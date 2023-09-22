Hudson Valley Live’s fall concert series at The Local – a new, year-round, multi-arts venue in Saugerties features over a dozen extraordinary performances in a restored 1800s Chapel – from world-class jazz, to fiery flamenco, to a Silent Disco.

Housed in a former Dutch chapel built in the 1800s, and lovingly restored, The Local recently opened as a space for arts, culture, and community under the guidance of Isabel Soffer and Danny Melnick, co-founders of Hudson Valley Live. The two Saugerties-based music producers and performing-arts professionals have each devoted more than 30 years to producing festivals, concerts, and curated arts experiences.

The diverse, multidisciplinary concert series offers something for everyone. Audiences can experience world renowned international artists such as the Wazumbians, an Afropop group from Ghana, West Africa (performing Oct. 7, at 8 pm), or Troker, a band from Guadalajara, Mexico that blends psych jazz, rock, funk with traditional Mexican music (Nov. 12, at 7 pm).

Local favorites grace the stage during I’m Your Man: A Birthday Tribute to Leonard Cohen with Robert Burke Warren & Friends (Sep. 30, at 8 pm), and during the John Street Jam, an in-the-round performance series featuring local folk, blues, bluegrass, and country musicians (Nov. 10, at 8 pm). There’s even an opportunity to boogie down wearing headphones during a Silent Disco Dance Party with live DJs (Dec. 9, at 8 pm).

These events are just a small sampling of what the Local has on offer for the rest of the year. The full lineup (as well as tickets) can be found at thelocalsaugerties.com.