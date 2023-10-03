Thu. 10/5

Storytimes at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

Slow Stitch Club. Quilt, knit, crochet, felt, sew, embroider while enjoying some “me time” and socializing at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Story Time at the Woodstock Library, 11am.

Tech Help at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 12pm.

Poetry with Rosemary Deen at the Stone Ridge Library, 1:30pm.

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Block Heads Lego Club at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Kids Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 4pm.

Fitness Hour at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

OFL Friend’s Group at the Olive Free Library, 4:30pm.

Chronogram October Issue Launch Party. Enjoy a special deal on draft. Come chat and enjoy a drink with the Chronogram community at Westkill Supply, 5pm.

Spirituality, Race, and the Contested Origins of Psychological Health and Sickness. A discussion with Judith Weisenfeld from Princeton University, Ira Helderman from Vanderbilt University, and moderated by Christopher White, Professor and Chair of Religion at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 5pm.

Kingston LGBTQ+ Center Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Trivia with DJ Maxwell at Rough Draft in Kingston, 6pm.

Live Karaoke and Open Mic at The Seasoned Gives Evolution Center in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

The Stories We Share: How Interpretations of The Past Have an Impact at the Hudson Area Library, 6pm.

Artist Talk on Polaroid Photography at CO. in Rhinebeck, 6pm.

Haunted Rondout. Experience the history and haunted happenings of the Rondout Creek and Hudson Valley at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 6pm.

Teens After Hours Game Night at the Stone Ridge Library, 6pm.

PJ Stories: Sukkot at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 6pm.

Get Down To Business at Barnfox Kingston, 6:30pm.

Energy Democracy Town Hall with Assemblymember Sarahana Shrestha at Woodstock Community Center in Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Hand Knitting Chunky Blanket Sip and Craft. All materials provided, no art experience needed at Magnanini Winery in Wallkill, 6:30pm.

Pop up: Renata Marallo “Tiny Mirrors” at Brookelane in Kingston, 6:30pm.

The Big Sleep with Film Scholar Dana Polan at Upstate Films’ Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck, 7pm.

Evelyn / Rose Stoller / Sarah Gross at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7pm.

On the Fly Story Slam: Lifting the Veil at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Thursday Trivia Night at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Priya Darshini On Tour at Marbletown Multi Arts, 7pm.

Readers Choice Book Group at the Esopus Library, 7pm.

The Glass Menagerie. Re-discover the magic of one of the most moving plays in the American canon in this stunning new production at the Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 7:30pm.

La Perla / Dylan Doyle at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Ethel Cain / Skullcrusher. Sold out but waiting list available at Basilica Hudson, 8pm.

“New York’s Finest” A Tribute to Sting and The Police at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Session Americana w/ Special Guest Eleanor Buckland at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Fri. 10/6

Field + Supply Fall MRKT. 2 -day modern interpretation of a traditional arts and crafts market bringing together a carefully curated group of more than 275 vendors to create a unique shopping experience at Hutton Brickyards in Kingston, 10am.

Mahjong at the Stone Ridge Library, 10am.

Friends Book Barn Giveaway Day. Every item in their great selection of books, audiobooks, CDs, DVDs and Vinyl is free at the Woodstock Public Library, 10am.

Aging with Dignity & Mindfulness at the Woodstock Public Library, 10:30am.

African Dance at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 10:30am, 11:30am.

Japanese Story Hour at the Woodstock Public Library, 11am.

“quiet as it’s kept” Contemporary Black Art Exhibition. Youth-curated exhibition of contemporary Black art that explores the depths of the Black experience and translates its complex aesthetic dialect at the Trolley Barn Gallery in Poughkeepsie, 12pm.

Mindfulness Matters. Dr. B. Nilaja Green will be giving a workshop for the community at the Restorative Justice & Community Empowerment Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

Pumpkin Painting for Kids at the Woodstock Public Library, 1pm.

Edition 13. An Exhibition of Limited Editions by W.A.R.M.E.R. “Women Artists Meeting, Eating, and Reading ” Presents 13 limited edition sets of 10 artworks as an art trade and fundraising project founded by Paula Lalala. is a loose affiliation of female identifying artists gathering together since 1996. This inaugural set includes work ranging from needlework, to ceramics, archival prints, a pop inspired fortune-teller, a graphite rubbing, to a neon piece at Cygnets Way in Midtown Kingston, 2pm.

Catskill Ukulele Group at the Olive Free Library, 2:30pm.

Mini Modern Artists at the Saugerties Library, 3:30pm.

Mid-Hudson Music Together: Rhythm Kids (Ages 4-8) at Marbletown Multi Arts, 3:30pm.

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

D&D at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Golda Screening at the Rosendale Theatre, 4pm, 7pm.

DIY “Scary” Fairy Garden. Make a fun festive fall decoration! Kids 8+ are invited to make a spooky scary fairy garden: choose from the supplies we have on hand, or get creative with some of nature’s beautiful bounty at the Esopus Library, 4:45pm.

Mothers I Lost. Photography and poetry series exhibition at the O+ Festival Clinic Gallery on St. James Street in Kingston, 5pm.

O+ Parade Viewing Party at Keegan Ales and Santa Fe in Kingston, 5pm.

Djam Gong. Classical and innovative Gamelan With Bill Ylitalo and friends more info on the way at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

O+ Kickoff Featuring Brasskill at the Kingston Library, 5:45pm.

Dumb Money at The Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 5:45pm, 8pm.

Kingston LGBTQ+ Center Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout. First and third Fridays of the month at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 6pm.

13th Annual O Positive Kingston Festival. Art, music, and wellness programming. all weekend in Uptown Kingston, 6pm.

Are We Home Yet? Exhibit Opening. Fall/Winter exhibition featuring local Hudson Valley artists across media at Artport in Kingston, 6pm.

Mushroomhead, Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow / Kurt Deimer, Fleischkreig at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Magic The Gathering at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

The Hardwoods at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 6pm.

DJ Tolten at West Kill Supply in Kingston, 6pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Loman Eng and Students Gallery Reception at the Esopus Library, 6pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Bojana Zupan on Science and The Brain. Director of Neuroscience and Behavior and Associate Professor of Psychological Science at Vassar will talk about Progress in the Study of the Human Brain, illuminating the exciting work being done on such subjects as autism, dementia and ADHD at the D&H Canal Historical Society in High Falls, 7pm.

Banned Jezebel / Pencildive / LuLu Lewis / Peter Boofit / John Swan at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Molly Tigre / Brothers Choice at the SO+mewhere Stage in Uptown Kingston, 7pm.

Film: Captains Courageous at the Saugerties Library, 7pm.

Joyous Spirit: Music for Voice, Strings and Piano. Music for piano and strings, opera arias, songs and spirituals; presented by Chamber Music on the Hudson and featuring Opera soprano soloist and members of Tesla Quartet at the Senate Garage in Kingston, 7pm.

Projections by B.A. Miale at The Old Dutch Church, 7pm.

In Lane by Masha Badinter at Utility Bicycle Works in Kingston, 7pm.

Classic Honky Tonk with Max Rainwater & The Hudson Valley Flyers in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

Primal Disco. “mind cleansing chakra igniting dance experience” at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

China Now Music Festival: The Bridge of Music. The Orchestra celebrates the music of Chen Yi and Zhou Long at Fisher Center Sosnoff Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

The Goddess Party at The Old Dutch Church, 7pm.

Heavy Lidders / Bhajan Bhoy / Stella Kola at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

HUDSY Documentary ShortsFilm Showcase at the YWCA in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Upstate at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

The Glass Menagerie at the Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Willi Amrod & Band at The Partition in Saugerties, 7:30pm.

Reed Foehl at Utility Bicycle Works in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Masters of The Telecaster: Jim Weider (The Band) & GE Smith (Bob Dylan) at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Sonny Rock’s Pro Jam at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Laugh It Up All Stars Featuring “Crazy” Gene Trifilo at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Stop Making Sense (2023) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

What Would Esther Williams Do in a Situation Like This? At the Phoenicia Playhouse, 8pm.

Gail Ann Dorsey at The Old Dutch Church, 8:15pm.

The Kondrat Sisters at Utility Bicycle Works in Kingston, 8:25pm.

Juma Sultan’s Aboriginal Music Society. Known for closing the Woodstock festival with Jimi Hendrix– starting a deep collaboration between the two artists which resulted in Juma’s appearance on numerous posthumous Hendrix releases–Sultran performs “world-beat garage jazz” at the SO+mewhere Stage in Uptown Kingston, 9pm.

Bashful at Utility Bicycle Works in Kingston, 9:20pm.

Carsie Blanton at The Old Dutch Church, 9:30pm.

Sat. 10/7

The O+ RO+ad Rides. Beginning at Keegan Ales with post cycling BBQ, 9am, 10am.

Workshops with The Stone Trust: Two-Day Introduction to Drystone Walling. One of two simultaneous workshops, for two levels of builders: two days, several instructors, various levels of expertise and glorious strolling and viewing at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 9am.

Two-day Introductory Cheek Rebuild Workshop. One of two simultaneous workshops, for two levels of builders: two days, several instructors, various levels of expertise and glorious strolling and viewing at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 9am.

13th Annual Woodstock British Car Show. Join more than 100 British car owners for a smashing display of classic, quirky, and lovable British classics at the Woodstock Playhouse, 9am.

Ellenville and Wawarsing Harvest Festival at the Hunt Memorial Building in Ellenville, 9am.

Archtober in Newburgh. Mini city festival featuring architectural walking tours, kids scavenger hunts, preservation workshops, short film series, lego printmaking and more at 15 South Johnston Street in Newburgh, 10am.

Between the Trees: Communal Vortex Weaving by Jennifer Zackin. Sculptural installation between three trees wherein the artist invites you to participate in the making of this community collaborative work at the Old Dutch Churchyard in Kingston, 10am.

Fall Fest 2023 at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz, 10am.

Healthcare Portraits by Zoe Darling. Using hand-carved stamps of various body parts, organs & systems, folx will be invited to create their personal Healthcare Portraits. These images will then be the basis of audio interviews, which will be collected online, making these stories available to a larger community at the Old Dutch Church Yard in Kingston, 10am.

Barn Star’s Fall Antiques at Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, 10am.

Heart of the Hudson Valley Bounty Festival. Showcasing the Heart of the Hudson Valley’s Bounty of Marlborough and surrounding communities, this event is helping to raise awareness and support for many Not- for-Profit organizations in the area at the Cluett Schantz Memorial Park in Milton, 10am.

Belleayre Fall Festival. Fun-filled activities for the entire family! Sample tons of food & beverages, listen to live music, take in the sights with a fall foliage gondola ride, decorate a pumpkin and more at Belleayre Mountain in Highmount, 10am.

Moving Together: Outdoor Qi Gong, Yoga, and Improv with Nina Jirka at the Old Dutch Churchyard in Kingston, 10am.

Brews & Views at Belleayre Mountain. Sample craft beers and cider from local breweries while enjoying live music, craft vendors, yummy food and of course the wonderful views of the Catskill Mountains and Fall foliage at Belleayre Mountain in Highmount, 10am.

Knitting Group at the Stone Ridge Library, 10am.

Sashiko Mending at Brookelane in Kingston, 10am.

Tech Time at the Town of Ulster Library, 10:30am.

Ukelele Play at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

Fall Fun & Pumpkin Palooza at Seed Song Farm in Kingston, 11am.

Mural to Mural Bike Tour. Led by Aimee Gardner of O+ National Team, this is a family-friendly tour of new O+ murals starting at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 11am.

Cartoon Character workshop with Matt Holm. Matthew Holm is an author and illustrator and he’s made more than 50 books for children, and will demonstrate ways to use visual cues and clues to convey to readers who your character is and how to put multiple characters together to generate stories at the Esopus Library, 11am.

Family Tales of Farming and Country Life Around Old Woodstock at the Historical Society of Woodstock, 11am.

Walk & Talk about Food as Medicine with Dr. Marta Sanchez and Family Medicine Residents. Starting at O+ Clinic + Gallery in Uptown Kingston, 11am.

Kiva Dance at Marbletown Multi Arts, 11am.

Benmarl Winery’s Harvest Grape Stomping ’23. Sip on wine, beer, & sangria while enjoying the beautiful fall foliage, then stomp on some grapes! Live music & hayrides available. Food available for purchase.at the Benmarl Winery in Marlboro, 11am.

Becoming an Empowered Patient with Hope Nemiroff and Beverly Canin at the Good Work Institute at the Good Work Institute in Kingston, 11am.

Children’s Day at Headless Horseman: A Tiny Taste of Terror at the Headless Horseman Haunted Attractions. Enjoy a hayride and visit friendly characters along the way. Experience the Magic Moon Maze, Haunted Gardens, Witch Hazel’s Halloween House, Dino Zone, with music and other surprises for families in Ulster Park, 11:30am.

African Dance at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 11:30am.

Adult D&D at the Saugerties Library, 12pm.

Annual Oktoberfest Celebration at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 12pm.

Rays of Sunshine Bus by Marion Coda. Creation that uses art and design as a medium to raise awareness and to break the stigma attached to drug addiction and alcoholism. Alongside, our mission is to positively influence the overall sense of value and worth of every recovering addict by providing a space where creativity and expressions of individuality are celebrated. All artworks sold here are created by artists in recovery at 267 Wall Street in Uptown Kingston, 12pm.

Brunch with Petey Hop at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Mothers I Lost. Photography and poetry series exhibition at the O+ Festival Clinic on St. James Street in Kingston, 1pm.

Post-Cycling BBQ at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 1pm.

Ryan MacEvoy McCullough Curious Kaleidoscopic Pianist at The Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 1pm.

Jeanne Nametz with Rob Stein. An afternoon of beautiful, ancient Irish music at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 1pm.

Gong Bath and Reiki Love with Theresa Widmann & Katie Down. Gentle clearing of body and mind at The Old Dutch Churchyard in Kingston, 1pm.

Bossa Blue Pondside at the Pavilion at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm, 6pm.

Wellness ExpO+ Street Fair. The annual ExpO+ invites local healthcare providers, makers of wellness products, and community advocates to engage directly; afternoon street-fair (free and open to the public) with additional resource info booths, food & drink vendors, performances, family activities, wellness information, a clothing swap, and more in Uptown Kingston, 2pm.

City That Drinks the Mountain Sky at the Tidewater Center in Saugerties, 2pm.

Early Hand Tools & Farm Implements at Columbia County Historical Society in Kinderhook, 2pm.

Hudson Valley Dance Festival at Historic Catskill Point, 2pm.

Artist Reception: Botanical Hybrid Herbarium by Cynthia Winika at the Gardiner Library, 2pm.

Hudson Oktoberfest. Get ready to raise your beer steins and celebrate the spirit of Oktoberfest in Upper Depot Brewing in Hudson, 2pm.

Art Show Opening: Variant Beauty Unveiled at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 2pm.

Bard Math Circle Family Math Afternoon at the Kingston Library, 2pm.

Music Industry Roundtable. Speak with music industry experts about the latest trends at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 2:30pm.

Mixed Media Workshop by Woodstock School of Art. Abstract mixed-media collage workshop led by local artist/educator Melanie Delgadoo supports attendees in creating their own artwork to take home. Delgado will guide participants in material exploration and invite them to contribute to a collective piece.at the Persen House in Kingston, 3pm.

Strongroom Presents As To Water. A poetry reading and collaboration with artist Audra Wolowiec at the Regal Bag Studio in Newburgh, 3pm.

Second Chance Book Club at the Kingston Library, 3pm.

Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout Saturdays at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 3pm.

Dear Miss Black Girl Book Event. An event to celebrate and empower black girls at the Lo’Kel-Li Artisan Market in the Poughkeepsie Galleria, 3pm.

The Rev Dogs. Rock, blues, and everything in between at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

PowLo B.O.M.B. / Harrison Basch / Sean Crimmins / Jenna Nicholls / Average Joey / Amber Rubarth at So+ngwriter’s Stage in Kingston, 3:30

All-Ages All-Abilities Ukulele Meetup at the Kingston Library, 3:30pm.

Gallery Closing Reception – IMPRINT: Showcasing PUF Studios & D.R.A.W.’s Neighborhood Print Studio at Unison Arts in New Paltz, 4pm.

Tasha Depp: Upstate Lost & Found at the Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild, 4pm.

Sip and Sound with Elana Bell & Ben Brown. Part of the 3-Part Sip and Sound Series collection at Stone Ridge Orchard, 4:30pm.

Around the Block Opening Reception. Contemporary ceramic artist, Zakiah Bonnerwith curates a fascinating and pragmatic exhibition with five talented peers, Sue Burlew, Grace Cain, Amanda Ellinger, Jackie Fischer, and Jessica Krut at 165 Cornell Street in Kingston, 5pm.

The Big Takeover. Seven-piece Hudson Valley band plays original music that is rooted in and reverent toward the genres and rhythms of Jamaican pop: reggae, rocksteady, ska. at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 5pm.

Ears With Eyes / Ame / Setting Sun / Drugs: The Prescription for Mis-America at the SO+mewhere Stage in Uptown Kingston, 5pm.

Shokoloko at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Grampfather at West Kill Supply in Kingston, 6pm.

“All I See is Water” Activations with Rosemary Reyes. Opening and Dance Party with Dreamer at Lightforms Art Center in Hudson , 6pm.

Punk Prom: The 3 Skins / The Sugar Hold / The Fatalitees / leave it behind / Lukring Class / O-Rama! / Hal Guitarist at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 6pm.

Upgrade / Performance Poetry / Holly Miranda / Amethyst Kiah at Old Dutch Church in Kingsotn, 6:30pm.

ASK Annual Native American Heritage Arts Festival with Julia and The Eagle, a Harper and Storyteller with Songs. A magical cross-cultural musical journey at ASK Kingston, 7pm.

Kora Feder at Phoenicia United Methodist Church in Phoenicia, 7pm.

Your Bizarre Day: A Comedy Show with Comedian and Voice Actor TJ Del Reno. The Hudson Valley’s top comedians and improvisers perform at Norma’s in Wappingers Falls, 7pm.

Open Mic Drag Night at Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center in Kingston, 7pm.

The Hardwoods in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

North Country Comedy at High Falls Cafe, 7pm.

Neal Kirkwood Trio at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Adult Queer Prom at The Yard in Beacon, 7pm.

Violinist and Violist Luosha Fang. Violin and piano duo performs Bach, Beethoven, Shostakovich, and Stravinsky at the Bitó Conservatory Building, Performance Space at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Living History Cemetery Tour: “The Burning of Kingston.” Theater on the Road and the Old Dutch Church offer the 9th Annual Living History Tour at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 7pm.

Crack Cloud / Kassie Krut at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

The Big Sleep with Film Scholar Dana Polan at Upstate Films’ Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck, 7pm.

Best of Year. Featuring songs from Rock Academy’s summer season shows: Radiohead, Sam Cooke v Smokey Robinson, Grunge, Pink Floyd and ABBA all on the same stage at the Woodstock Playhouse, 7pm.

Talent Showcase: A Fundraiser for the Rondout Valley Food Pantry at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Faceless: The Ultimate Tribute to Godsmack, Wicked Garden, Stone Temple Pilots, and Van Halen at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Gunks Climbers Coalition GunksFest 2023 at Stone Mountain Farm in New Paltz, 7pm.

Hudson Valley English Country Dance at the Reformed Church of Port Ewen, 7pm.

Magic Beyond Imagination. Three world-class magicians at the Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

The Glass Menagerie at the Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 7:30pm.

David Cross: Worst Daddy in the World Tour at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Ariel Zevon & The Schiller Duo / Patti Rothberg at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Helm Family Midnight Ramble with Michelle Willis at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Wazumbians: Highlife Music from West Africa at The Local in Saugerties, 8pm.

Walter Trout at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

What Would Esther Williams Do in a Situation Like This? At the Phoenicia Playhouse, 8pm.

Cannastock After Party with Cool Cool Cool presented by Radio Woodstock WDST at The Falcon in Marlboro, 8pm.

Stop Making Sense (2023) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Sean K. Preston at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 8:30pm.

Spin Cycle Lava. High energy show led by the drive of Billera’s unique vocals and alter ego “The Clayman” who – while painted in make up from waist to head – paces the stage blowing fire to the sonic tapestries created by the band at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 9:30pm.

The Get It at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9:30pm.

DJ Bill Kraemer & DJ Ronnie Rave at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 10:30pm.

Sun. 10/8

An Introduction to Wild Mushrooms. Join wild mushroom novices in a safe and immersive introduction to fungi at White Feather Farm in Saugerties, 10am.

Rescheduled: Hudson River Valley Ramble – Forest Ecology Walk at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies (Cary East) in Millbrook, 10am.

Body Song: All-Day Yoga and Sound Healing Retreat at Matagiri Sri Aurobindo Center in Mount Tremper, 10am.

16th Annual Italian American Festival. Presented by the Ulster Italian American Foundation, the beloved annual festival brings together food, street performances, live music, and Italian culture to the Rondout Waterfront in Kingston, 11am.

Fall Festival at Nostrano Vineyards. Estate wines, craft beer, cider & spirits, pop-up makers market, live music, wood-fired pizza and local eats, and kids’ autumn activities Nostrano Vineyards in Milton, 11am.

O+ Mural Run with the Keegan Army at Keegan Ales, 11am.

Cider Sunday. Family-friendly outdoor event with Nine Pin hard cider, apple picking, food trucks & live music at Samascott Orchards in Kinderhook, 11am.

Blues Brunch with Bennett Harris at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 11am.

Bring Something. Eat Something at Christ the King Charismatic Episcopal Church in New Paltz, 11:30am.

58th Annual Mum Festival. Thousands of mums on display. Live music (band and chorus), Mum Queen and her court, an art show, children’s activities, free horse rides, local vendors and refreshments in Seamon Park in Saugerties, 12pm.

The 2023 Ulster County Italian Festival on the Rondout Waterfront in Downtown Kingston, 12pm.

Brunch: Raquel & The Wildflowers at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Regenerating Life World Premiere Screening and Panel Discussion. Feature-length documentary that takes an ecological approach to unraveling the climate crisis at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 1pm.

Lavender Dream: Sound Bath in the Lavender Field at Vine Gate Lavender Floral Farm in Hillsdale, 1pm.

Local Knit and Crochet Circle at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

Mothers I Lost. Photography and poetry series exhibition at the O+ Festival Clinic on St. James Street in Kingston, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Liana Gabel at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 1pm.

Jimmy Denny Trio at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 1pm.

Linda Montano as Bob / Allie Young / Beartoe / Pamela Laws & The Hudson Valley Allstars feat. Cindy Cashdollar / You Bred Raptors? / Keep Flying at SO+mewhere Stage in Kingston, 1pm.

Ceramic Bird Making with Jill Obrig. at the Hurley Library, 1:30pm.

Oktoberfest at Arrowood Farms in Accord, 2pm.

All For Love with Special Guest Chogi Lama at Westkill Supply, 2pm.

The Glass Menagerie at the Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 2pm.

Family Pumpkin Painting & Carving Day at The Partition in Saugerties, 2pm.

Dance: Ronald K. Brown/Evidence. A captivating production by Ronald K. Brown, presented in a partnership program with the Joyce Theater Foundation at The Orpheum Performing Arts Center in Tannersville, 2pm.

‘T’ Space Campus Tour – Archtober at ‘T’ Space Rhinebeck Gallery, 2pm.

Free Guided tour of the Five Locks Walk at the D&H Canal Historical Society in High Falls, 2pm.

Chess Club at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 2pm.

Forging Forward: A Wizards Treasure Hunt for Kids with The Wayfinder Experience at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 2:30pm.

Hilarie Burton Morgan: Grimoire Girl. In conversation with Jeffrey Dean Morgan at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 3pm.

What Would Esther Williams Do in a Situation Like This? at the Phoenicia Playhouse, 3pm.

Camerata Trajectina at the Skinner Hall of Music at Vassar College, in Poughkeepsie, 3pm.

The Sugar Beats. Great takes on an eclectic mix of classic rock tunes from the 1950’s through the present at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Hodgepodge Collage. Twice monthly free community collage workshops in midtown at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 4pm.

Concert Series: Niamh Parsons & Graham Dunne (Nave) at Christ the King Episcopal Church in Stone Ridge, 4pm.

Accordian in the Trees. Solo accordion with subtle (and not so subtle) electronic enhancement Peter will continue his explorations of harmony and melody and capture the moment in improvisation at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 5pm.

I Went To The Dance at The Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 5pm.

Iroquois Power for the 21st Century Documentary. A special screening, intermission, and refreshments in the Great Room at ASK Kingston, 6pm.

Seasoned Gives Gala. Eat, drink and network at the 2nd Annual Gala Fundraiser for Seasoned Gives at Novella’s New Paltz, 6pm.

Commander Madness Sunday at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Al-Anon Meeting at the Gardiner Library, 6:30pm.

O+ Closing Party: Constant Smiles / Bahsheendah at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Golda Screening at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Cabaret Auditions at The Center for the Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 7pm.

Amy G / Jaye McBride / Bobcat Goldthwait at Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Larry McCray at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Priya Darshini’s Grammy-nominated Periphery Project at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Soft Machine at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Nonchalant Variety Show at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Michael Nau: A Solo Acoustic Set. A small intimate house show & hang at The Mushroom Palace in Saugerties, 8pm.

Stop Making Sense (2023) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Teddy Thompson & Jenni Muldaur Sing The Great Country Duets at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Mon. 10/9

A Day of Healing: Art & Music, Organic Meals. Columbus day weekend gathering with improvisational guitar played by Stone Chun Shi, guided trail tour, lunch, dinner, and tea at Tao Estate in Catskill, 12pm.

Anniversary Party and Ulster County Canines Fundraiser. Featuring pizza, ice cream, a pet photoshoot, and a paint your pet & sip class at Cooper’s Daughter Spirits at Olde York Farm in Claverack, 12pm.

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Indigenous Peoples Day: Honor the Earth at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 1pm.

Swing Vipers Pondside at the Pavilion at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 1pm.

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Pumpkin Carving with Deane Arnold. Join the Celebrity Guinness World Record Pumpkin Carver to pick up tips and tricks for your own Jack-O-Lantern this pumpkin season at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 3pm.

1:1 & Group Studio Class: Beginner to Advanced Garment & Construction at Made x Hudson’s Factory in Catskill, 5:30pm.

West Coast Swing Dance Lessons. Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced. Learn the beautiful art of West Coast Swing Dance from an instructor. Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced at Arlington High School in Lagrangeville, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering: Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Kung Fu Classes. Fu Jow Pai (Tiger Claw Style) kung fu is a modern realization of Ching Dynasty fitness training, continuing the tradition of four generations of practitioners of Hoy Hong Temple kung fu into the 21st century; the class has been running continuously since 1982 under si-fu Eric Brugnoni at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 7pm.

The World Famous Colony Open Mic. Weekly open mic hosted by Brendon

O’Shea with house guitar and piano available at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

I Went To The Dance at The Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 5pm.

Cabaret Auditions at The Center for the Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 7pm.

Virtual Conversational French Class with Céline Lana Sahulka at the Gardiner Library, 7pm.

Karaoke with Pirate Del at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Karaoke with DJ Nick Denise. Every Monday at The Partition in Saugerties, 8pm.

GUHTS / Mama Doom / Tzara at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Tues. 10/10

The-Love-Technique at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 9:30am.

Painting The Abstract with Ellen McKay at Cornell Creative Arts Center in Kingston, 10am.

Toddler and Preschool Story Time at the Gardiner Library, 10am.

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Writer’s Group. Share recent work and exchange feedback with other writers at the Kingston Library, 11am.

Storytime at the Esopus Library, 11am.

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Library, 1pm.

Mah Jongg Group at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Esopus Artists at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Vassar College Orchestra at the Skinner Hall of Music at Vassar College, in Poughkeepsie, 3pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Brick by Brick at the Saugerties Library, 3:30pm.

Spanish Classes at the Broadway Bubble Laundromat in Kingston, 4pm.

Kids Yoga with HariPrakaash at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Sisterhood Support and Sanctuary at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 4:30pm.

Tuesday Crafternoon (Grades K-5) at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4:30pm.

Local Author Showcase: Buddy Valentine at Rough Draft in Kingston, 5pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

Adult Hip Hop at The Center for the Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 5pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

T’ai Chi & Qi Gong Open Classes at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 5:30pm, advanced at 6:30pm.

Kids Lego Club at the Kingston Library, 5:30pm.

Adult Zumba at The Center for the Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 6pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

Authentic Relating & Somatic Co-Regulation. Connect deeply with others through genuine communication and body awareness techniques at Authentic Relating & Somatic Co-Regulation at The Forest Haven in Saugerties, 6:30pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Marlboro Band at Darlings in Tilson, 7pm.

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Tuesday Meditation at Marbletown Multi Arts, 7:30pm.

Tron (1982) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Wed. 10/11

Painting the Abstract: Experiments in Spontaneity. Abstract painting workshop with Ellen McKay (cost $225 for four courses, includes materials) at Cornell Creative Arts Center in Kingston, 10am.

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Connect and Play at the Saugerties Library, 11am.

Tech Help at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 12pm.

R.O.Y.A.L. Book Club. Readers Of Young Adult Literature at the Olive Free Library, 1pm.

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Golda Screening at the Rosendale Theatre, 2pm.

Volunteen Club at the Saugerties Library, 3:30pm.

Story Hour presented by The Kingston Library at Broadway Bubble, 3:30pm.

Anime Club at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

LGBT+ Club at the Saugerties Library, 4pm.

Coming Together: Black History Is American History at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4:30pm.

Water is Medicine – Elixir Making Workshop with Antonia from Herban Cura at Lightforms Art Center in Hudson, 5pm.

Art of Friendship Student Exhibition Opening & Community Dinner Party. Explore a diverse collection of student artworks, all inspired by the spirit of friendship featuring a variety of perspectives, all through different mediums, on the nature of human connection.at MPR in the Campus Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 5:30pm.

Game Night at the Communal Table at Rough Draft in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Chair Yoga at the Hurley Library, 5:30pm.

Wargaming Get Together at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Sharkey & His Pals: When Sea Lions WhereStars of Show Business at the Saugerties Library, 6pm.

Draft Night: March of the Machines at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Under Hallow Hills RPG at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

BYOB (Bring Your Own Book) Club. Find unexpected recommendations, share your recent faves, and what you’re reading. Everyone gets a few minutes to talk about up to three books\ at the Kingston Library, 6:30pm.

Golly Presents: Diane Cluck / Only Son at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Acoustic Supper Club with Alex Castle at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 6:30pm.

The Murderous Monster Mash-up: Halloween Mystery Dinner Party. Halloween themed mystery dinner show. The characters include all of your favorite monsters plus a few surprises. It’s a Halloween reunion of all of your favorite guys and ghouls!at the Best Western Hotel & Conference Center in Kingston, 7pm.

August and 30 Years After: A Counting Crows Tribute at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Music Fan Series Presents: Stop Making Sense – 40th Anniversary at the Rosendale Theatre, 7m.

Mother’s Circle. Monthly gathering with a supportive community of anyone seeking or in motherhood to ask questions, and share, learn and grow with a new topic each month, snacks and tea, and journaling (women and babies through 6 months allowed) at Crane Acupuncture & Holistic Medicine, Kingston, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Trivia Night at Juan Murphy’s in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

Jay Collins & The Northern Resistance at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Samer Ghadry at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.