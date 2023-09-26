Thu. 9/28

Taking Strides: Walking for Your Health. Get outside, meet other people, and improve your fitness and well-being at our free weekly walking group at the People’s Place Wellness Center in Kingston, 9am.

Storytimes at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

Slow Stitch Club. Quilt, knit, crochet, felt, sew, embroider while enjoying some “me time” and socializing at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Woodstock Film Festival: Food and County (Q&A) at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, 10:45am.

Story Time at the Woodstock Library, 11am.

Lunch & Learn at the People’s Place Wellness Center in Kingston, 12pm.

Let’s Move with the Library. Weekly walks along local rail trails. at the Stone Ridge Library, 12pm.

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Colorful Narratives Class at the DRAW Center in Kingston, 4pm.

Block Heads Lego Club at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Eric Erickson in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 5pm.

“Meet the Artist” with Virginia Hanusik and Nicholas Pollack at CPW Woodstock in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Hafiz of Shiraz and The Latency of Eternity with Author and Translator Peter Booth in the Olin Humanities Building at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 5:30pm.

Kingston LGBTQ+ Center Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Qigong at the Kingston Library, 5:30pm.

Photography Program Presents Wendy Ewald. Conceptual art focused on expanding the role of esthetic discourse in pedagogy and creating a new concept of imagery that challenges the viewer to see beneath the surface of these relationships at the Weis Cinema at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 6pm.

TMI Project Presents Voices in Action Featuring Laganja Estranja of RuPaul’s Drag Race at the Senate Garage in Kingston, 6pm.

Barnfox Poughkeepsie Launch Party at BarnFox Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Visual Storytelling: A Comic Book Zine Workshop at the DRAW Center in Kingston, 6pm.

Live Karaoke and Open Mic at The Seasoned Gives Evolution Center in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

Pajama Storytime at the Library (For children ages 2-8 w/ caregivers; siblings welcome) at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 6:15pm.

Y La Bamba at Opus 40 Sculpture Park & Museum in Saugerties, 6:30pm.

Mona Awad In Conversation with Bill Clegg at the Morton Memorial Library in Rhinecliff, 6:30pm.

The Mutt Gala at Revel 32 in Poughkeepsie, 6:30pm.

Lee Danzinger Pop Up at Brookelane in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Stop Making Sense with I Get Wild Pre-Show at the Catskill Community Theatre, 6:45pm.

A Pizza Party with Adam Melchor. Enjoy fresh Paulie Gee’s wood-fired pizza, a free drink and intimate concert at this event from The Wild Honey Pie and Radio Woodstock at Hutton Brickyards in Kingston, 7pm.

Charming Disaster. An evening of music with the goth-folk musical duo at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7pm.

Enoch Arden: A Melodrama by Richard Strauss at the Skinner Hall of Music at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Joan Baez I Am A Noise with Live Interview with Joan Baez via Zoom at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, 7pm.

Dracula at the Widow Jane Mine in Rosendale, 7pm.

Carl Mateo in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

5Rhythms Living Waves: Hudson Valley at Marbletown Multi Arts, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Thursday Trivia Night at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Chris O’Leary Band at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Woodstock Film Festival: Music Video Showcase at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Off-Peak at the Studio at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Wreckless Eric at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Ulysses at the Fisher Center LUMA Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8pm.

Rumours – Fleetwood Mac Tribute (Night One) at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Fri. 9/29

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. A one mile walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and wander through Majestic Park at the Gardiner Library, 8am.

Mahjong at the Stone Ridge Library, 10am.

Woodstock Film Festival: In the Shadow of Beirut at the Rosendale Theatre, 12pm.

Tubby’s 5 Year Anniversary Festival. Music all weekend long plus a block party on Sunday on Field Court at Tubby’s in Kingston, 2pm.

War, Exile, Memory, and the Art of Dance: George Balanchine’s 20th Century: A Discussion with Jennifer Homans at the Weis Cinema at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 2pm.

Woodstock Film Festival: No Right Way at the Rosendale Theatre, 2:45pm.

For the Love of Fungi! Mushroom & Arts Festival. Guided forays, inspiring speakers, cooking, demos and workshops, art, food, artisanal marketplace and “mush” more at the Stone Mountain Farm in New Paltz, 3pm.

Haitian Art Sale at Vassar College Center in Poughkeepsie, 3pm.

Kids Drumming Workshop at The Forest Sanctuary in Kingston, 3:30pm.

Mid-Hudson Music Together – Rhythm Kids (Ages 4-8) at Marbletown Multi Arts, 3:30pm.

Chess Club at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

Cryptid Club for Kids at the Woodstock Library, 4pm.

The Hutcheson Memorial Lecture in Buddhist Studies: Tibetan Writers Reflect on Practice, Memory, and Identity. Featuring Tsering Wangmo Dhompa, Tenzin Dickie, and Tsering Yangzom Lama. Moderated by Holly Gayley at the Weis Cinema at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 4pm.

Opening Reception and Panel Discussion for Silver Linings: Celebrating the Spelman Art Collection at the Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 4pm.

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

D&D at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Exquisite Corpse Exhibition 2023 at the Everett & Treadwell Building in Kingston, 5pm.

Too Lazy Boys in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 5pm.

Teen Video Game Night at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5pm.

Woodstock Film Festival: The Listener at the Rosendale Theatre, 5:30pm.

DJ Tolten at West Kill Supply in Kingston, 6pm.

Fall Watercolor Workshop. Unleash your creativity, learn new techniques, and paint a vibrant autumn scene at Live Inspired Art – Dance – Fitness in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Rockin Harvest Moon with Lara Hope’s Gold Hope Duo at Arrowood Farms in Accord, 6pm.

Light And Dark with Hudson River Playback Theatre at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 6pm.

Charles Busch: Book Signing and “Sixth Reel” Movie Premiere at Madison Theatre in Hudson, 6pm.

Hael for Mayor of Newburgh: Meet & Greet at Palate Wine & Spirits in Newburgh, 6pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Walkway at Night at the Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park in Highland, 6:30pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Alien Life & How To Find It at the D&H Canal Historical Society in High Falls, 7pm.

Addy Idol at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7pm.

Dracula at the Widow Jane Mine in Rosendale, 7pm.

Ari Hest at the Park Theatre in Hudson, 7pm.

Ruckus Featuring Keir Gogwilt and Line Dance Caller Sargent Seedoo at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, 7pm.

The Torpedos at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

Corey Glover Soul Experience at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Hung Up on a Dream: The Zombies Documentary with Q&A & Live Music. Featuring a special live acoustic performance from Colin Blunstone and Rod Argent of The Zombies, the British psychedelic pop band legend recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, 8pm.

An Evening with Al Franken at UPAC in Kingston, 8pm.

Taylor’s Version at The Loft Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Blind Tiger Improv at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, 8pm.

Yas Diva: Ariana Grande at The Roosevelt Bar in Beacon, 8pm.

AM Gold at Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 8pm.

Off-Peak at the Studio at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Ulysses at the Fisher Center LUMA Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8pm.

Rumours – Fleetwood Mac Tribute (Night Two) at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Jennie Angel & The Outlaws at The Derby in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Teens on Stage Presents: The Lightning Thief – The Percy Jackson Musical at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Woodstock Film Festival: At the Gates at the Rosendale Theatre, 8:15pm.

Pitchfork Militia with Peter Head at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Woodstock Film Festival Director’s Party at the Colony in Woodstock, 10pm.

Sat. 9/30

The Third Act: Time to Claim Personal Power and Purpose Moving from Doing to Being: Strengthening The Heart of Feminine Wisdom at Marbletown Multi Arts, 9am.

Paddle Carving-Day 1 at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 9am.

TEDxBard College: Shaping the Future. Day-long event featuring insightful talks from students, faculty, and members of the broader Bard community. The student-run conference considers how the advancements of the modern age have shaped and will continue to influence human progress across various disciplines, including technology, science, art, politics, and culture in Olin Hall at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 10am.

Hudson Valley Garlic Festival at Cantine Veterans Memorial Complex in Saugerties, 10am.

Esopus Repair Cafe at the Ascension Church in West Park, 10am.

Blithewood Tour with the Cultural Landscape Foundation: What’s Out There Weekend: Rhinebeck and the Mid-Hudson Valley at Blithewood Garden at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 10am.

Knitting Group at the Stone Ridge Library, 10am.

Grape Stomping Festival at the Robibero Winery in New Paltz, 10am.

HOST – Highland Open Studio Tour. Inaugural tour with participation from nineteen artists will participate with artwork available to purchase at various studios in Highland, 10am.

Handcrafted Octoberfest: A Family Harvest Celebration. Browse handmade goods, take a horse-drawn carriage ride, visit an educational petting zoo, dance to live music, and most importantly, witness a weigh-in of what may be the state’s largest pumpkin at Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, 10am-6pm.

Woodstock Film Festival: Joan Baez I Am A Noise at the Rosendale Theatre, 10:30am.

StockadeFaire 23. An Uptown Autumn Street Fair carefully curated with arts and culture upstate makers. Live music and DJ’s, Dave’s Classic Car Show lining the street, Phoenicia Flea, Hermance Farm, and more in Uptown Kingston, 11am.

50 Meaningful Miles. Campaign that represents the journey of overcoming hardships of something that feels impossible, and reaching the finish line of healing and hope at the Walkway Over the Hudson in Poughkeepsie, 11am.

Stony Kill Farm Harvest Fest at Stony Kill Farm Environmental Education Center in Wappingers Falls, 11am.

Top Notch Dog Trial at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz, 11am.

Apples & Wine Festival at Weed Orchards & Winery in Marlboro, 11am.

Healthy Horizons: A 2-Day Journey to Wellness and Dinner with the Doctors. Embark on a life-changing journey: Weekend-long event with a delicious dinner with the doctor and explore healthy horizons at Poughkeepsie Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 11am.

African Dance at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 11:30am.

Oktoberfest. Two days of live music, authentic German fare, festivities for the whole family at Rough Cut Brewing in Kerhonkson, 12pm.

3rd Annual Dutchess County Irish Festival. Live Music all day, Irish Dance performances, a pipe band, food trucks, beer & wine tent, Vendors & free children’s activities in Lagrangeville, 12pm.

2023 Fall Festival and Fundraiser Benefiting Town of Ulster Democrats. Music, food and fun on the banks of the beautiful Hudson River. F at Robert E Post Memorial Park in Kingston, 1pm.

Far Trio at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 1pm.

The Interview. Powerful documentary about the heavy toll our deeply flawed prison system takes on inmates and families, at Tilda’s Kitchen in Kingston, 1pm.

Ukeladies at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 1pm.

Woodstock Film Festival: Beyond Utopia at the Rosendale Theatre, 1:30pm.

All Ages Yo-Yo Club at the Kingston Library, 2pm.

Create Paste Paper. Paste papers are a simple and gratifying way to create decorated papers for use in bookbinding, box-making, collage, and more. In this workshop, create sheets of paper using paint, paste, and various objects such as combs and sponges to create designs with all materials provided at Chromatic Studios in Midtown Kingston, 2pm.

Bed ‘n Breakfast For the Birds Craft for Kids at the Woodstock Library, 2pm.

Alter Altar: 20 Years – Millicent Young Sculpture and Installation Exhibition Walk-through & Conversation with Gerald Ross and Millicent Young at Merge in Stone Ridge, 2pm.

Mandy-Suzanne Wong, “The Box” in conversation with Gretchen Primack at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 2pm.

Bard Math Circle Family Math Afternoons at the Kingston Library, 2pm.

Take Up the Song at Vassar College Main Library in Poughkeepsie, 2pm.

Fioretta with Q&A & Live Music. Following the screening, check out a live performance by The Maverick Sextet at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, 2:15pm.

Art is Magic Opening Reception. Incantations connote mystery, charms give delight with galleries opening at noon at the ASK Gallery in Kingston, 3pm.

Opening Reception: Woodstock’s Farming Story at Historical Society of Woodstock, 3pm.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theater presents Dance on the Pond at the home of Janice Pickering in New Paltz, 3pm.

Folk in the Park at Downing Park in Newburgh, 3pm.

The Spellbinder Orchestra in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 3pm.

Unveiling the Vortex. A new work by director Amy Trompetter of Redwing Blackbird Theater in Rosendale NY, is a giant puppet, mask and music spectacle in efforts to unstick ourselves from modern paralytic privacy to a yet-to-be-invented communal dance, inspired by three local women; Sunksqua Mama Nuchewe, Sojourner Truth & Hanna Arendt at Academy Green Park in Kingston, 3pm.

Symphony on the Green at Safe Harbors Green in Newburgh, 3pm.

Down By Law at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 3pm.

Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout Saturdays at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 3pm.

The Capotorto and Mulas Family Lecture in Film: Ellen Kuras at the Vogelstein Center at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 3:30pm.

All-Ages All-Abilities Ukulele Meetup at the Kingston Library, 3:30pm.

Roche & Collins at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Out on the Farm: An All-Ages Queer Fall Festival. Spend a family-friendly fall night at the orchard with hayrides, fresh cider donuts, apple picking, music & more at Wilklow Orchards Farm Bar in Highland, 4pm.

Woodstock Film Festival: Eileen at the Rosendale Theatre, 4:45pm.

HoloCenter Opening: Iridescence. New venue in Kingston’s Midtown Arts District presents their first show, an organization committed to the preservation, creation and exhibition of holographic art at HoloCenter in Kingston, 5pm.

Mystery Train at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 5pm.

Luke and the Review at West Kill Supply in Kingston, 5pm.

Nathan Kalish in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 5pm.

The Bank Art Space: Opening Reception at The Bank Art Space in Newburgh, 5pm.

Library Forum: Growing Figs in a Cold Climate with Lee Reich at the Woodstock Library, 5pm.

Liana Gabel at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Mid Hudson Misfits Roller Derby at Skate Time in Accord, 5:30pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm, 6pm.

Omoiyari: A Song Film by Kishi Bashi. Q&A with a special live acoustic music performance from Kishi Bashi to follow at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, 6:15pm.

Ice Dying at Brookelane in Kingston, 6:30pm.

I’m Your Man: A Birthday Tribute to Leonard Cohen at The Local in Saugerties, 7pm.

Jean-Marie Zeitouni Conducts at the Fisher Center Sosnoff Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Black Cultural History of Ulster County at the Center for Creative Education in Kingston, 7pm.

Detour at the Upstate Films’ Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck, 7pm.

Tan Dun’s Ghost Opera. Pipa virtuoso Wu Man and the Attacca Quartet team up for a new production of Tan Dun’s Ghost Opera, a pioneering work that dramatically combines elements of both Chinese and Western cultures.at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, 7pm.

Jungle Love at The Hudson House Distillery in West Park, 7pm.

Sarah Perrotta at the Park Theater in Hudson, 7pm.

The Deadbeats at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Jimmy Madison & Friends at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Dracula at the Widow Jane Mine in Rosendale, 7pm.

Stranger Than Paradise at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 7:15pm.

Irena’s Vow at the Rosendale Theatre, 7:30pm.

Mick Flannery / Jeffrey Martin at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Judith Tulloch Band at High Falls Cafe’ in Marbletown, 7:30pm.

Feat of Friends: A Tribute to the Doors at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Ulysses at the Fisher Center LUMA Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8pm.

Quintet 2x Trevor Babb and Friends at Skinner Hall at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Boxfest at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Gimme Gimme Disco at The Loft in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Rumours – Fleetwood Mac Tribute (Night Three) at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Off-Peak at the Studio at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

The Chelsea Hotel: Play Reading. Fourth & final installment of the New Works Reading series written by Timothy Doherty, with direction by Thomas Cote at the Phoenicia Playhouse, 8pm.

Brewery Comedy Tour at Bad Seed Cider Company in Highland, 8pm.

Teens on Stage Presents: The Lightning Thief – The Percy Jackson Musical at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Vladimir Caamaã±O at Mahoney’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Steve Katz: An Evening of Story and Song at Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, 8pm.

DJ Back Pain at Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 9pm.

Painted Blue Sky at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Colony Late Night: Rock ‘n’ Roll Burlesque and Cabaret Night at the Colony in Woodstock, 10pm.

Sun. 10/1

Handcrafted Octoberfest: A Family Harvest Celebration at Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, 10am-6pm.

Woodstock Film Festival: Food and Country at the Rosendale Theatre, 10:15am.

Hudson Valley Ramble – Montgomery Place Innovators and Influencers: Downing, Davis, Gilson, and White at the Montgomery Place Estate at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 10:30pm.

Sunday Gathering at Marbletown Multi Arts, 10:30am.

Hawk’s Nest Vintage Market & Rock ‘n’ Roll Dance Party in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 10pm.

18th Century Autumnfest. Autumn activities from the 18th century including demonstrations of blacksmithing, meat smoking, candle dipping, pressing apples, and more at the Senate House in Kingston, 11am.

Jazz Brunch with Peter Einhorn at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 11am.

The Delaware Highlands Conservancy presents Taste of the Harvest. Concert and brunch featuring cider tasting and an intimate performance by Jay Ungar and Molly Mason at Seminary Hill Orchard & Cidery in Callicoon.

Black Renaissance Festival at Safe Harbors Green in Newburgh, 12pm.

Tarun Bhattacharya and Friends – World Music Festival at Matagiri Sri Aurobindo Center in Mt. Tremper, 12pm.

In-Person Readings with Tracy at Dreaming Goddess in Poughkeepsie, 12:30pm.

Woodstock Film Festival: Parachute at the Rosendale Theatre, 1pm.

Good Time Honey at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 1pm.

Madelaine Grace at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 1pm.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Chess Club at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 1:30pm.

Make Books with Paste Paper. Companion class to Saturday’s class, make small book objects using paste papers as both inside “pages” as well as covering materials in a pamphlet structure sewn with a butterfly stitch. Papers created in the previous workshop can be used, or paste papers will be available for purchase if you want to take this workshop on its own at Chromatic Studios in Midtown Kingston, 2pm.

An Afternoon with Edgar Allan Poe and Mary Shelly at Hurley Reformed Church, 2pm.

What’s Out There Weekend: Rhinebeck and the Mid-Hudson Valley at the Blithewood Garden at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 2pm.

Off-Peak at the Studio at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 2pm.

Faculty Recital: Yi-Wen Jiang and Frank Corliss Performing Schubert, Ravel, Paganini, Albéniz, and more at the Bitó Conservatory Building Performance Space at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 2pm.

Chess Club at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 2pm.

Disney’s Pixar’s Coco in Concert. Bardavon and La Voz Magazine with support from Radio Kingston present Disney Pixar’s Coco in Concert on Tour at UPAC in Kingston, 3pm.

In Homage at Skinner Hall at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 3pm.

Teens on Stage Presents: The Lightning Thief – The Percy Jackson Musical at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 3pm.

The Blue in Green Jazz Quartet at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Woodstock Film Festival: Stockade at the Rosendale Theatre, 4pm.

Hudson Valley Baroque presents Northern Lights at the French Huguenot Church in New Paltz, 4pm.

Creative Improvisers Orchestra Conducted by Peter Apfelbaum Featuring Ingrid Sertso at the Shirt Factory in Kingston, 4pm.

Sunday Bluegrass with Dave Brown & The Dishonest Fiddlers in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 6pm.

Dani Gardner & Carlin Feck at Darlings in Tillson, 6pm.

Commander Madness Sunday at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Eric Squindo & Colony Present The Woodstock Album Series: The Band at the Colony in Woodstock, 6pm.

Woodstock Film Festival: No Accident at the Rosendale Theatre, 6:45pm.

An Evening with David Sedaris at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Witch Perfect starring Tina Burner, Alexis Michelle, and Scarlet Envy. Live-singing parody of everyone’s favorite Halloween movie at Revel 32 in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Kavita Shah & Cape Verdean Blues at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Woodstock Film Festival: The Featherweight at the Rosendale Theatre, 9:30pm.

Mon. 10/2

Retirees of the New Paltz Community monthly breakfast meeting. Wendy Toman, proprietor of Second Nature Refillery, will share her knowledge about recycling, pollution and environmental health at New Paltz Plaza Diner, 8am.

Monday Mile Walking Club at the Hurley Library, 11:30am.

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Trans-Formations at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 3pm.

Writers Group at the Woodstock Library, 3pm.

Writers Group 2 with Cathy Arra at the Stone Ridge Library, 4pm.

Drop-In College Application Help with Paola Gentry at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

A Reading with Isabella Hammad. Reading followed by a discussion at the Bito ’60 Auditorium at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering Draft and Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Chuck Wendig “Black River Orchard” Book Launch & Apple Tasting Event. Kick off the spooky season with us with a special book launch event with Oyster Party Food Truck & Bar at Rose Hill Farm & Orchard, 6:30pm.

Stitch N’ Bitch. Learn how to sew from the real experts in manufacturing at Made X Hudson, 6:30pm.

Magic the Gathering: Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Phantom of the Paradise with Scott Yodor at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 7pm.

Youbet / Bruiser and Bicycle / Overheard at Blackbird Cafe & Infoshop in Kingston, 7pm.

The World Famous Colony Open Mic. Weekly open mic hosted by Brendon

O’Shea with house guitar and piano available at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Constant Smiles / Gary’s Dream / watergh0st at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

China Now Music Festival: The Bridge of Music. Bard East/West Ensemble with special guest Wu Man at the Bitó Conservatory Building Performance Space at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8pm.

Tues. 10/3

The Ellove Technique at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 9:30am.

Mid-Hudson Music Together – Mixed Age (0-5) at Marbletown Multi-Arts, 9:30am.

Mahjong at the Stone Ridge Library, 10am.

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Writer’s Group. Share recent work and exchange feedback with other writers at the Kingston Library, 11am.

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

Esopus Artists at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

Sisterhood Support and Sanctuary at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 4:30pm.

Last Tango in Ogygia: Human and Divine in Odyssey 5 with Jenny Strauss Clay and William R. Kenan at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 5pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

Young Professionals Hudson Valley: Elevate & Engage Business Mixer at Longobardi’s in Wappingers Falls, 6pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

“that’s how the foreign / forms conversations” with Uljana Wolf, Distinguished German Poet and Essayist at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 6:30pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Secret Shame at Blackbird Infoshop & Cafe in Kingston, 7pm.

Liana Gable at Darlings in Tillson, 7pm.

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Coffy (1973) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 7pm.

Wed. 10/4

Magic Movement: Infants with Caregivers at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 10:30am.

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Body Mechanics for Needleworkers at Freedom Plains United Presbyterian Church in Lagrangeville, 12:30pm.

R.O.Y.A.L. Book Club. Readers Of Young Adult Literature at the Olive Free Library, 1pm.

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Story Hour Presented by The Kingston Library at Broadway Bubble, 3:30pm.

Anime Club at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

Poetry Book Release Party & Open Mic! Celebrate the release of an amazing poetry book with rhymes, rhythm, and good vibes at Rough Draft in Kingston, 6pm.

Capital Cleantech Get Together. The NY Capital Region’s central get together for professionals in clean technology, energy, climate, sustainability, and more at BackBar in Hudson, 6pm.

The Blues Project Band at Catskill Mountain Moonshine Co. in Saugerties, 6pm.

Sharkey & His Pals: When Sea Lions Where Stars of Show Business at the Saugerties Public Library, 6pm.

Wargaming Wednesdays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Draft Night at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Jazz Supper Club with Andrew Tonka at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Artists’ Way Circle at Blackbird Infoshop & Cafe in Kingston, 7pm.

Open Mic at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Close Film Screening at Weis Cinema at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Trivia Night at Juan Murphy’s in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.