State and 38% of those are lawyers. I assert that experience as the village and then town judge, knowledge and direct experience with criminal law as well as compassion and insight gained from living his life in the Hudson Valley make Stan eminently qualified as our Saugerties town judge. Please vote on November 7th.

David Messina

Malden on Hudson

Twisting reality

The horrors of what the Hamas terrorists did last Saturday will be surpassed by new horrors by the time this letter is printed, since many of us are anticipating that they will use the Israeli hostages for more obscene public bloodletting.

This must be seen by the world for what it is: a pogrom, in that, unlike Israel, Hamas had as its target Jewish civilians from the start, and were “proud” to pursue infants, the elderly, families and Americans. There is no “moral equivalency” to ponder in this case: what the Cassocks did in the “shtetls” of Russia and Poland, which brought my grandparents to these shores, and other Jews to Palestine, is on display once again, only live-streamed and graphically explicit for everyone to witness this time around. The question is whether Jews outside of Israel will stand firmly behind her, or bow to the usual portrayals of Israel as the aggressor. I for one will not fall for that twisting of reality any longer, not after what Hamas has wrought with this outrage.

Martin Haber

Woodstock

Stellar record for Town of Hurley supervisor and board

Melinda McKnight and the current town board are doing a tremendous job for our town. Their many accomplishments include but are not limited to creating more efficiency, implementing policies for transparency, saving money for the town while updating old and ineffectual systems, improving communication with town members and listening to their constituents. With this administration, I feel comforted to know that my town is in capable hands and that my issues will be heard. Recently, I went onto the website onehurley.com and was astounded by the work that has been done on behalf of the town. It is interesting to see that the opponents of the town supervisor and current board members, who did not win the primary, are now running on the Republican ticket and continue to obfuscate the truth about this administration. Instead of advancing ideas and running on a history of success in leadership, their strategy is to pretend the exact issues that the current town board has had success with will be their own agenda. An example of their tactics is this: In their literature they state they will “Stop the overspending and not raise taxes.” The truth is that Ms. McKnight and the current board have already lowered taxes! This is one of many falsehoods. It is so disappointing to see this kind of campaigning. I am an advocate for debate and for voicing differing opinions, which is what a democracy is supposed to be. Lobbing falsehoods at your opponents with no real policy does not engender a healthy democracy. Let’s continue down the path of true leadership. Integrity and proven capability are the requisites for town leadership, and the current team of Melinda McKnight, Peter Humphries, Gregory Simpson and Annie Reed are providing just that.

Zahava Wilson

Town of Hurley

In the interest of fairness

The NAACP has been a civil rights organization for more than 100 years, and the Ellenville branch is in its 50th year of serving Ulster County voters. While we are nonpartisan, our values align with our mission statement to “achieve equity, political rights and social inclusion by advancing policies and practices that expand human and civil rights…” As such, we have the responsibility to promote fairness.

Recent, unfair media attacks against Ulster County DA candidate Manny Nneji now compel us to speak. Because Nneji’s record as a prosecutor for 32 years is untarnished, his detractors have predictably resorted to personal attack by highlighting his bankruptcy filing — a course open to anyone facing challenging financial circumstances. There but for the grace.

We must call out this and other thinly veiled dog whistles that whet the appetites of those seeking an easy way to dismiss Nneji’s candidacy. Mudslinging so close to Election Day follows a predictable pattern, expected on the national level, but disappointing on the county level. We implore our local media not to participate in such tactics and uphold the tenets of responsible journalism.

The Ellenville NAACP asks that Ulster County voters use discernment when researching and choosing their elected officials. We all have the responsibility to use honesty and fairness in evaluating our candidates and to demand the same of those involved in the election process. Our villages, towns, cities and county depend on it. Indeed, our fragile democracy depends on it.

Maude Bruce, President

The Ellenville NAACP

Support Stan O’Dell for Saugerties town justice

I write today in support of my dear friend, Stan O’Dell for his candidacy for Saugerties town justice in the upcoming election. Stan’s lifetime body of work, including 30 years as a New York State Trooper, a BCI investigator assigned to the World Trade Center and a local volunteer fire fighter, makes him uniquely suited for this important position. However, it is his personal qualities that I would like to focus on.

Stan is the neighbor that checks on you in a storm, who stops if he sees you pulled over on the side of the road, who mentors children in need of help and leadership and is a constant source of friendship in times of crisis. Honesty, fairness and reliability are his trademarks. He is the type of friend, neighbor and public servant who makes Saugerties the unique place it is. In times of chaos, he is a calming voice of reason who stands strongly for justice for all people. I urge the people of Saugerties to vote for Stan O’Dell for town justice. He will represent you in the best of ways and you will not be disappointed.

Judy Hinchey

Saugerties

What do we know about Scott Arnold

I’m curious about Scott Arnold’s donations to local and national politicians? I’m curious about his views of Trump and the current mess the Republicans are making in Washington? On my street someone who had a F**K Your Feelings vote for Trump sign out at the end of their driveway now has a Scott Arnold lawn sign. This means something to me. His campaign seems to be a hit job on Marybeth Majestic. Fair enough, he doesn’t like her driveway. Or campgrounds. But what about the blight of his 8,000 square foot warehouse? How did that improve the viewshed? Look, I really don’t know the answers to these questions. Nor do I know what role the supervisor plays in code enforcement. What I’m really hoping is that HV1 or some other local news outlet will ask some tough questions and let us know the answers. Otherwise, I’m left thinking this is a shrewd political play to take advantage of a schism between pro and anti development Dems to send in a rich, strong pro development Republican in environmentalists clothing and bring along their friends who still don’t think Biden is our elected president. It is something to contemplate, huh? I wish there were more answers than questions.

Raymond L Greenberg

Gardiner

Why I am endorsing Michael Kavanagh for Ulster County District Attorney

I am writing to endorse Michael Kavanagh for Ulster County District Attorney. I have had the pleasure of knowing Michael Kavanagh for several years and I can confidently say he possesses the necessary professional skills and personal qualities to be the Ulster County district attorney.

As an assistant district attorney and subsequently as the chief assistant district attorney, Michael Kavanagh worked closely with me, the members of the State Police under my command, and every law enforcement agency in Ulster County to properly prosecute the cases presented to him. He is intelligent, compassionate, and most importantly possesses the experience and wisdom to know how to get the job done.

As a citizen of Ulster County for the past 35 years and a member of law enforcement for over 30 years, I believe it is imperative that we elect a district attorney who is committed to improving our community and Michael Kavanagh is that individual. He has consistently demonstrated his commitment to public service, and I believe he will work tirelessly to make Ulster County a safer and better place to live.

I strongly encourage the voters of Ulster County to look at Michael Kavanagh’s record and not vote solely along party lines. They will see he is the most qualified candidate for district attorney.

Robert Nuzzo, Lieutenant Colonel

NYSP Retired

Vote for Manny Nneji

Chief assistant district attorney Manny Nneji, is the busiest guy in the Ulster County district attorney’s office. He is working his usual caseload of prosecuting criminals for fraud, burglary, murder and such other heinous actions. He is also running his campaign for district attorney. Campaigning is a demanding and unpaid job which requires community meetings, consulting with and supervising campaign staff and fiscal oversight. Manny does both, daily. To quote him, “I will not compromise my current job to get a new job.” Our chief assistant district attorney is working hard for Ulster County.

Manny is also committed to a bipartisan (there’s a word you don’t hear daily, or monthly or at all) district attorney office, with no regard for the party affiliation of the county executive and legislators. Finally, Manny has a rapport with area law enforcement based on partnering with investigators.

Emmanual Nneji is a person of deep integrity; a person who can be trusted to be Ulster County district attorney. Vote for Manny!

Barbara A. Edelman

Gardiner

Join me in voting for Manny Nneji

I am an unaffiliated voter having lived in the confines of the Rondout Valley School District since moving here from Pennsylvania in 1966. I retired from teaching at Rondout in 2002. I’m a life member of the Rondout Valley Rod and Gun Club, beekeeper, local history and genealogy researcher, a member and attend regularly services at the Samsonville United Methodist Church. This is a portion of my background so you will know the foundation of my remarks.

Late summer, through a friend, I was invited to a gathering in the Town of Olive to meet and listen to Manny Nneji. He is a candidate for Ulster County district attorney. I knew nothing about him. As I listened to Manny, I was captivated by the many obstacles overcome in his journey from a poor family in Nigeria to America and his eventual rise to status as Ulster County assistant district attorney.

His journey parallels that of so many of our ancestors, perhaps one of yours. Come to America, work hard, make sacrifices. Become a citizen, integrate into the community and contribute not only for your benefit but the benefit of others. Make America better.

Manny also shared many of the obstacles faced in his present role as the legal system is constantly evolving. How the workload increased exponentially because of those changes and the Covid epidemic. He soldiered on, stuck to the task and did his best for the residents of Ulster County. He easily could have sought employment for far greater riches but that was not his calling.

As a mathematics teacher of many decades, I have met many Mannys in my classroom. Almost invariably these immigrant children are humble, well behaved, cooperative and very dedicated students. To not do well brings shame to the family. No one is giving them a free pass based upon name or family standing in the community. Whatever comes to them comes the old fashion way. Effort. Continual sustained effort.

Since that initial meeting, I have learned more positives about Manny’s work. I even took the time to listen to his debate with his opponent. It was cordial and clarified some issues for me. I even found his opponent perhaps a more polished public speaker. But after doing my “homework,” I feel confident in my decision. I am voting for Manny Nneji to be our next Ulster County District attorney. I hope you will too.

James Ayers

Kerhonkson

A judge that’s qualified and experienced!

I am a life-long resident of Saugerties and a proud long-standing member of the Democratic Party. I have been an attorney in the Town of Saugerties for decades. I have also been a Town of Saugerties judge, an assistant public defender and an assistant district attorney for Ulster County. I share my background, so you know that I am well versed in the New York State Court System, for which I care deeply.

I have known Stan O’Dell since he was a young man. Stan’s experience from his extensive career in law enforcement and now as the Saugerties village and town judge has given him a unique perspective from both sides of the bench in criminal law. I have seen Stan evolve from a young exuberant state trooper to a compassionate public servant. I have witnessed firsthand Stan performing his duties on the bench. His professional demeanor, competency of the law and engaging personality is evident to all of us who have come before him. Stan represents the aspects of a justice I hold dear, and I am proud that he is our judge!

Please vote for Stan on November 7th as Saugerties town judge.

Tim Murphy, Attorney at law

Saugerties

Vote for the Environment

My focus has always been to act locally on environmental issues. As a Woodstock Town Board member from 2022 to present and as an Onteora School Board member from 2016 through 2021, I’ve made protecting our community my priority.

I worked to stop a high elevation dam in Olive, to bring electric buses to our schools, to pull the plug on the Dannskammer fracked gas plant, to stop the Terramor glamping resort and to pass the Zena Woods Critical Environmental Area despite opposition from Supervisor McKenna.

I oppose the zoning proposal by the Housing Oversight Task Force. It accelerates environmental destruction in Woodstock. It will not build affordable housing; it’s just about building.

We’re fortunate to have large intact forests. This proposal would level thousands of healthy trees that capture carbon and cool us.

Our wetlands defend against flooding while also recharging our aquifers. This proposal increases flooding dangers by pouring miles of new asphalt and concrete.

Our sparsely populated valley enjoys excellent air quality. This proposal adds thousands of new fireplaces, wood stoves and cars spewing pollutants into our air.

We must preserve the natural defenses of Woodstock that fight climate change. Violent storms, floods and winds already wreak havoc around us. Let’s not invite them in.

This zoning proposal serves up a few dated ideas to make Woodstock “environmentally friendly” like conservation subdivisions. We should’ve enacted these years ago. We still can without re-zoning the town and selling out the beautiful community of the arts.

I will vote against the zoning proposal on the town board and will work to roll back its destructive elements as supervisor. My opponent, Bill McKenna, supports the zoning proposal and will execute it fully as supervisor.

Please vote environmentally on Tuesday, November 7th.

Bennet Ratcliff

Woodstock

Re-elect Marybeth Majestic

With my mom Marybeth Majestic as my town supervisor, I do not have to worry about Gardiner. My taxes don’t go up, yet the park in town is improved and maintained. The inevitable growth and challenges that follow get discussed in monthly workshop meetings. The transfer station is a joy to use and a point of pride in the town. First hand I’ve seen what it takes to accomplish this. I’ve seen the late-night meetings, difficult phone calls and seemingly endless brainstorming sessions in front of a computer screen or in a zoom conference. It’s not glossy signs and a big money campaign. I’ve lived next to Scott Arnold. I’ve seen him hire non-Gardiner contractor after non-Gardiner contractor at his property on 208. I’ve never seen Scott do any work himself. I recently built a house in Gardiner and installed heat pumps. Every HVAC contractor I met with told me the same thing, stay away from RYCOR. Scott cut down trees on his neighbor’s property without permission and had to replant them. He clear cut his property for a four-wheeler track for personal enjoyment, which resulted in him polluting our neighboring pond.

Is this the hardworking, conservation-minded, selfless supervisor Gardiner needs? Stick with the proven workhorse of this town. Re-elect Marybeth Majestic.

Kevin Majestic

Gardiner

Keep Hurley Hurley!

I am a lifelong resident of the Town of Hurley. My fond memories here include attending the Hurley #6 one-room schoolhouse on Route 28A, playing Little League baseball on the Hurley Yankees in the 1950’s, Memorial Day parades, fishing the Ashokan Reservoir, the Corn Festival, Stone House Day and my children all graduating from the Myer Elementary School. Comprised of Hurley, West Hurley and Glenford, the Town of Hurley is a unique, historical, special place to raise a family here in the Hudson Valley. In a fast-paced, sometimes crazy world, it’s nice to come home to a quiet neighborhood built on respect for your neighbors and gratitude for those elected officials managing your township.

Sadly, the last two years of political turmoil in the Town of Hurley have disgusted me. Town employees have been verbally abused and/or shuffled out, spending appears to be out of control, public meetings focus on bickering and finger pointing, our zoning department is in shambles, lawsuits are now the norm, we are floundering regarding a town highway garage and our highway department workers and leadership are not given the thanks they deserve for their hard work each day.

My beloved Hurley is on the path towards increased politics, power grabbing and questionable actions and policy driven by the current administration – and I don’t like it. On November 7th, I will be voting to Keep Hurley Hurley by voting for Boms, Kellogg, Shultis and Cline.

Peter T. Glass

Hurley

We support Manny Nneji

Manny Nneji gets our hands-down endorsement for District Attorney.

Our support comes, not from his personality — though we find it engaging — but from our conviction that he will fulfill the office in such a way that our values will be well represented. To put it another way: that he will help to bring about a society that sees the humanity in each person and enforces the law, not in a spirit of retribution or retaliation, but in a compassionate spirit, seeking to restore offenders to society whenever possible.

Let’s vote for a society that gives each one of us an equal chance to thrive.

Stuart and the Rev. Susan Auchincloss

Woodstock

Standing tall for Israel

Pat Ryan and Marc Molinaro have a lot in common. They are relatively young men who went off to Washington talking about human rights and justice. Both claim a type of amorphous patriotism; Ryan risked his life in one of American’s ill-chosen wars in the Middle East and Molinaro loves helping the surviving veterans of US military adventures. Youth, service, and moral righteousness are hard to beat, and these two have even found it hard to beat one another.

And yet, both stand tall for Israel. According to OpenSecrets.com, Pat Ryan got $28,850 from the Israel Lobby in 2022, plus a free trip to see just how this apartheid state operates. Molinaro hasn’t been in Congress long enough to have a record on OpenSecrets, but he has taken a trip to Israel as well, funded by a local Jewish Federation. He came back talking about the “remarkably spiritual and educational experience” that apartheid had on him.

Both Ryan and Molinaro voted for (H Con Res 57) last July, asserting that Israel “is not a racist or apartheid state.” Very recently, both Ryan and Molinaro stood together in support of Israel when Assemblywoman Sarahana Shrestha called for an end to Israeli occupation.

Both Congressmen supported Israel despite what defense minister Yoav Gallant said recently: “I ordered a full siege on the Gaza Strip. No power, no food, no gas, everything is closed. We are fighting HUMAN ANIMALS and we act accordingly.”

So both of our upstanding Congressional representatives support the cutting off of all food and power for two-million Palestinians trapped in Gaza? Somehow their boyish enthusiasm for human rights and justice seems to have gone astray. Do they really think that Palestinians are human animals, not fit for life? Isn’t that what Nazi leaders used to say?

Fred Nagel

Rhinebeck

Keith Gurgui for Ulster County legislator district three

I have had the honor and pleasure for the last three years to work alongside Keith Gurgui in the Caring Majority, a campaign pushing our legislators for fair pay for home care workers. In my experience Keith is a mild-mannered person with strong convictions and an open heart. He is high minded with a good sense of humor and sees all aspects of a situation. Keith is forgiving and thoughtful with ears to listen and eyes to see.

When Keith decided to run for the third legislative district in Ulster County, I was thrilled to hear that! I think he will represent the full breadth of his constituents from all walks of life and abilities. He is brave and courageous and has a good sensibility. Even in the face of adversity I have seen Keith remain calm and level headed which is why he works great under pressure. His platform aligns with all the issues we face in our daily lives. As county legislator for the third district, he will be a champion for the voiceless pushing for increasing affordable housing, expanding transportation, improving access for mental health and addiction treatment, sustainable development for our environment among other things. These hot topics will be some of what Keith will tackle when voted into office. He is capable, strong and worthy of this position and I ask those in his district to take the time to get to know him before it’s time to vote.

So district three, Keith is your safe bet towards a chance at a better quality of life. Please visit his website to learn more about what he intends on doing when elected: www.keithforulster.com.

Francesca Ortolano

Boiceville

Vision for the Colony of the Arts

I am a retired art teacher and a working visual artist. I moved to Woodstock to live within a community of artists, since it is the home of some wonderful art institutions such as Woodstock Artist Association and Museum, the Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild and the Woodstock School of Art. The Town of Woodstock and its surrounding area over the last several years, has greatly benefitted from the influx of tourists, day trippers and art lovers.

The Town of Woodstock enjoys a healthy local economy because the town attracts visitors who love the arts. Yet, what is lacking is a town-sponsored arts council which would publish an online, an easy-to-read year-long calendar of events. The arts council would also provide a listing of artist studios or artist-owned galleries.

Bennet Ratcliff, who is currently running for the office of Woodstock town supervisor, if elected, he would revive the Woodstock Cultural Alliance. He would provide leadership in bringing the arts and cultural community together. His ideas include providing a comprehensive arts and culture calendar, a registry of Woodstock artists, not just visual but all the arts. He would also seek grant money to support our local and cultural venues and support for the many festivals that call Woodstock home.

This is one of the many reasons, why I back Bennet Ratcliff for town supervisor. He knows and understands the need for a comprehensive plan to promote, to protect and to preserve the Colony of the Arts which is known as Woodstock, NY.

Laurie Felbwe

Woodstock

Neil’s Negligence

Regarding the Jarmel letter “Nepo Baby,” Neil’s ad-hominem attacks on RFK Jr. is pure misinformation and in no way is he a “GOP operative” but speaks on any media platform that will have him. A look at his record of achievements will reveal much. RFK Jr. represented the victims of Roundup/Glysophate and beat the notorious Monsanto Corporation in a lawsuit to the tune of 300 million dollars.

RFK Jr., influenced by Peter Seeger’s friendship and activism, filed and won 500 lawsuits against corporations that were polluting the Hudson River and forced them to clean-up their chemical messes. RFK Jr. created the world’s largest nonprofit, focused solely on clean-up of waterways worldwide with 350 sub-groups in 46 countries, called “Waterkeeper Alliance.” GOP operatives usually function to protect corporations Neil, not bring them to their knees like RFK Jr. has done.

Recognized as a successful environmentalist lawyer, RFK Jr. was approached by mothers of vaccine injured children, which Neil apparently is not cognizant of, and they begged RFK Jr. to represent them. After doing his due diligence researching the science, he went on to become a successful vaccine injury lawyer and informed spokesperson. RFK Jr. is not the “anti-vaxer” Neil mischaracterizes and misinforms this readership, as being a frequent-international-air-traveler, RFK Jr. has had all of his shots except the spurious Covid shots. What he is against is unsafe vaccines, which Neil fails to discern. It’s no wonder no one at the CDC will debate RFK Jr. on the subject even when offered $2.5 million. So Neil, go ahead and get yourself fully inoculated up the wazoo all you want, just don’t force others to do so, and get your facts straight. RFK Jr. is not just a “Kennedy” but is an articulate, well educated, well-informed candidate feared in a debate and imbued with an abundance of integrity, that if elected, will bring the changes this country desperately needs.

Steve Romine

Woodstock

A call for Mike Kavanagh’s campaign to apologize

I have lived in New Paltz since I was six years old. For the better half of a decade I have worked on campaigns in Ulster County for a litany of candidates. Today, I write as the campaign manager of Manny Nneji’s campaign for district attorney.

On Wednesday, the Kingston Wire chose to run an inflammatory letter from Bruce Tuchman that is rife with untruths. In doing so they amplified words from a political partisan that are blatant lies.

Yes, lies. As a co-president of Congregation Agudas Achim, Mr. Tuchman knew firsthand the details around their event, yet he chose to represent them falsely. He lied by saying that Manny was “silent in the face of [terrorist attacks against Israel].” Manny put out a statement more than 12 hours before Mr. Tuchman’s letter was published. He lied when he said that Manny “didn’t share” his reason for not being able to make the event. I personally had multiple conversations over the phone with staff of the congregation where I explained that Manny had work obligations he could not avoid, that Manny was called to finalize preparations for a hearing before the NYS Appellate Division that was scheduled for the following day, and I offered to send a spokesperson to read a statement written by Manny. Each time, the staffer on the other end was gracious and fully understanding.

But more damning than the publishing of abject lies is the inflammatory nature of using the brutal murder of hundreds of Israelis as a political prop. I call on Mike Kavanagh’s campaign to apologize for the outrageous words that a vocal supporter of his sought to publish. Since the beginning, Mr. Kavanagh has pledged to run a civil campaign. We are better than this, and he knows it.

Evan Holland-Shepler

New Paltz

How low will Kavanagh supporters stoop?

In a letter to the editor published in the Kingston Wire on October 11, Bruce Tuchman of Saugerties continued the now-predictable series of outrageous and inaccurate accusations against Manny Nneji. With this letter, however, the Republicans have reached a new and shocking low, namely, the willingness to use the unspeakable tragedy unfolding in Israel to score a cheap political point.

First, the facts: Manny’s campaign notified Congregation Agudas Achim on Tuesday morning that work obligations precluded his attendance that evening. Tuesday was taken up with the guilty plea of former finance commissioner Burt Gulnick, Wednesday was the Article 78 proceeding on the Snyder murder case. That Manny needed to spend Tuesday evening wrapping up the one and preparing for the other is hardly a surprise.

What is a surprise is Mr. Tuchman’s cynical use of what he calls the “pain and grief [that has] been visited on all of us in the Jewish community.” I am proudly Jewish, and I, too, have beloved friends in Israel. How dare Mr. Tuchman claim to speak for me in order to try to portray Manny as somehow indifferent to Jewish suffering?

I am a volunteer for Manny’s campaign. When I saw Manny in the office this past Sunday, he asked if my friends in Israel were safe. Then he told me how unbearable he found watching the news as the tragedy in Israel was unfolding. He talked about being a terrified child in Nigeria during the Biafran civil war, about seeing a close relative killed before his eyes, and about how the death of children haunted him. He could not have been more concerned, outraged or compassionate.

Manny has spent his life fighting for justice and against violence. He is a man of faith, of deep conviction and of profound decency. Is there no bottom to how low Kavanagh supporters will stoop? Really, Mr. Tuchman. How dare you?

Elana Michelson

Rosendale

Former mayor endorses Mike Kavanagh for district attorney

It is with confidence that I offer my enthusiastic endorsement for Independent candidate Michael Kavanagh in his bid for the position of Ulster County district attorney. Having served as the mayor of Kingston for ten years, I have had the privilege of working closely with the district attorney’s office and law enforcement agencies, and I believe that Michael Kavanagh is exceptionally qualified for this vital role.

One of the standout qualifications that sets Michael apart is his extensive experience as an assistant public defender. His time as an advocate for the defense has given him a unique and invaluable perspective on the criminal justice system. He has seen firsthand the complexities and challenges faced by individuals who come into contact with the legal system. This viewpoint enables him to approach his role with empathy, fairness and a deep understanding of the rights and needs of all members of our community.

During my tenure as mayor, I had the opportunity to witness Michael’s dedication to justice and his unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of fairness and equality under the law.

He consistently demonstrated a willingness to engage with the community and listen to the concerns of residents. This cooperative approach is essential for building trust between law enforcement and the community, a bond that is fundamental to effective crime prevention and public safety.

Furthermore, Michael’s ability to work with various stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, defense attorneys and community organizations, was evident in his role as chief assistant district attorney. This collaborative spirit is a valuable asset that he will bring to the district attorney’s office, where partnerships are essential for achieving positive outcomes in our community. I have no doubt that he will serve our community with integrity, fairness and a deep commitment to upholding the law.

Please consider giving your support to Michael Kavanagh in the upcoming election. Our community deserves a district attorney who is not only experienced and knowledgeable but also deeply invested in the well-being and safety of its residents. Michael Kavanagh is that candidate.

James Michael Sottile, Former mayor of City of Kingston

Palmetto, FL

How long, oh Lord?

I remember as a young boy overhearing a conversation among a friend’s family members in which Jews were mentioned. They were talking about the Holocaust and Hitler and my friend’s brother’s wife joked, “Well, the problem with Hitler is that he didn’t finish the job.” I was too young to appreciate the humor or even the implications of the “joke.” However, years later, when I was more aware, I was working at my brother’s Deli in New Jersey and there was a vendor from Saudi Arabia. During one of our frequent conversations the subject of the Holocaust arose and this Saudi man stated that the Holocaust never happened. I was stunned since I had never met anyone who was a Holocaust denier before. After questioning his seriousness, I attempted to prove the Holocaust was a fact. However, my attempt was fruitless. Sensing there was something more involved in his denial I queried: “What if I could prove to your satisfaction that your denial was wrong how would you respond?” His answer: “They [the Jews] deserved it” shocked me and although I expressed my horror at such a statement, he remained steadfast in his opinion.

Later, I had opportunity to work with people from Egypt, Morocco and Somalia. I raised the issue of the Holocaust with them, on separate occasions, explaining my encounter with my Saudi Arabian acquaintance. To my surprise, most of them agreed with him and none voiced support for the Jewish people. One stated a familiar phrase in his response to my story: “Sure the Holocaust happened but Hitler didn’t finish the job.” When I objected to his statement his retort, unfortunately, didn’t surprise me: “Hey, what’s the problem. This is what my girlfriend says.” (His girlfriend was a native of New Jersey.)

In view of Hamas’ horrific attacks against Israel, whenever I hear someone say these attacks were justified or that the hatred against the Jews would stop if Palestinians were treated justly by Israel (which basically means “if they get out of the Middle East”) I remember Pharaoh, Haman and Queen Ester, the Spanish Inquisition and pogroms and I recall these conversations to remind myself that long before the Holocaust and Israel’s national restoration, people believed that the Jews “deserved” enslavement, terror and destruction and my spirit cries, “How long oh Lord? How long?

George Civile

Gardiner

I am voting for Manny Nneji for Ulster County DA

Bonnie Wagner, a groundbreaking founder of the battered women’s domestic violence shelter in Kingston who helped form the New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence and ultimately became its executive director, has endorsed Manny Nneji for Ulster County District Attorney.

Her endorsement led me to think about my own experience, first as a board member, then for 12 years as a program director in a domestic violence agency.

Domestic and intimate partner violence has relentlessly risen locally and nationally. We read news accounts of the nearly daily local assaults, stalking, and other patterns of coercion that women face. The cases are frightening for the victims, destructive to children’s lives and fraught with physical, mental, and emotional danger.

I, also support Manny Nneji for Ulster County District Attorney because he takes seriously the need for fairness and victim-centered prosecution in domestic violence. He supports the expansion of the US Department of Justice’s Intimate Partner Violence Intervention. Also, he wants to partner with the “Start the Conversation” initiative supported by the New York State Lt. Governor’s office, called A Pledge for Accountability: Engaging Boys and Men Against Gender-based Violence.

In my experience generally, Democratic-led administrations are more proactive in addressing domestic violence. They have been willing to fine-tune their responses to the dynamics of these complex cases. Republican officials have too often been have been willing to blame the victim.

Manny Nneji has the experience, compassion and grasp to set the tone that will serve the needs of victims of domestic and intimate partner violence. I am voting for Manny Nneji for Ulster County District Attorney. I hope you will, too.

Susan Denton

New Paltz

Truth matters

A few recent letters to the editor imply that the sky is falling in Gardiner. It has been said that over-development is rampant and zoning laws are being ignored. Furthermore, it has been stated that the damage has been orchestrated by the town supervisor. But, this is a false narrative.

I served as the Gardiner planning/zoning clerk for over a year. As such, I had a very close look at how these boards functioned.

Board members carefully reviewed applications that were submitted, site visits were made as needed and outside professional advice was sought. Decisions were made based on the comprehensive plan, the local zoning code and any applicable state/federal environmental regulations. There was and is no chaos.

Board members are appointed by the town board, not the supervisor. Anyone who implies that the town supervisor runs planning/zoning in Gardiner is spreading a mis-truth. Furthermore, it is an insult to these wonderful volunteers, who serve our town, to undermine their efforts.

I look forward to voting for Supervisor Majestic for another term and I hope you chose to join me. Truth matters.

Glenn Gidaly

Gardiner

When Emerald Cities fade: Detroit’s descent and the Ozian illusion

Once a dazzling Emerald City of the Industrial Age, Detroit glittered like Oz. Wizards promised prosperity and dreams. Factories roared with activity, streets echoed with hard work, innovation and ambition. But just as Dorothy got swept from the comfort of her Kansas home into the whirlwind of Oz, Detroit was caught in the tempest of time, losing its sparkle and splendor to changing economic winds.

The Emerald City glitters with promise, much like the American dream did for many in Detroit. But at its center, it hides a truth: behind its facade, there isn’t a magical, omnipotent fake wizard who was just an ordinary man from Omaha. Analogously to what is behind the shimmering landscapes of today are the winds of digital transformation and global capitalism.

The Oz story is being written again in the story of the digital revolution — the loss of jobs in traditional sectors, giving birth to entirely new professions and industries. Our political wizards might not drive technological change, but they influence how these changes benefit society.

The yellow brick roads, once pathways to prosperity paved with the golden ambitions of the Motor City, began to crack. The Scarecrow, symbolizing the city’s intellect and innovation, is outwitted by evolving technology and a changing global marketplace. The Tin Man, representing the heart and soul of Detroit’s workforce, feels the rust of unemployment and stagnation. And the Cowardly Lion, embodying the city’s once-roaring spirit, struggles to find courage in the face of decline.

The Scarecrow wished for a brain, the Tin Man a heart and the Cowardly Lion courage. In today’s context, we might see them representing different factions of our society: the Scarecrow symbolizing those yearning for understanding in a rapidly changing world; the Tin Man, those desiring empathy in an increasingly heartless landscape; and the Lion, those seeking the courage to confront and adapt to these challenges.

Yet, in every story, there’s an opportunity for redemption. Just as Dorothy and her band of unlikely heroes faced challenges, so too has Detroit. Behind its faded grandeur is a tale of resilience, rebirth and perpetual human creativity to reclaim insight for our children to avoid Emerald Cities.

Larry Winters

New Paltz

Eradicate Hamas and its brutal terrorism

The time has now ended for polite debates. The time has now come for every resource of every civilized human society to be utilized to its fullest to eradicate Hamas and its brutal terrorism, the latest version of evil dedicated to the destruction of the Jewish people.

Otherwise, what we have sworn would never happen again, will happen again. There can be no apologies for those who may be caught in the crossfire. So many of them have danced gleefully in the streets upon the bloody body parts of Jewish men, women, children and babies. They have never sought peace only annihilation. They have schooled their young to kill Jews. They have made heroes of those who kill Jews. They have used the money meant to better the lives of their people to kill Jews.

The time has ended for polite debates.

Rondavid Gold

Woodstock

A vote for Leeanne Thornton is a vote for positive progress

Leeanne Thornton is a gift to the Saugerties citizenry. She possesses so many admirable personal traits, but let us highlight just a few.

1. A strong ability to communicate, finely honed by her many years of teaching.

2. Empathy — she will take or return your call, she will listen to your concerns, she will follow through in a timely manner.

3. Courage to speak up, be it a town board meeting or a public forum, willing to bring her position to bear.

4. A firm understanding of government and all its intricacies.

5. Stainless integrity.

Your vote for Leeanne Thornton for the Saugerties town board is a vote for positive progress.

John and Nancy Dooley

Saugerties

Three good reasons why Manny Nneji has my vote

The first reason is his support of gun control, which is the best way to reduce gun violence.

The second reason is his support for the protection of communities, persons and even animals exposed to cruelty — exactly the way I want the DA to be thinking.

The third reason? His many years of service in the DA’s office make him clearly a better choice than the young Mr. Kavanagh.

Harry Ross

New Paltz

Kavanagh supporters go negative

I recently had the pleasure to meet Manny Nneji, candidate for Ulster County DA. He is impressive and charismatic, with over 30 years experience as a prosecutor. The story of how he lifted himself up to where he is now could be the script for a Hollywood movie.

I have always believed in positive campaigns, where each candidate shows who they are, and we the people then decide who we prefer. It is therefore unfortunate that some of Mike Kavanagh’s supporters have chosen to go negative against Manny Nneji. Even worse, the attacks are based in lies. I guess when there isn’t much positive to say about your own candidate, then you take the low road and attack.

Manny Nneji gets my vote.

Gerald Cohen

Saugerties

Woodstock Dems get the job done

The November election is quickly approaching and I am happy to endorse the Democratic candidates for the Woodstock town board: Bill McKenna, our supervisor and Laura Ricci and Anula Courtis, for town board. Also Jackie Early, our town clerk and Donald Allen for highway superintendant. I think they are a hardworking team that works well together — getting the job done.

Don’t forget to vote early or on election day November 7.

Linda Miller-Gregorius

Woodstock

Go with a pro

Aimee Richter, candidate for Saugerties town justice, does not have the name recognition of her opponent, the incumbent Stan O’Dell. But she does have something he lacks, namely, legal experience. She has been a practicing lawyer for nearly three decades, with a spotless record in state and town courts, and she knows the process through and through — and she is the only candidate running for Saugerties town justice who can say that. Please go with the pro and vote for Aimee Richter.

Mikhail Horowitz

Saugerties

Why Mike Boms is running for town supervisor

I’ve been asked why I’m running for Hurley town supervisor. I’ve been a public-school teacher and professor of biology and ecology for over 34 years, 28 of them at Onteora High School. I’ve also coached team sports and am a natural team builder. My entire teaching career has been about listening, engaging and team building.

Hurley is a beautiful and special place, and I want to keep it that way and ensure our children can afford to live here. We have a town history of collaboration and working together to solve important issues. On these issues, I and my fellow Keep Hurley Hurley candidates have serious concerns about our town’s direction and believe we need to change course.

Currently, as the longest serving member of the Hurley town council, I’m very concerned about Hurley Supervisor McKnight’s extravagant and frivolous over-spending that town taxpayers have to cover. It will result in higher property taxes, higher town fees and/or service cuts. Examples include:

• Paying out-of-town consultants to develop Hurley’s comprehensive plan, and to find a suitable location for the new highway garage. This work was ALREADY DONE by local volunteer committees, which she dismissed without explanation. These decisions cost town taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

• In past administrations the town attorney was paid a yearly stipend of $12,000. We now have three town attorneys paid by the hour, costing $100,000+ per year, and 2023 will be an extra big year in litigation costs for the town. And the lawsuits against Hurley are only growing.

• By law, Hurley must pump-out and transport hazardous contaminated runoffs (leachate) from the closed landfill at Dug Hill. Supervisor McKnight insists on using a PRIVATE CONTRACTOR at $1,000 per pump-and-transport costing $80,015 this year so far! Alternatively, the Ulster County Resource Recovery Agency which has for over 20 years had been pumping and transporting the leachate from our landfill, can do the same thing for a mere $135/per pump-and-transport (potentially saving the town $70,000 this year alone!). That’s our tax money being spent. The list of irresponsible spending is huge and growing by the day.

I will work to bring fiscal discipline back to Hurley. Being a Democrat, and endorsed by the Republican Party shows I can work across party lines, and with independents, not being beholden to any political affiliation or outside special interests but only beholden to the residents of Hurley.

This November 7th Election Day, let’s Keep Hurley Hurley where we work together to solve the big issues, and renew that spirit of cooperation and collaboration. For more information about the campaign visit www.VoteForHurley.org.

I ask for your support.

Mike Boms

I will vote for personal integrity

In recent months I’ve gotten to know Manny Nneji, the Democratic candidate for Ulster County District Attorney. In that time I’ve seen him grow as a candidate. But a natural politician, he is not. His speaking style is forceful but deliberate; measured, with the ring of authenticity. I imagine that style works effectively in the courtroom. Out on the political hustings … I don’t know. His opponent, Michael Kavanagh, speaks easily, confidently … seems like a likable guy. You know, the kind of guy you’d have a beer with.

But what matters most is personal integrity. The DA holds a position of great power. We need to trust that the DA will always be guided by deep knowledge of the law. We need to know that the DA will have the courage to do the right thing even when it is not the popular thing. We need to believe that the least among us will get the same treatment as those of us who are privileged. I’m confident that Manny, a deeply principled man, will bring all of these qualities to his office.

As they say, what looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, is a duck. Manny sounds and reads like a Democrat. No waffling about his values and loyalty. A Democrat.

I’ve seen Manny doing his job as chief assistant DA at times when he might have benefited politically by being out in public campaigning. I’ve looked carefully at his policy statements and his plans for what he’d do if elected. They are detailed and reflect his diligence. I recommend that you study mannyforda.com and kavanaghforulster.com. I trust you’ll be impressed by Manny’s site and will think his opponent should be embarrassed by the comparison.

Manny is what his website says: tough, compassionate, visionary, effective. A leader and a teacher. He will serve us well as our district attorney.

Tom Denton

New Paltz

Integrity on the DA ballot

It’s so disheartening to approach an election in the wake of personal attacks, inflammatory distortions and lies that have become typical tactics of politicians. And we wonder why politicians are reviled!

The current Ulster County District Attorney race is an example of this kind of electioneering.

To me, it is ironic that a candidate who is running for a job, which requires a commitment to finding truth, is using falsehoods to get that job. Why would anyone who values integrity and honesty cast their vote for Mike Kavanagh, whose campaign for the office relies on negative fabrications rather than his own record? More committed to politics than law and order, he revealed his true loyalty when in 2019, he lost the DA election and resigned from the department, refusing to work with the winner — a poor loser maneuver reminiscent of a recently defeated former president.

Manny Nneji is not a politician. He has never run for office. Rather, he has worked diligently as an admired and successful prosecutor for 33 years. A hard-nosed crime fighter and a compassionate man who honors the law and law enforcement, Manny seeks safety and justice for Ulster County. Take a look at his record and priorities at https://mannyforda.com.

Ulster County needs a DA committed to finding the truth and telling it — someone who is passionate about community welfare — not politics.

Lyn DelliQuadri

Kingston

Michael Mulvey’s misinformation on many levels

An open letter to Michael Mulvey

Mr. Mulvey,

I do not lie. I do not like liars. Your letter in HV1 states some pretty big lies. I will just focus on the WFP line.

Your statements are completely false about the WFP process. Four of us were endorsed wholeheartedly after completing a 40-page questionnaire and personal interviews and all four of us passed with flying colors.

Unfortunately, because of a party technicality, when the WFP endorsed candidates lose to Democrats, they ask the endorsed candidates if they want to decline the nomination. All four of us said “no thank you.” And they were fine about it. We knew what it meant. But we still wanted to run so we could do great things for Woodstock. That’s why we’re on the WFP line.

I don’t appreciate you connecting my name to something YOU have fabricated to be what you think is the truth. It’s an outright LIE.

Get your FACTS straight!

Linda Lover, Candidate

Woodstock Town Board

Hurley election fear tactics

Are Hurley voters scared yet? The opposition candidates lost the Hurley Democratic primary and mounted a fear campaign. They jumped ship and are now running on the Republican line while violating NY election laws.

It’s a playbook all too familiar — much like that of the national MAGA-driven Republicans: turn the truth upside down, gin up fear and hide the source of their money.

“Keep Hurley Hurley” (KHH) claims the election is about “Who gets to live in Hurley,” while they and their slick media allies cozy up to developers eyeing the remaining large parcels in town. They refuse to disclose who pays for their campaign. They hide their affiliation and pretend to be independent while they are all listed on the Republican ballot line.

Hurley voters can see for themselves that town expenses and taxes are lower, thanks to operating efficiencies and responsible budgeting by supervisor Melinda McKnight and the Democratic town board. The 2024 budget includes still lower expenditures and lower taxes which should be celebrated.

Instead the ankle-biters and naysayers try to gin up fear with their cynical attacks. Why do KHH and their Republican allies refuse to disclose their donors and expenditures to Hurley voters as required by law? The KHH crowd and their secret backers cannot be trusted to do what’s best for Hurley.

Re-elect the incumbent Hurley Democrats, Melinda McKnight, Peter Humphries, Gregory Simpson and Annie Reed. Early voting runs from October 28 to November 5. Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.

Tobe Carey

Glenford

Mike Kavanagh will surely be getting my vote this November

I had the pleasure of shadowing former chief ADA Mike Kavanagh in the summer of 2018 when I was merely 19 years old, while home on summer break from college. At the time, I was interested in potentially pursuing law school. As nervous as I was, Mike’s overwhelming kindness made me feel comfortable and able to ask whatever questions I had at any given point, without fear of thinking they were bothersome or frivolous.

I was impressed and extremely grateful that he took time out of his extremely busy work day to give me such an amazing experience. Even at that age, I noticed he demonstrated tremendous professionalism, as he has continued to do so, as well as the care he conveyed for Ulster County and keeping its residents so close to his heart. I have no doubt that Mike will work tirelessly to repair the disorganized state of the DA’s office, demonstrated by the departure of several talented prosecutors in the past administration. He is capable of being a nice guy sure, but possesses the leadership and managerial qualities so desperately needed, as well as the ability to make hard decisions, to make reforms, restorations and run the office more efficiently. Despite running on the Republican ticket and me being a registered Democrat since the age of 18, I know he is a fair man of great character, prioritized with and motivated to do the work that needs to be done.

Mike will surely be getting my vote this November!

Katrina DeGroodt

Kingston

Mike Hartner for Gardiner Town Board

I am writing this letter to urge Gardiner residents to vote for Michael Hartner for town board this November 7.

In the course of three years serving together on Gardiner’s Environmental Conservation Commission, I’ve come to have tremendous respect for Mike. For two of those years he served skillfully as chair, taking a leading role in studying water supply issues in our Hamlet, along with many other challenges.

Mike puts in the effort to study issues in depth and come up with well-reasoned approaches to knotty problems. In my experience, Mike listens well to other points of view, while sticking to his position when he feels it important. His background as a school system superintendent obviously prepared him to handle controversy without getting flustered! I appreciate that he is a committed environmentalist at a time when Gardiner, like so much of Ulster County, has to balance complex questions of preservation with the imperatives of economic development.

Please give him your support.

Neil Rindlaub

Gardiner

Endless possibilities

Eternity is like today only more so.

Sparrow

Phoenicia

Please vote for Michael Kavanagh in November

For 20 years, I served as town justice in the Town of Ulster. Before that, I was an Ulster County assistant district attorney for 13 years. During those years, I had many opportunities to work with both candidates currently running for Ulster County District Attorney. It is with this background in mind that I offer my whole-hearted endorsement to Michael Kavanagh for DA.

Michael is an experienced attorney who appeared before me frequently in the Town of Ulster Court. At all times, he was a consummate professional, well-versed in the law and a powerful advocate for his clients. He exhibited intelligence, compassion and an understanding of the complex issues we struggle within our criminal courts on a daily basis, including alcohol and drug addiction and domestic violence.

There are several factors that I believe are necessary to be a successful district attorney. Foremost among these is leadership. Most DA’s offices are staffed by relatively new attorneys and the office serves as a training ground for future litigators. These young attorneys need guidance and support and it must come from the top down. Under the current administration, this critical element has been missing and, as a result, too many cases were not properly evaluated for prosecution or were not pursued in a timely manner. When I was a young prosecutor in the DA’s office, Michael’s father, E. Michael Kavanagh, stressed training both for members of the office as well as the police agencies that serve Ulster County. It was not unusual for him to sit down with a prosecutor to review trial strategies and offer suggestions. I believe that Michael will be that kind of hands-on district attorney and that he will forge a new office where his staff receives the guidance that it needs.

Another critical factor in choosing a district attorney involves the candidate’s ability to work cooperatively with the various law enforcement agencies that serve Ulster County. A good working relationship between the DA’s office and the police community depends upon mutual trust and respect. To date, every police agency and/or union that endorses candidates has endorsed Michael over his adversary. Surely, this speaks highly of the esteem in which they hold him and their understanding that he is the right person to lead the prosecutor’s office.

Lastly, morale within the office is the final component for a successful DA’s office. When I was a member of the DA’s office, it was a great place to work. We all worked hard, we worked collaboratively and we were proud to be at the vanguard of the criminal justice system responsible for safeguarding our community. Under the current administration, morale has been abysmal. Defections from the office are rampant and chaos seems to rule. During my last three years as the Town of Ulster justice, at least seven different prosecutors were assigned to handle cases before me. There was no continuity of justice and time was frequently lost as new prosecutors had to get up to speed on hundreds of cases. Motions to dismiss cases for failure to comply with the state’s speedy trial rules were commonplace. It was not unusual for the DA’s office to reduce felony charges to misdemeanors, where they could be dismissed without attracting unflattering attention from the media.

The current DA’s office is in crisis. Continuing the same administration with the old players will not resolve the issues that have plagued the office for the past four years. Michael Kavanagh offers leadership, integrity and an unwavering commitment to restore the DA’s office to the level of professionalism it once enjoyed. When that happens, confidence in our criminal justice system will return and our safety will, once again, be a priority.

Please vote for Michael Kavanagh in November!

Marsha Weiss

Kingston

Something’s rotten in “Keep Hurley Hurley” campaign

It appears the “Keep Hurley Hurley” (KHH) candidates violated campaign law by not reporting their donors to NY State for public disclosure. Where is their secret money coming from? Developers? Outside interests?

“Keep Hurley Hurley” postcards for Boms, Cline and Kellogg do not disclose who paid for printing and mailing — another violation of law. The law states in part, “All political communications must identify the political committee paying for the advertisement or communication in a clear and prominent manner to read or be spoken as follows: “Paid for by [the name of the political committee making the expenditure].” Election Law §14-106(2).” Who secretly pays for their ads?

It also appears they never filed paperwork to collect political donations. Why do they keep violating election laws?

Boms, Cline and Kellogg hijacked the names (and good reputations) of three women and listed them as their Committee to Fill Vacancies. In the primary, they copied names from Democratic petitions without permission, hoping no one would notice. Lazy, sloppy, unethical. A bad combination for public office.

They claim independence but the only place they appear together on the ballot is the Republican line. Don’t be fooled by their blue yard signs. The KHH candidates were all removed from the Hurley and Ulster County Democratic Committees because of disloyalty to the endorsed candidates. If they hide their affiliations and violate campaign laws, how can Hurley voters trust them?

Hurley voters can vote for integrity and the Democratic incumbents, Melinda McKnight, Peter Humphries, Gregory Simpson and Annie Reed. Early voting runs from October 28 to November 5. Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.

Meg Carey

Glenford

Our country’s real problems

As our border crisis rages on, unabated, I refer everyone to the recent report of 10-9-23 from our administration’s judiciary committee detailing the hideous history and numbers of illegals invited to cross our border since 1-20-21.

Part of it refers to 1.7 million “getaways,” and counting … 20% or one in every five illegals entering our border. We already know that thousands of these are a combination of hard-core criminals, sex offenders, drug traffickers and terrorists. The response to this from Neil Jarmel and his left flank would argue … “if they are gotaways who were never identified, how do you know that they include these dangerous elements?” The answer is obvious to most but to Neil, we must remind him that we’ve already caught a few hundred of these types who were on watch lists. Plus, if they were innocent potential victims of dangers in their own homelands and have nothing to hide, wouldn’t they produce valid ID’s and apply, legitimately, for asylum? Any honest illegal does not cross our border at non-checkpoints and immediately disappear into the fabric of our country.

How many Hamas and Hezbollah thugs have already been part of the 1.7 million gotaways? Now, with the Israeli war, how many more will successfully sneak into our country? Two Jordanians on the watch list were already caught just a couple days ago.

As I’ve asked before, due to Biden’s arrogant and uncaring fecklessness and recklessness, what does the future look like for our kids and grandkids.

And, again, no comments … not even a peep … from our Democratic readers and writers, on ANY of this. Certainly, their silence can’t mean they’re okay with all this.

Finally, with these serious threats to our national security combined with our problematic economy, crime, perceived international weakness and many more problems, Neil Jarmel continues to smoke up his keyboard, week after week, still trying to tell us all that our ONLY problem is Donald J. Trump!

Your closed mind is fooling no one, Neil.

John N. Butz

Modena

Vote only on ballot row A on November 7

It’s late October, which means that political parties and candidates are working very hard to earn your vote on November 7. Some say which political ballot line one runs on is meaningless, that party affiliation is simply a label, and one should “vote for the person, not the party,” especially at the local level. I could not disagree more strongly.

This election season in Ulster County we have major candidates of the Republican Party who are running away from their party affiliation because it is to their political advantage to do so. Republican policies are far less popular here than Democratic ones. Yet for district attorney we have a lifelong Republican, Michael Kavanagh, who recently switched to become unaffiliated. Did Kavanagh switch because he no longer believes in the values, policies and the national leadership of the Republican Party? No! He is a Republican with Republican values and policy preferences. And if elected, he will govern that way. If you are a Democrat, you should pay attention and vote for his opponent, Manny Nneji, a lifelong Democrat, who never claimed to be anyone else.

In Gardiner, we have a registered Republican, Scott Arnold, running for town supervisor, but choosing to hide from voters that he is really a Republican. His party does not appear in any of his campaign literature — just his name and a handful of typically Democratic policy slogans. Gardiner has more than twice as many Democratic registrants as Republicans! Arnold is telling Democrats what they want to hear. He made a fortune selling HVAC equipment. He’s looking to “close the sale” by saying what he needs to say in a blue town.

In fact, Arnold was, like Kavanagh is now, registered as an unaffiliated voter until Donald Trump won the presidency. In 2017, after Trump took office, he switched to the party of his president. What does that suggest? But now, he won’t admit he favors hard core Republican anti-government policies and values. Instead, he talks like a Democrat, about saving the environment and regulating development. He even claims to Democrats that he is really a Democrat in disguise and that he plans to switch parties after the election is over, but not now because he doesn’t want to “appear weak.” That’s a Trumpian fear, not a Democratic one.

So, party “labels” are not just labels. They represent the fundamental values one holds. Democratic voters shouldn’t believe any Republican, or now “independent” candidate (there is no “independent” voter category in NY), who does not publicly embrace their true Republican values, policy preferences, or the undisputed leaders of their party. These candidates know what to say and not to say to get elected. They are not dumb. But they think Democratic voters are.

Vote for straight talk, not smoke and mirrors. You’re smarter than that! If you are a proud Democrat, then vote only on ballot row A on November 7.

Tom Kruglinski

Gardiner

Proposition four

For the taxpayer, the most important thing on this year’s ballot is referendum number four, which will enable the county comptroller to get full access to the financial data of the county.

Oversight of county finances was the reason the office was created for in the first place. However, since the power wasn’t spelled out in the Charter the commissioner of finance continually refused to allow the comptroller access to the financial information she requested.

Not only must our taxes be safeguarded from larceny but even more so from government misspending.

Taxpayers need someone that has their interests at heart. Someone who will monitor and report on the efficiency and effectiveness of county government. Someone watching each and every dollar that comes in and goes out of the county’s coffers.

Since being elected in 2020, March Gallagher has been an extremely effective comptroller. If referendum four gets approved, she will be even more effective than she has already been.

Thomas Kadgen

Shokan

Vote for the only attorney running for Saugerties Town Justice — Aimee Richter

I am a lifelong Democrat. I am also a lifelong voter committed to choosing the most qualified candidate regardless of party. Case in point: In 2019, I spent countless hours researching the candidates for NY Supreme Court and voted for the candidate I thought was the most accomplished, most transparent and most committed to justice for all — Republican Linda Blom Johnson. Today, I am asking voters of Saugerties to vote for experience and qualifications for Saugerties town justice regardless of party or personal relationships. I am asking you to vote for Democrat Aimee Richter.

If you or your loved one appeared in court, what would you want in the presiding judge? I know what I would want. The judge must be an experienced and well-respected lawyer. The judge must know the law. The judge must be committed to fairness, transparency and treating everyone with respect. In Aimee Richter we get that and more. Aimee is not only an attorney, but also a lawyer who has appeared in every type of court in New York State, regularly trying cases in Family Court and NYS Supreme Court. New York State judges assign Aimee to mediate seemingly intractable disputes and to screen new attorneys in her role on the NYS Appellate Division’s Committee of Character and Fitness.

Town court is the closest court to the people, having jurisdiction over such cases as traffic violations, evictions, small claims, and civil and criminal offenses. Aimee’s vast legal experience, mediation skills and integrity are needed on the bench. Sadly, Saugerties law enforcement has taken a few hits this past year or so. We need a fresh start. Aimee Richter will ensure that our legal system is moving in the right direction. Join me in voting for the only attorney running for Saugerties Town Justice—Aimee Richter.

Christine Dinsmore

Saugerties

The massacre

To the innocent Israelis

And to this distracted world,

The massacre seemed

To come out of nowhere.

But it didn’t.

We just weren’t paying attention.

It came out of years of misery,

Years of a hopeless existence

In an open-air penitentiary,

Where the choices are between

Hate or resignation;

Where grief and despair

Are not choices,

But requirements.

My own grief-filled heart

Weeps for the Gazans,

Pawns in Hamas’s hell;

Weeps for the Israelis,

Pawns in Netanyahu’s greed;

Weeps for our world

And its sinful inattention.

Now, attention must be paid.

I just pray

That the payment—

In more years of squalor,

In the lost lives of innocents,

In the strangling ropes of grief—

Is not too great.

Tom Cherwin

Saugerties

Toxic dump in Shady

In 2020, hundreds of truckloads of construction and demolition (C&D) debris were dumped onto the property at 10 Church Road in Shady in violation of Woodstock’s town law, threatening the well water of nearby neighbors as well as the aquifer that supplies the town’s water. Since 2020, the affected neighbors have been working with the town board to seek a remedy to this situation. We have been waiting now for almost four years, despite repeated assurances from the town supervisor that he intended to see the complete removal of all of the C&D material from 10 Church Road. Instead, earlier this year, the town approved a permit for a “Plan E” proposal for a “sort and sift” operation that removed only larger chunks while leaving finer material in a berm still located on the property. Not only was “Plan E” completely inadequate as a remediation, it probably made the environmental hazard worse due to spreading around the fine residual material. In any case, it did nothing to remediate the violation of town law, which requires complete removal. We can no longer wait for the town to address these issues.

We demand that the Town of Woodstock take immediate action to cancel the permit for “Plan E,” completely remove all C&D material from the property at 10 Church Road, engage professional testing firms to carry out regular soil and water testing, supply bottled water to all affected neighbors until their wells are certified to be safe and publicly notify the Town of Woodstock that these actions are being undertaken.

Please support us by attending a screening of Chris Finley’s documentary film Shady Waters at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center, October 20 at 7 p.m. It clarifies the truth (protectwoodstockswater.com).

Julia Szabo & Luke Hunsberger

Shady