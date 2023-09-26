The Hudson Valley Garlic Festival is a proudly pungent tradition which attracts huge crowds of hungry locals and tourists, forming long lines to try dozens of garlicky creations.

Most folks focus on the weirdest offerings: garlic ice cream, garlic fried dough and vanilla garlic root beer. But don’t worry – there are many different food vendors, and most palates are going to find a version of their favorite dish, garlicked-up.

This being a Hudson Valley festival, there’s a focus on farmers and sustainability, and dozens of farmers will be on hand with every part of the plant you can eat. There will also be chef demos and lectures, activities for the kids, and live music. Bring some mints.

Sat. 9/30 & Sun. 10/1 • 10am-5pm • Cantine Field, Saugerties. For info and tickets, visit hvgf.org.