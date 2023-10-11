The views and opinions expressed in our letters section are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Hudson Valley One. You can submit a letter to the editor here.

Letter guidelines:

Hudson Valley One welcomes letters from its readers. Letters should be fewer than 300 words and submitted by noon on Monday. Our policy is to print as many letters to the editor as possible. As with all print publications, available space is determined by ads sold. If there is insufficient space in a given issue, letters will be approved based on established content standards. Points of View will also run at our discretion.

Although Hudson Valley One does not specifically limit the number of letters a reader can submit per month, the publication of letters written by frequent correspondents may be delayed to make room for less-often-heard voices, but they will all appear on our website at hudsonvalleyone.com. All letters should be signed and include the author’s address and telephone number.

Election letters

Editor’s note: The October 25 issue will be the last issue in which letters criticizing a candidate for office in the November 7 election will be printed, so as to allow for a response. If space allows, letters endorsing a candidate which contain no criticism of his or her opponent will be accepted for publication in the November 1 issue.

Until the end of the election season, ALL letters should be fewer than 300 words and be submitted by 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Thank you.

Deb Alexsa, Editor

It takes a mountain to save a mountain

The Shawangunk ridge is what defines Gardiner as Gardiner. Saving this unique ecosystem and landscape from development has been a major environmental focus for decades. The Gardiner zoning and master plan crafted almost 20 years ago was called visionary. This forward-looking planning was a conservation landmark.

At the heart of the Ridge zoning (based on elevation) is a provision called “lowest feasible elevation.” This concept stipulates that any building be done at the least intrusive, lowest feasible site. The provision was created with leading land-use experts, and legally it is specific and has enforceable language. Any attempt to water down this Ridge protection has been looked upon as touching the third rail. So it has come as a complete shock that members of the Gardiner Town Board have just spoken about revisiting lowest feasible elevation, or LFE. At best, this is misguided, at worst it is an intentional attempt to roll back Ridge protection.

Please let your representatives know that you value LFE, and let’s all continue to protect the Ridge.

Annie O’Neill

Gardiner

A vote for housing design

A cartoon of an ugly monolithic four-story affordable housing complex is being circulated on social media by Woodstock’s supervisor and housing committee in response to Bennet Ratcliff’s great suggestion to build affordable housing on town owned land in the hamlet.

Unfortunately, if you are desperate for affordable housing, even this ugly joke looks appealing. All joking aside, Woodstock is home to many amazing architects and designers. Let’s have a local design contest to come up with some beautiful ideas and concepts for walkable in-town affordable housing and have a vote on the best design.

You can start this process by voting November 7 for Bennet Ratcliff, Linda Lover and me, Michael Veitch (the tree guy).

Michael Veitch

Woodstock

Hurley needs balance

As a citizen of the Town of Hurley, I’m sharing my view that Hurley needs new leadership and I am supporting Mike Boms for supervisor, Diana Cline for town board and Tracey Kellogg for town clerk on the Keep Hurley Hurley ticket. I appreciate anyone willing to do public service in an elected position these days as it is increasingly difficult in a polarized electorate. But luckily we do have a choice this year and the Town of Hurley is at a crossroads that no less represents who gets to live in our town.

Aside from the current Hurley administration’s very concerning habits of spending taxpayer money unwisely (one example: $50,000+ a year for leachate pulls by private contractor vs. $7,000 a year a pull by UCRRA), their vision for the town, as reflected in their proposed comprehensive plan, will accelerate housing costs, including local taxes and provide almost no new options for affordable housing. Permitting a few more ADUs as the town currently proposes is a drop in the bucket in the face of the demand. The current administration has also been entirely too ambivalent to local business (indeed, Hurley business needs have never been discussed at town board meetings in almost two years), and indeed it’s shown to be hostile to any new business development. There has to be a balance between important conservation and taking care of town resident’s needs.

Mike Boms and the Keep Hurley Hurley team have made fiscal responsibility central to their campaign and governing in an inclusive manner by seeking input from a broad range of perspectives. It’s time we come together to solve our town’s challenges, and I think the Keep Hurley Hurley team will do that.

Raleigh Green

Hurley

Misuse of psychology

I found the lead article in the October 4 HV1 by Geddy Sveikauskas, to border on the nonsensical. Analyzing candidates for Ulster County District Attorney by personality type was a simplistic misuse of psychology, and did a disservice to Ulster County voters.

Reading an article on personality types does not make Mr. Sveikauskas an expert.

What we need is clear, factual information and not suppositions about the inner personalities of the candidates as if that is a key deciding factor for the voter. I support Manny Nneji because of his 30+ year record working in the Ulster County DA’s office, most recently as chief assistant district attorney. I support Manny Nneji for his record, for his integrity and commitment to deliver justice with compassion, for his plans for crime prevention, as well as his general approach and philosophy.

All I have heard from Mr. Kavanagh are slurs, innuendos and misrepresentations.

I’ll be voting for Mr. Nneji based on facts not on pseudo psychology.

Jacki Brownstein

New Paltz

Vote for Michael Hartner

The people of Gardiner could not have a better person representing our community on the town board. His intelligence is augmented with diligence and innate civility grounds his work with others.

In 2020, the Gardiner Environmental Conservation Commission (ECC) had just survived an inappropriate and failed effort by the town board to suspend its operation. The town board subsequently appointed several new members to the ECC, including the heretofore unknown Michael Hartner as its new chairperson. You can probably imagine that he was received with some suspicion, given the provenance of his arrival.

But Michael’s work ethic, leadership skills and integrity were immediately apparent. As a former school superintendent, an experienced member of Gardiner’s Ethics Board and Board of Assessment Review, and service as a small claims court mediator for the Dispute Resolution Center, he brought new insights and pragmatic methodology to the ECC mission. Michael is comfortable both standing strong and being open to principled course correction when necessary. He brings these skillsets, and more, to the larger arena of town board service.

Electing Michael Hartner and re-electing the experienced, able Franco Carucci to the town board will assure Gardiner’s progress and prospects for years to come.

Janet Kern

Gardiner

To my fellow Democrats

My friend Jack and I were discussing the upcoming Ulster County DA election. “I’d rather have an inept Democrat than a Republican,” he crowed. Well, Jack was granted his wish with Clegg, the one-term DA who is leaving his department in shambles after his crew jumped ship because their captain didn’t know how to steer.

His underling, Nneji, inheriting his boss’s election funds, and throwing MAGA-like blame on everyone but himself for his own glaring mistakes, is aiming to gain control of this office.

Democrats, DO YOUR HOMEWORK!! Research the facts!

Then, if you prefer incompetence to skill, finger pointing to straight shooting, and chaos to disorder, go ahead and vote for the guy claiming to be the Democrat, “Manny” Nneji. Or vote for a knowledgeable, experienced, honest, true independent, Michael Kavanagh. I’m not just going to vote for him, I’m giving him money.

And Geddy, congrats on your new psychology Ph.D, which you’ll need since you flushed your journalism creds down the tubes with your front page analysis of the DA candidates.

Myra Silander

Woodstock

The embodiment of wonder

God is beyond our comprehension, yet even a child can understand angels.

Sparrow

Phoenicia

A “nepo baby”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has teased recently amid speculation that he’ll announce running for president as an independent or on a third-party ticket. His fringe candidacy is just that.

Kennedy, an anti-vaxxer of storied Democratic pedigree, isn’t a serious challenger to Biden — but he’s getting some traction. Recent election polling suggests that if RFK Jr. jumps into the race as a third-party contender, Biden could face a disastrous defeat by spoiling Biden’s re-election.

Being born into a political family doesn’t magically make you qualified for office. RFK Jr.’s comments are morally and factually wrong. Junior is not only not JFK, but also not his father RFK, nor sister Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, nor any of the Kennedy clan cousins who went into the Kennedy “family business.” He’s a “crank” unsupported by his family. He’s riding on his famous last name!

If his name were Robert Francis, his candidacy would be a joke. The only thing he has in common with his father and uncle is some DNA. He is casting himself as an outsider running against the system, one that he believes he can lead.

I’m sorry, but with all due respect, RFK Jr. is nothing more than Trump’s new and re-gendered Jill Stein. Robert Kennedy Jr. is functionally a GOP operative; Republican donors are bankrolling Mr. Kennedy to damage Mr. Biden. The fact that Alex Jones and Steve Bannon are both suddenly big RFK Jr. supporters should tell you all you need to know — a stalking horse for the GOP. RFK Jr. espouses all Republican talking points.

The Democrats who “might support him” largely don’t know what kind of discredited oddball ideas he has crawling around inside his mind. RFK Jr. is one apple that fell so far from the tree, the tree cannot be seen. I hope RFK Jr. just vanishes from the view or any ballot he finds himself on. But we’ve been down this road before — Stein, Nader, Perot — and it only, and always, helps the Rs. Hopefully, most people will not take RFK Jr. seriously.

Finally, vaccines are great — I think we should have more of them. After reading many of RFK Jr.’s comments, I wish even more fervently that we had a vaccine against “foolish ignorance.”

Neil Jarmel

West Hurley

Manny’s commitment to our youth

Manny Nneji is the Democratic candidate running for district attorney of Ulster County, but he is much more than that. I have known Manny for 16 years and volunteered beside him as assistant coach of his Kingston Cannons boys’ soccer team for 14 years.

During that time, I have come to know him as a strong force in developing young people into persons of character, always aiming to push them to go farther than they believed they could.

His coaching style led many of the players to view him as a mentor. Sometimes, players were close to going down the wrong path. Family issues, isolation, not able to see a future; Manny’s caring and support gave them a sense of worth, and being on the team gave them a family. This created an incentive for them to make better choices. It made us proud to watch these and all the boys thrive.

Besides his strong commitment to working with youth as a community service, under Manny the DA’s office will continue to participate in two youth programs: the One Life Only Project, in which Manny and the assistant DAs visit high school students to discuss the finality and consequences of gun violence — that what they do affects not only them, but their families, friends and communities; and the Unity Hoops program, a basketball tournament that helps improve rapport between kids and law enforcement.

By participating in such programs and mentoring our youth, Manny as DA fosters good will and protects the rights and safety of all in Ulster County.

Through the years, Manny and I have developed a strong friendship, and I know him to be man of impeccable ethics and deep compassion. In my 70+ years I have rarely known a person of such quality.

Stephen Busch

Rochester

Kitty’s response to Geddy

Last week’s front page article contrasting the style of the two candidates for district attorney failed to mention the deadly incompetence of the Republican district attorney’s office. One case in particular shook the New Paltz community to the core. After releasing Michael Curtis, a Level 3 sex offender, Curtis went on to rape and murder Robyn Conroy, a sweet and quiet graduate of New Paltz High School.

Republican Ulster County District Attorney Donald A. Williams said Curtis was released “because the prosecution didn’t have a strong enough case to hold him.”

This won’t happen when we elect Manny Nneji as district attorney. His commitment to protecting victims of domestic violence is a hallmark of his professional career.

The Republicans are pouring all their MAGA funding in trying to defeat Manny. Trying to refute the constant, dishonest smears against Manny Nneji is a Sisyphean task.

So please visit MannyforDA.com and get the facts. The join me in voting for Manny Nneji for district attorney on November 7.

Kitty Brown

New Paltz

Neil’s mental numbness

In response to Neil Jarmel’s rant of September 27 entitled “Godfrey Daniel,” it’s apparent that his TDS epistles are getting the better of him. He can’t think straight, anymore, or come up with anything original or on any other topic that is even remotely relevant to ALL the issues facing ALL Americans. It’s his same old TDS broken record. Neil will soon be in the Guinness Book of Records for saying the same thing 1,000 different ways.

For one, he probably puts on his Hillary Clinton costume whenever he writes his letters because it makes him feel much more comfortable and right at home as he plagiarizes Hillary’s infamous use of the term “deplorables.”

Neil lacks the common sense and intelligence to recognize and acknowledge the severe free fall our ENTIRE country has been experiencing for the past 2 3/4 years, ever since Biden has been pretending to be our president.

And, once again, Neil resorts to his schoolyard charm and vocabulary in a very weak attempt to get his lackluster messages across. By now, it’s obvious that my comments and challenges to Neil regarding Biden’s failures have significantly gotten under his skin, as evidenced by the fact that he’s NEVER provided any intelligent rebuttals and facts in his “support and defense” of Biden’s countless botched disasters.

So, will Neil ever address Biden’s failures WITHOUT using the word TRUMP or the acronym TFG, even once? Hardly, since poor Neil is drowning in his cowardice.

John N. Butz

Modena

Re-elect MaryBeth Majestic

During my career, I had the opportunity to work directly with numerous elected officials within the seven counties of the Hudson River Valley.

Some of the town level officials were quite impressive and provided excellent service to their constituents.

I know an effective elected official when I see one. It is clear that Supervisor Majestic has a commitment to public service and consistently delivers as our Gardiner town supervisor.

I urge Gardiner residents to vote to re-elect MaryBeth Majestic’s to serve another term as our town supervisor.

Glenn Gidaly

New Paltz

Orange louse

There’s been some rain

on Trump’s parade

and childish tears

from the Waffle House Brigade

He’s losing his gilded city house

and negotiating with his escort spouse

It’s time for this fat orange louse

to take a lifelong jailhouse pause.

And Make America Great Again!

Wolf Bohm

New Paltz

Assemblymember Sarahana Shrestha deserves your support

I recently attended a town hall meeting at the Saugerties Senior Center sponsored by Assemblymember Sarahana Shrestha. She has been giving a series of these throughout the district, focusing on the misdeeds of Central Hudson and what the public can do about it. Her office staff has been at the forefront of fielding and addressing complaints of overbilling. In addition, she has been developing a longer-term plan of action to prevent such abuses in the future, including participating in upcoming public hearings on the subject.

Ms Shrestha is one of the most impressive politicians I have ever seen, giving new meaning to the concept of “public servant.” She is incredibly knowledgeable, well-prepared, frank, non-partisan in her approach and responsive to the questions and needs of the community. I have seen her speak on a number of occasions, and each time I leave feeling how fortunate we are to have a member of the Assembly as straightforward and competent. She’s not up for re-election until 2024, but when she is, she deserves the support of every voter in the district!

Richard Azoff

Saugerties

The allure of emotion: The human psyche and political manipulation

“We are not thinking machines that feel; we are feeling machines that think.”

— Antonio Damasio

At the core of our being, we are creatures of emotion. The human experience is a tapestry woven with threads of joy, sorrow, anger and love. This emotional foundation, while allowing for profound experiences, also leaves us vulnerable to manipulation, especially in arenas as charged as politics.

Our ancestors depended on their ability to assess and respond to threats for survival quickly. Emotional reactions were often faster and more reliable than cognitive ones in determining whether to flee from a predator or confront an enemy. However, swift emotional responses can get hijacked in the modern world. Politicians tap into primal fears or desires, causing reactions that might not be in our best interest.

Humans inherently seek a sense of belonging. Emotionally charged rhetoric can foster a sense of ‘us’ versus ‘them,’ creating an in-group and an out-group. Politicians can rally support and foster loyalty by appealing to a shared identity or common enemy, even if the underlying facts don’t necessarily align with the group’s best interests.

Our brains are wired to find patterns and make quick judgments, known as heuristics. While these shortcuts are often helpful, they can also lead us astray. Politicians exploit this by presenting information that aligns with our pre-existing beliefs, causing us to accept their claims without more profound analysis.

Emotions can significantly impact memory. Events that stir strong feelings are more likely to be remembered than neutral ones. Politicians ensure they remain in the electorate’s consciousness by associating themselves with positive emotions or their opponents with negative ones.

Humans crave simplicity and certainty in an ever-complex world. Politicians who provide clear (even if oversimplified) narratives offer a refuge from the chaos. They appeal to our deep-seated need for security and stability by presenting themselves as the solution.

Emotional manipulation in politics is as old as governance. By understanding our emotional triggers, politicians craft messages that resonate, move, and sometimes mislead. Whether through fear-mongering, appeals to nostalgia, or the promise of a brighter future, they skillfully play the strings of our hearts.

Yet, knowledge is the antidote. By understanding our susceptibilities, we can guard against undue influence, ensuring our decisions are grounded in fact and reason, not merely swayed by the siren song of emotion.

Larry Winters

New Paltz

For the “unknowing”

In response to a post on Facebook (“5 Downtown Kingston properties likely eligible for historic designation”) McKenna bragged that “The Comeau House is in the process. Woodstock is on top of it.” What he did not mention was that, when the idea of an historic designation was suggested by Michael Veitch and David Ekroth, he wrote, “Historic designation is based on a famous person living here, a famous event taking place or an incredible example of architecture. The first two cannot be used. While it is a beautiful building, there are a number of incredible examples of this style of architecture up and down the Hudson valley.” So, do you believe his current enthusiasm?

Howard Harris

Woodstock

Private Woodstock

Thanks to DeeDee Halleck for her letter on the privatization of the waterfall in downtown Woodstock. Add that to the closing of a century-old swimming hole by the Millstream Inn, and we have a trend of taking our precious natural resources out of the hands of our residents. Living near another long-time swimming hole in Shady, I’m unhappy about the numerous private property signs that have sprung up along the Sawkill here as well. And NO, there was NOT an influx of cursed “out of towners” that caused these signs to appear.

Roger Kasunic

Woodstock

Ballot proposition to extend sewer project debt exclusion

On November 7, 2023 every Ulster County ballot will include NYS proposal number 2 (an amendment) that seeks to extend sewer project debt exclusions from county, city, town and village debt limits. The existing sewer debt exception expires on January 1, 2024 and the proposed amendment to the State Constitution extends the debt limit for another ten years, until January 1, 2034.

The Village of New Paltz has used debt sparingly to pay for sewer projects because we have been:

1) successful securing grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) via the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program to replace sewer mains, and

2) careful not to go near our debt limit set by NYS so we may preserve our good credit rating and borrow less expensively.

The village’s credit rating as of 9/19/23 from Moody’s Investor Service was Aa3. (“Obligations rated Aa3 are judged to be of high quality and are subject to very low credit risk.”) We recently borrowed $4,855,000 from TD Securities at a net rate of 3.86% starting 9/13/23 for one year.

Per the state Constitution, the Village of New Paltz may hold debt valued at up to 7% of the village’s full value. Our full value during the last five years has averaged nearly $350 million. A 7% limit means we could have up to $24.5 million in debt.

However, our outstanding debt on June 1 was only $10.6 million. This debt has paid for drinking water investments and fire department equipment. None of the debt we are in the midst of paying off has been related to the various sewer system investments we have made during the last decade.

For fiscal year 23-24, payments of $1.2 million have been budgeted to reduce this debt of $10.6 million to $8.4 million. A full value of $350 million and $8.4 million in debt would represent 2.4% of the village’s full value, significantly less than our 7% maximum allowance.

What is also interesting is how much lower our percentage of debt would be if NYS did not exclude the assessed values for exempt properties, like SUNY New Paltz, when calculating “full value.” The university alone is assessed at $399.2 million with a full market value of $604.9 million, compared to $350 million for the entire rest of the village.

Mayor Tim Rogers

New Paltz

Manny Nneji: A DA for our future

Manny Nneji, the Democratic candidate for district attorney for Ulster County has worked in the DA office for 32 years. His keen intelligence and commitment to integrity and fairness in our criminal justice system have helped shape the office. This is brought out clearly in the way that Manny organized the DA’s handling of the discovery process after the change in the law in 2019.

In “discovery” the prosecuting attorney has to give the defense attorney all of the evidence they have gathered. (You may recall that Vinny’s not knowing this was a funny moment in the movie, My Cousin Vinny.) It can amount to thousands of pages of documents and evidence. On April 19, 2019 a law was passed that shortened the time the DA had to supply those documents. At the time the law was passed, the DA, a Republican whose chief assistant DA was Mike Kavanagh, failed to prepare for that change. When Dave Clegg, a Democrat, became DA in January 2020, there was an exodus of assistant DAs from the prior administration. Dave, with the help of chief assistant DA, Manny Nneji, hired a team of young, tech-savvy people. Together they created a system to expedite the process. It is an outstanding success. Statewide dismissals for failures to comply with the law are 13%. In Ulster County the failure rate is only 5%. (NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services).

This level of creativity, diligence and expertise is a rare find. Manny has already proven that he can make a difference in the DA office. He recruits young, talented people. He is knowledgeable about technology and the system. And he can think outside of the box. Now we need to have Manny continue his work and expand his scope by electing him as the next district attorney of Ulster County.

Kathy Adorney

Gardiner

So much for integrity!

My July 25 letter “So much for party loyalty” referenced Ratcliff’s well documented public record and highlighted that he and running mates, Lover and Veitch, dumpster-ditched Democratic Party loyalty immediately after losing the primary to Courtis, Ricci and Mckenna.

Ratcliff’s ensuing actions, statements and “missives,” supported by his two running mates, reignited their “dumpster-fire” campaign style. They have:

• Reneged on agreements with Working Families Party listing/endorsing them ‘IF’ they won the Democratic primary. They lost. WFP asked them to honor their agreement. They refused. WFP then publicly disowned them. So much for political integrity!

• Come out against the crucial revision of our antiquated zoning laws, an open, public process we’ve been working up to for many years. So much for slogans touting open, transparent government!

• Continued to make unsupported allegations against board members, town employees, volunteers and citizens who disagree with their ‘vision for Woodstock.’ So much for ‘loving’ Woodstock’s people!

Ratcliff made serious accusations against Supervisor McKenna and another town employee (potentially harming their families). He publicly claimed a corroborating witness. When an impartial investigation was announced, Ratcliff changed his tune, stating the ‘witness’ may not have seen what Ratcliff claimed. So much for personal integrity!

The investigation was completed; Ratcliff’s allegations found to have no merit. Ratcliff subsequently asked that statements of record to the investigator be changed. A dubious request. So much for honesty!

Citable, public-record sources confirm everything my due diligence revealed of Ratcliff’s:

• Work for the 2009 Honduran junta.

• subsequent work for Jeb Bush’s Cyber Attack on Public Education.

• Top donors, including realtor on Woodstock National ($2000), Woodstock Way developer Giuliani ($500.00).

• 2007-2017 Federal tax liens accrued = $626,148.00, and 2019 bankruptcy (less than four years ago). So much for fiscal integrity!

Ratcliff’s not responded with ANY factual evidence refuting ANY of this.

Party loyalty aside, candidates operating like Ratcliff, Veitch and Lover, display a very low regard for open, honest government.

Please vote!

Michael Mulvey

Woodstock

Support Marybeth Majestic for supervisor

Why I am encouraging Gardiner voters to support Marybeth Majestic’s re-election for supervisor.

Marybeth Majestic is an experienced and excellent leader of the town board. She believes that governing Gardiner is a collective responsibility. As supervisor, Marybeth seeks, encourages and respects participation from all members of the board. Decisions are made by the town board, not her alone.

The town board similarly welcomes and values input from the community, at large. Under Marybeth’s leadership, everyone can shape what happens in Gardiner.

Gardiner residents, and most importantly at this moment, voters know Marybeth Majestic. We know that she loves Gardiner; Gardiner has been her home for over four decades. We know that she is open, trustworthy and honest about who she is, what she has done, what she wants to do and how she wants to do it. She engages in and appreciates civil discourse. She believes that all of us have rights. With Marybeth, there are no worries about misrepresentation or absence of the truth; it is the whole truth.

There is no question or confusion about her political party affiliation. We all know that she is a lifelong Democrat who has been supervisor for the last eight years. Marybeth does not misrepresent herself, for any reason, and certainly not for political gain.

Marybeth, along with the other board members, have improved the quality of life in Gardiner and want to continue to do so. They are committed to a democratic governing process. Positive change can and must occur with fairness and reason. The protected rights of all must be valued. This is what Marybeth believes.

Maryann Fallek

Gardiner

Local support

It’s gratifying that the overwhelming majority of the folks who contributed to Mike Kavanagh’s campaign come from Ulster County. They live here, are raising their families here, have businesses here and work here. They want Mike to be our next DA because they love Ulster County and care deeply about its future

While we deeply appreciate the support we’ve received from people who live in Ulster County we are mindful that four years ago PACs — political groups that had no connection to Ulster — flooded Ulster County with false and misleading ads in an attempt to influence the last election for DA and could try to do it again in this election.

We cannot let that happen — the decision as to who should be our next District Attorney should be made by people who live here, and not by outside groups that care more about a political agenda than they do about the welfare of Ulster County.

Maryann DeGroodt, Finance Chairperson

Committee to Elect Mike Kavanagh

Stop Woodstock National

Most of us are agreed that the need for truly affordable housing in Woodstock is of paramount importance. We also might agree that this issue has long been neglected, and that even the most recent plans to address it are insufficient and very possibly counterproductive. We need laws that protect both our environment and our town from suburbanization, encouraging affordable housing without inviting a feeding frenzy for predatory developers.

And that brings us to the Woodstock National project. Some have suggested that, in the absence of anything better, maybe thismonstrosity of a proposal could be somehow amended to suit our community’s needs. Perhaps they could just drop the “championship golf course” and the helipad, as some falsely believe they already have. But that still leaves a luxury refuge for wealthy second-homers, with somewhere between 12 to 24 “affordable” units tucked away in its ghetto, as compared to ten times as many luxury ones. In other words, the minimum required ratio currently placed on developers in exchange for carving up our town.

But even if they were to add more modest dwellings, so as to bolster rather than further undermine the economic diversity that was once our town’s hallmark, there still remain the massive environmental threats. There’s no way to find common ground when the project would destroy precious ground, ecologically and culturally. The issues are many and complex, and can be much better explained in the video presented at the STOP Woodstock National LLC virtual town hall, which can be found at https://youtu.be/WcVYtTtXwOU. There’s a delicate balance between building and conserving. One way is starting with town-owned land that doesn’t require any deforestation. Whatever the solutions, we Woodstockers need to find them together.

Alan M. Weber

Woodstock

Support Aimee Richter for Saugerties town judge

I support Aimee Richter for Saugerties town judge. This election is about a fresh start for Saugerties town court. It is about qualifications, not connections. Saugerties deserves a town judge who is an experienced attorney, who knows the law inside and out and who has the temperament to treat everyone fairly. Aimee has been an attorney for close to three decades. She has practiced at all levels of the court system from municipal, like our Saugerties town court, to the State Supreme Court. Her focus on domestic relations law has given her the skills needed to see both sides of a case and come to a resolution that is best for all. Through community engagement she has developed the experience needed to bring fairness, inclusivity, transparency and efficiency to our town court.

Dave Minch

Saugerties

Elect Laura Matlow Wong-Pan for Gardiner town justice

I am writing to voice my enthusiastic support for the election of Laura Matlow Wong-Pan as the next Gardiner town justice.

You’ll never see the courts of New York’s towns and villages on an episode of Law & Order; but the truth is that these tribunals are where the majority of New Yorkers will have their first and only court experiences. Our town court, like the other 1,200 locally-funded justice courts statewide, has jurisdiction over a broad range of matters, including vehicle and traffic offenses, small claims, evictions, civil disputes and criminal cases. These legal issues hit closest to home, and Laura is expertly equipped to resolve them effectively, efficiently and fairly.

Laura is a long-time Gardiner resident with nearly 30 years of complex litigation expertise. I know from personal experience that she will bring exceptional trial advocacy skills to the bench. At the same time, Gardiner will benefit greatly from her alternative dispute resolution training, which will help her help litigants negotiate settlements. In addition to her public service and many private practice successes, Laura has also been a leader in the Mid-Hudson Women’s Bar Association, a role that requires exceptional organizational skills, the ability to collaborate across differences and generosity of spirit.

I’ve appeared before many judges in my 20 years as a state and federal court litigator and can say without hesitation that Laura Matlow Wong-Pan is exactly the kind of highly qualified, even tempered and fair adjudicator we need. I urge all Gardiner voters to cast their ballots for Laura Matlow Wong-Pan, making her the first woman to serve as Gardiner town justice.

Barbara Graves-Poller

Gardiner

Respect for voters

I’m writing in support of Keith Gurgui, Democratic candidate for UC Legislature (District 3). I support Keith in part because my daughter, who has worked with him extensively in home health care advocacy, says he is very smart and articulate as well as a great organizer whose heart is always in the right place. But as I wasn’t sure why he wanted to be a county legislator, I checked out his website and discovered his dedication to the same policies that I support: affordable housing, environmental protection, rail and freight safety, expanded public transportation and mental health/addiction services.

So guess what happened when I tried to find a website for his Republican opponent! Nothing! I finally found him on Facebook, which is not where I look for serious information about anything. His page mentions absolutely nothing about his policy positions or anything else of any substance, instead featuring multiple photos of his two elementary-school-age sons holding election signs or appearing with him at campaign rallies. These children are the only supporters he mentions in the only public information site available. I find this dismissive and possibly even disrespectful of voters. Why would I even consider voting for him, unless he was a friend or colleague of mine (and not necessarily even then)?

Inevitable conclusion: Vote for Keith Gurgui in UC District 3 on November 7

Janet Asiain

Saugerties

A change of heart?

Neil Jarmel seems to be making another attempt at self-evaluation (“Low vibrations…“). Hopefully, his playing of the didgeridoo and any attendant low (or high) vibes will cause Neil to forsake his “I hate Trump” rants. Should this occur, the following parody is presented to those who might miss Mr. Jarmel’s TDS ravings. Inspired by the song “I’m a Girl Watcher,” it’s titled “I’m Still a Trump Hater.” Those feeling nostalgia for a good old fashioned “Neil Trump-bashing rant,” can imagine him singing this song and scratch that itch.

(Chorus)

I’m a Trump hater, still a Trump hater

My words haven’t changed; they’re rearranged

I’m a Trump hater, still a Trump hater

So, here’s some more

(stanza)

Trump’s a sack of crap;

I think, he should take the rap

For all the evil in the land

So, when I get the urge, I spew a hatred surge

And then I feel so happy and grand!

(stanza)

If the truth I’m forced to tell; I think Trump belongs in hell

I just can’t say it any…better

The funny thing you know; when my hate starts to grow

I’ll just write another Trump letter!

(Chorus)

‘Cos I’m a Trump hater, a big Trump hater

I’m here for you, yes, it’s true

I’m a Trump hater, still a Trump hater

I’m singing more

(stanza)

Another thing to see, to save Democracy:

we have to have a brand-new…country

I think you’ll all agree, to do this properly

everyone must learn to think…like me!

(stanza)

There’s war in old Ukraine and Trump’s the one to blame

He gave his friend, Putin, the green light

Hamas attacked Israel; best as I can tell

‘cos Bibi and Trump wanted the fight!

(Chorus)

We need Trump haters; real Trump haters

I’ve told why; so, hear my cry

Feedback readers don’t stop Trump hating

Please hear my plea!

George Civile

Gardiner

Facts matter

At a town board meeting in January 2020, I brought the issue of possible dumping of construction debris at 10 Church Road to the board’s attention. In the ensuing years, I have spent more time on this issue than my combined efforts on any of three or four other issues. It is vexing to me that some folks claim I do not care about this issue. It is equally frustrating to see some folks turn this into a political issue, spread misinformation and not offer any viable solutions. It is sad that some folks can break laws with abandon, yet we as a municipality must work within the guidelines in dealing with them.

That said, under my leadership, the town secured convictions against Joe Karolys and Gina Conigliaro for dumping construction debris. The town was successful in forcing the property owner to test the material and remove the construction debris as well as the unstable slope facing the Eighmey’s home.

Water testing in 2022 showed no contamination other than coliform. Coliform comes from organic material. It is unlikely it comes from the fill and more likely comes from the Eighmey’s dog that has a run close to their well. Coliform is common in private water supplies in Ulster County and easily eliminated. Also of note, there was no E coli present.

Town Law Chapter 192, Solid Waste, prohibits dumping construction debris and hazardous materials. Using this law, the town forced the owner to complete remediation of the site. The first requirement was soil testing which would dictate what steps were necessary. The town did require the owner to follow recommendations for testing made by John Conrad, the Eighmey’s expert.

The testing showed a couple of slightly elevated items. The town engineer did not believe them to be an issue. We consulted with the DEC solid waste division. They confirmed the town engineer’s thoughts. The several slightly elevated items most likely come from asphalt or charred wood. They stated these items are not water soluble and do not pose a risk to water supplies. They do not see a hazardous condition present on this site.

While the DEC does not regulate dumping of clean construction debris under 5000 cubic yards, they do enforce the dumping of dirty or hazardous materials. If there was a hazardous condition, they could enforce state law. If they saw a hazardous condition, the town could utilize Chapter 192 to compel further cleanup.

The DEC did conduct several site visits in the spring and summer of 2020. They determined the quantity did not cross the 5000 cubic yard threshold. They used a visual standard to determine this. In addition, the DEC reviewed the soil test results. Based on this review, they see no evidence of hazardous waste being present. Regional director Kelly Turturro confirmed this in a letter to the town dated June 23, 2023.

I remind everyone I live in this neighborhood. These folks are my neighbors and the last thing I would want is for any of them to be harmed. Based on the guidance from the town attorney, town engineer and the DEC, I am confident we have affected a good cleanup of the property. I will continue to seek sources of funding for periodic testing of the neighbors’ wells. I also remind everyone the town does regular testing of the public water supply for PFOA, PFOS and 1,4-Dioxane. To date, nothing has been detected.

Bill McKenna, Supervisor

Woodstock

The movie tells it ALL!

After watching the Shady dump movie, I feel it is my civic duty as a resident, not as a candidate, to say that this was well put together and informative. The movie showed complete evidence of a toxic situation, with documents and maps. There were town board videos of our supervisor saying, in numerous meetings, that he would clean up 10 Church Road. Then a few years later the story changed. WHY??

The Eighmey family has endured a lot. They have spent a lot of money on testing. They can’t drink their water. Their property has been devalued. Paul Rubin, a noted hydrologist, was at the movie with a box of the actual contaminated soil. He clearly explained how this has to be ALL cleaned up immediately and why. The proof is there. People who watched the movie were incensed. My heart breaks for this family and for our town. We can clean this up. We have to do this before it’s too late and our aquifer becomes polluted. To stand by and do nothing is inhumane. I pray that our supervisor does the right thing and cleans this up ASAP!! How can he sleep at night?

Linda Lover

Woodstock

Why I am voting for Gardiner Democrats in this election

We are at an existential moment in our lives, on a global, national, and, yes, on a local level too. Contrary to what many Republicans believe, climate change is real, it is upon us (think of the air we had to breathe this summer with smoke from Canadian wildfires wafting our way), and it is caused overwhelmingly by the burning of fossil fuels.

Our Gardiner town supervisor, Marybeth Majestic, has been instrumental in getting our town on the right path toward climate resiliency. Her strong support for Climate Smart Gardiner (CSG) is illustrated in her getting the town board to support the establishment of a Climate Smart Community, while other surrounding communities have failed to do so. She has supported the CSG in our efforts to convert the town’s lamps to LED, to install EV charging stations, to finalize the natural resource Inventory and to complete a Community Greenhouse Gas Study. Her efforts also allowed CSG to plant hundreds of trees by the Wallkill River under the Trees for Tribs program and to annually clean the Wallkill River in our Riverkeeper project.

Now, I am working with her diligently to make town properties more energy efficient and safer. Along with the town assistant and the town’s Emergency Management Officer, Brian Stiscia, we have drafted emergency action plans to mitigate wildfires, flooding and damage caused by storms. Marybeth also has her assistant, Emily, working with Cornell Cooperative on a set of handouts and website enhancements that will instruct residents on emergency plans. Lastly, Marybeth’s leadership on Community Choice Aggregation (moving our town toward more use of renewable energy instead of dirty fossil fuels) has made Gardiner a leader in this area. Much of the hard work of this effort was done by town board member Franco Carucci, who is also running for re-election. Franco’s team spirit, strong work ethic and environmental focus have made him a good partner for Supervisor Majestic in the quest to make Gardiner green.

In the face of all these positive accomplishments for the environment, it is not smart to change any of the leadership on the town board, except for the addition of Michael Hartner, a longtime public servant and community volunteer, to take the place of Laura Walls who is retiring from the board after serving two terms. Don’t be fooled by a contender who states that he will preserve our environment and keep Gardiner green. Talk is cheap. Where was he when the accomplishments listed above were happening? He wasn’t at any of CSG meetings even though everyone is welcome to attend and roll up their sleeves. He never volunteered to re-write the town’s emergency management plan as I am doing as a volunteer. Once again, talk is cheap!

For the sake of our environment and to keep Gardiner leading the way, I urge all of my

Gardiner friends and neighbors to vote Row A on the ballot on November 7, or in early voting which starts on October 28th.

Stephen Weir

Gardiner

Oppose HOTF zoning proposals

The HOTF’s pro-development and environmentally disastrous proposals will not make housing in Woodstock more affordable. In fact, the lax zoning they propose will attract profit-driven developers and investors who build droves of outsized luxury housing for the affluent and charge high prices.

Condo developments don’t belong in Woodstock’s rural neighborhoods. Neither do “3-plex and 4-plex” apartment buildings or attached 8-unit buildings.

The HOTF’s misguided proposals will result in extreme increases in density, more buildings on a lot, more and bigger parking areas, less water in your well, bigger septic fields, more traffic, and less open space. These are all deeply harmful consequences for our community that do not appear to have been contemplated by the HOTF in any meaningful way. There have been no environmental, hydrological, traffic or any other studies conducted to assess the impacts of these proposals on our town.

Tell the town board to reject the HOTF proposals. Attend the public hearing on October 17 at 7 p.m. at the Comeau offices. Speak out before it’s too late.

Jude Sillato

Willow

Response to John Bohan’s attack

John Bohan’s angry letter (“Gardiner Dems: Are you Kidding?”) in last week’s HV1 demands a response. Mr. Bohan is apparently one of the Gardiner Democrats who are unhappy with the results of their party process and indeed with democracy itself. That group, for two election cycles in a row, has blown through every well-publicized deadline of their party to offer alternatives to incumbent Dems they dislike. They then have belatedly found weak candidates to challenge the incumbents in the Democratic primary election. Both times they were defeated by our qualified endorsees, the incumbents. THIS time some of them are so frustrated, they have abandoned the Democratic Party they claim to be loyal to and are promoting the Republican opposing our rightful nominee.

Instead of participating in the necessary party interview process for Democratic candidates, naysayers like Mr. Bohan now throw mud at Supervisor Majestic in order to elect a Republican. Bohan makes clear he will support multi-millionaire Republican Scott Arnold, who is wooing Democrats by promising to become a Democrat after the election! Voters should ask, “Who is Scott Arnold? A Trump Republican? A closet Democrat? Or is he just a good salesman who tells people what he senses they want to hear in order to close the sale?

The fact is that Marybeth Majestic has been the most consequential and positive Democrat ever to lead Gardiner. She is seeking a fifth term after racking up a long list of accomplishments including infrastructure and parks and recreation improvements, the updating of outdated town legislation as well as its software and brick-and-mortar assets, the greening of Gardiner by making it Climate Smart and town facilities energy-efficient, the creation of a Community Preservation Plan to enhance open space preservation, the successful updating of the town’s outdated comprehensive plan based on community input and more good results thoroughly consistent with our Democratic values. All this AND actually lowering taxes for the last three years (specifics are on our website gardinerdemocrats.com/marybeth-majestic-for-town-supervisor/) . One does not change horses when your own is doing this well.

Did Supervisor Majestic do these good things all by herself? No. She is only one of five votes on a Democratic town board. The town board leads an excellent staff and a cadre of volunteer citizens serving on boards and commissions integral to town operations (none of which, by the way, has Scott Arnold has ever volunteered for — or anything else, we can discern, that did not involve a profit motive). But if you’re going to blame Majestic alone for all perceived slights and controversial decisions, as Mr. Bohan’s letter does, you should also give her credit for all of the good things accomplished on her watch.

Unfortunately, that group’s long-simmering animosity toward her trumps (pun intended) not just party loyalty, but common sense. The Republican candidate has absolutely zero experience in any facet of government service, in Gardiner or anywhere else that we know of; no experience as an elected official or even as a volunteer. He is a private-equity-rich businessman who apparently thinks running and selling a business makes him qualified to run a government. Where have we heard that before?

I am confident that on November 7, Gardiner voters will, despite her opponent’s huge financial advantage, show that substance, not salesmanship, wins campaigns. I believe voters will give Supervisor Majestic another well-deserved term.

Tom Kruglinski, Chair

Gardiner Democratic Committee

Lower taxes for Hurley!

Hurley residents who are paying attention know that the town tax rate went down last year and is projected to go lower again under the proposed budget submitted by supervisor Melinda McKnight. Despite the obstructionists, screamers and naysayers, Hurley is operating under a prudent and fiscally responsible administration.

Upon taking office, the McKnight administration was faced with decades-old infrastructure neglect, severe town-wide drainage issues, a broken leachate system and the shockingly dangerous and condemned highway garage, while they created a more efficient and responsive town government.

Let’s keep the momentum going and re-elect the incumbent Democratic candidates, supervisor Melinda McKnight, town board members Peter Humphries and Gregory Simpson and town clerk Annie Reed. They have a long list of endorsements for their re-election including one for Annie Reed from the late town clerk Judy Mayhon.

We agree with Ulster County comptroller March Gallagher, who says, “The work under the McKnight administration to rectify Hurley’s many issues has been nothing short of extraordinary.” Learn more at voteonehurley.org and hurleydems.com.

Early voting runs from October 28 through November 5 with Election Day on Tuesday, November 7.

Meg and Tobe Carey

Glenford

Don’t mourn, organize!

Eight years ago, at a Gardiner Democratic fundraiser, I met a man who asked to speak with me concerning the town road he lives on and how vehicles exceeding the speed limit deter neighbors from walking or biking on this well-traveled road.

We discussed the challenges and benefits of living in a town with no police force. NYS regulates local speed limits. Occasionally the NYS Police, which has a sub-station in the Gardiner Town Hall, will patrol the road and issue tickets. We also discussed the opportunities for citizen action to create a culture for use of a local road.

For example, residents in the neighborhood can organize — signs on lawns, coordinated neighborhood walks and modeling the expected behaviors. The concept of the “Burma shave” type signage sequentially shares the neighborhood’s message to drivers to comply with speed limit and to slow when passing pedestrians. Education of and connection with drivers is part of the equation. Coordinated walks in the neighborhood provide the opportunity for creating a culture of safely shared roadways. As a driver connects with walkers and slows down, make eye contact and thank them. Wearing items to ensure walkers are seen is always a good idea. On the town’s website is a brochure about our rural roads and how residents and visitors can protect themselves and others while driving in our community.

Quality of life cannot be legislated. Yet, we have the opportunity, individually and collectively, to demonstrate our expectations for safely enjoying the resources we share.

Gardiner Town Supervisor Marybeth Majestic understands and promotes the concept of “it takes a village.” One only need note the extent to which our Town now benefits from unprecedented levels of volunteerism and its outcomes.

Laura F. Walls

New Paltz

Forget-me-nots

In the busy-ness of daily life, sometimes there are those who get overlooked or not thought of as they should be. Our young community members comprise one such population. There are those who are making their way through school at all various levels, those who are working in service jobs/healthcare jobs/trades/the arts and those who are searching for a direction in which to channel their talents. As is the case at the Woodstock Youth Center, we should be ready to offer support, listening, guidance and understanding. Our actions, decisions and behavior set an example for our youth — often when we least realize it. Oftentimes, a smile/a held door/a please or thank you will be passed forward. This may just brighten our day as well.

Our senior citizens (let’s say 60 and over) have a wealth of skills, knowledge, understanding and, in many, a renewed appreciation for life. The community’s support for a truly healthy Woodstock experience for seniors should always be trusted and counted on. A simple and genuine “hello” might touch someone when needed and rebound the sentiment back. Perhaps some intergenerational contacts could foster a fuller appreciation of the “other” — mutually. While some of our senior citizens have acted to influence society during their lives, MANY young people have concerns of their own — the environment and climate change, safety, militarism, etc. Witness to this are the youth who marched in NYC and elsewhere on September 17 for control or elimination of fossil fuels, lawsuits in the US and abroad where youth seek to hold governments accountable for an unhealthy environment, participation in groups (Youth Fusion, Campaign Nonviolence, Students Demand Action, Extinction Rebellion and many other secular, spiritual and religious groups) that seek to positively affect the future for all.

Hats off to our hardworking middle agers. When possible, remember to step back and breathe. Not always appreciated is how diligent most are. As decisions on who our elected officers will be in the future, I urge all to always judge according to character, integrity, trust and a vision for the good of everyone in the community. To save a bit of money is OK, but to do the right thing is priceless. So, I encourage all to work together in honesty, human respect and not leave anyone to say “forget me not.”

Terence Lover

Woodstock

Upcoming Woodstock elections

I am writing to support Bill McKenna for Woodstock supervisor and Anula Courtis and Laura Ricci for Woodstock town board. They are solid, experienced and reasonable people who will do their best to deal responsibly with Woodstock’s needs.

Those planning to vote for Bennet Ratcliff might want to know that Bill McKenna was considering not running for supervisor this year because of Ratcliff’s hostile and obstructive behavior in town board meetings. However, that very behavior alarmed people so much that a number of us individually called Bill and urged him to run.

If Bennet Ratcliff had half the self-discipline, political smarts and temperament necessary to serve as supervisor, he would have behaved reasonably (at least as a strategy) and probably would have been unopposed at the primary. He talks about creating a more collegial atmosphere in Woodstock’s government. Talk is cheap. Remember the old saying — when someone shows you who they are, believe them.

As for the other members of the Ratcliff “slate,” Linda Lover and Michael Veitch, they seem to have drunk the Kool-aid.

Judith Kerman

Woodstock

Eye for an eye will never bring peace

As the world watches in horror, the recent events in Israel, what comes to mind is an Old Testament principle of an eye for an eye, which is part of the Law of Moses (Leviticus 24:17- 2; Exodus 21:24). When I see the horriﬁc acts the Palestinians are perpetrating on the Israelis, I am reminded of the many horrible things the Israelis have been doing to the Palestinians. This policy of returning evil for evil is rampant throughout the Old Testament, while prophesying of a better way to come. Along with the Old Testament in the Christian Bible, is the prophesied New Testament, new because of the teachings of a Jewish Jesus Christ who taught not to take an eye for an eye but to forgive your brother 77 times seven times; the good Samaritan; blessed are the peacemakers; and much more. These teachings of Jesus Christ, although not always practiced by professing Christians and their religious institutions down through history, needs to be adopted and put into practice now if the world is to survive imminent destruction. Blasting Gaza to smithereens will only create more terrorists the same way the U.S. “Shock and Awe” campaign did in Iraq, which did not eliminate terrorism, obviously. Jesus taught to overcome evil with good, which opens up many needed possibilities, including peace. When will Israel, and its ally the U.S, realize its extremely oppressive policies against the Palestinians, created the hostile environment leading to the current tragedy. When will the Palestinians realize they’re outbursts of violent actions only brings a massive harsh Israeli response on themselves? The spiritual teachings of Jesus Christ can save the world from its own self-inﬂicted annihilation, and produce a sane world from the insane world we now live in. It’s time to evolve to a better way. Selah.

Steve Romine

Woodstock

How about calling it treason?

It is rare that someone offers to fight our battles for us. That is exactly what Ukraine is doing. We are sending them the armaments they need, and they are our proxy fighters. They are undoing the Russian military and we have lost not a single American life.

Some Republicans have questioned spending money we should be spending on fixing our own problems. It may sound like a good argument but these same Republicans vote down nearly all programs which might correct our problems. Their insincerity raises questions about their real motives. One obvious answer is that they are following their leader, Trump, who has many times shown his love of Putin. Trump and his followers are willing to forego their commitments, help Russia defeat the Ukrainians, anger our allies, strengthen Putin in his drive for power and bail Putin out of a disaster of his own making. Betraying the Ukrainians would damage ourselves and strengthen our enemy. How about calling it treason?

Hal Chorny

Gardiner

Attend the public hearing

There are proposals to overhaul Woodstock’s zoning code for housing. These proposals will urbanize Woodstock, give incentives to developers and do nothing to keep homeowners’ property taxes in check. Are you a homeowner, perhaps a senior homeowner on a fixed income? These proposals will do nothing to protect you but supposedly other low-wage workers will obtain affordable rents. I don’t see a guarantee of that in this overhaul. These proposals will also be disastrous for the environment. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. We live in a rural village, not a city.

Please attend the public hearing on Tuesday, October 17 at 7 p.m. at 45 Comeau Drive at the Woodstock town offices.

Lisa Jobson

Lake Hill