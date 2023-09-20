The views and opinions expressed in our letters section are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Hudson Valley One. You can submit a letter to the editor here.

Letter guidelines:

Hudson Valley One welcomes letters from its readers. Letters should be fewer than 300 words and submitted by noon on Monday. Our policy is to print as many letters to the editor as possible. As with all print publications, available space is determined by ads sold. If there is insufficient space in a given issue, letters will be approved based on established content standards. Points of View will also run at our discretion.

Although Hudson Valley One does not specifically limit the number of letters a reader can submit per month, the publication of letters written by frequent correspondents may be delayed to make room for less-often-heard voices, but they will all appear on our website at hudsonvalleyone.com. All letters should be signed and include the author’s address and telephone number.

Well, that’s one side of the story

Satan opens ‘heck’, a lighter version of hell… Now, what kinds of torture are in it?

Long lines for self-checkout.

90 degrees F, 90% humidity.

Hot tortilla chips with a jar of salsa you can’t open.

Eternal hiccups.

Opening packets of biscuits using “only” the tear strip.

Wet socks for all eternity.

The neighbors’ nearby dog, barking non rhythmically at 10+ second intervals.

Machining oil residue on every horizontal surface.

We must use answering machines again.

Playing with LEGOs in the dark.

People smacking their food.

Endless sponsored content on my feed instead of friend’s posts.

Cat litter boxes stink everywhere you go.

Listening to people explain how offended they are.

Watching Fox News 24/7 — or does this sound more like hell?

No, to watch this faux news shitshow network every day and all day would be more like extreme hell.

You can jump in now with your own list.

Neil Jarmel

West Hurley

Elting Library Fair

The 66th Elting Memorial Library Fair in New Paltz will take place this year on Saturday, October 14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the huge book sale continuing Sunday, October 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry to the fair is free, or shop for books as an early bird on Saturday at 8 a.m. for only $10 or on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for $5 (when most items will be half-price). Visit eltinglibrary.org/fair and scroll down to see all the details.

• There are some 30,000 books for children and adults, including “oversized” art books, graphic novels, cookbooks, music scores, biographies, classic and new fiction, rare and collectible volumes (from a beautifully leather-bound 1850s complete Shakespeare to first editions of classics like Toni Morrison’s Beloved), DVDs (including Blu-ray), audio books, CDs, and LPs. Most items are priced at $2 or less, with rare and collectible items priced at one-third or less of their online value.

• A large collection of jewelry for all tastes with a price range of everyday items, great value, to upscale estate pieces.

• Raffle with over 100 prizes including a mid-week stay for two at Mohonk Mountain House. Tickets can be purchased online or in person.

• Silent auction bidding will be available online and in person on Saturday.

• A yarn and fabric booth.

• A large selection of gently used toys for the young ones!

• Lots of children’s activities!

• The plant booth has a great plant selection both indoor and outdoor plants.

• Music all day!

Donations for books are closed. Jewelry, toys and yarn/fabric donations can be left at the circulation desk during library hours. The last day to drop off toys is October 6. Thank you!

Paul Edlund, Chair

Elting Memorial Library Fair

New Paltz

Manny Nneji is dedicated to the people of Ulster County

In less than two months, the voters of Ulster County will decide who will be our next district attorney. As the county’s chief law enforcement officer, the district attorney has the sole responsibility for the prosecution of all crimes occurring within Ulster County. The first priority of the office is to focus on those violent crimes and individuals threatening the safety of the citizens of Ulster County. It is therefore critical that the individual we select be the most qualified by experience and record of successful prosecutions leading to conviction.

This year, we are fortunate to have a candidate who is pledged to tackle violent crime, hold violent offenders accountable to the full extent of the law and make public safety his top priority. He will also vigorously prosecute hate crimes by engaging the DA’s office’s most experienced and skilled prosecutors. He will also aggressively prosecute gun violence, strengthen digital systems to meet speedy trial requirements and work to insure the safety of our schools. That candidate, Manny Nneji, currently serves as Ulster County’s chief assistant district attorney, with over 33 years of experience successfully prosecuting hundreds of the most challenging violent crimes. It is a record that no other candidate can match.

In the coming weeks, voters can expect a blitz of negative and misleading attacks on chief assistant DA Manny Nneji and the DA’s office. What the attacks cannot change is his long and distinguished record of success as a prosecutor of violent crime and his dedicated service to the people of Ulster County.

Joel Mason

Kingston

The authenticity of “no”

In the vast tapestry of human communication, where words weave intricate patterns of meaning, “no” stands as a sentinel of authenticity. Much like a river’s forceful flow, its brevity and assertiveness cut through the murkiness of doublespeak, offering a beacon of truth in an increasingly convoluted landscape.

Yet, tragically, this beacon has dimmed in the glare of political manipulation and societal ambivalence. Today’s politicians craft narratives that redefine “no,” shifting its essence like sands beneath our feet. We step forward, thinking we’re on solid ground, only to discover we’re sinking into obscured truths.

Visualize “no” as a gardener’s shears, trimming a bush, ensuring it grows right and healthy. This act of setting boundaries, of pruning, doesn’t just ensure growth but guarantees direction. Sadly, the political spectrum has turned these shears into a weapon, brandishing “no” not as a guidepost for change but as a shield against opposition or, worse, as a bludgeon to suppress it.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” This piercing observation underscores our era’s dilemma. The silence of complicity, the absence of genuine “no’s,” creates a void. In this vacuum, words lose meaning, and truths are supplanted by convenient narratives.

If our relationships echoed the political dance around “yes” and “no,” our homes would be tempestuous battlegrounds, bearing the unpredictability of political forums. But why has this linguistic ballet entered our living rooms, workplaces and personal interactions?

The answer lies in the misdirection employed by those in power. Much like a magician’s coin trick, words are flipped, changed or vanish before our very eyes. The expansive promises hide the constrictive details, and the assertive rejections cloak the vested interests.

The result? A society where the value of words erodes, leading to a cascade of consequences: diminished trust, impaired discipline, dwindling patience, lack of tolerance, evaporating confidence and stifled creativity. These are the hallmarks of a society drifting away from the democratic ideals it claims to cherish.

Yet, amidst this bleak landscape, hope flickers. For, as powerful as the misuse of “no” can be, its authentic use can be transformative. A genuine “no” can be a clarion call for change, a stand against injustice, a boundary against excesses, and, paradoxically, an affirmation of what we truly believe in.

To navigate these disorienting times, we must reclaim the authenticity of our language. We must recognize the power of “no” not just as a rejection but as an affirmation of truth, boundaries and values. Let us echo the essence of genuine communication, true to its intent, both in the political spectrum and our personal realms. The promise of a brighter, more truthful world lies in the resonance of authentic dialogue.

Larry Winters

New Paltz

A thank you to reunion participants

The New Paltz High School Class of 1963 wishes to express its thanks to all the individuals and companies whose participation made the Class of 1963 60th reunion activities last weekend such a success. From the boat tour on the Hudson River from Newburgh to West Point on the Pride of the Hudson, through the meet and greet, continuing with the journey across the Walkway Over the Hudson with lunch at Lola’s in Poughkeepsie, the dinner dance at Stone Hedge in West Park with special entertainment by one of the great singers of our area, Angela Bruno, and a farewell brunch at New Cavu, former New Paltz High School students from the 1960s had a truly enjoyable time. Special thanks has to be given to the members of the reunion committee, Jewell Gardner Turner, Trudy Watts Sims, Marge Weigle Bridges and Joan Markel Braidt for making the weekend such a success. If anyone has any energy by that time, the Class of 1963 may try it again in 2028!

Eileen Gulbrandsen Glenn, Chair

New Paltz High School Class of 1963 Reunion Committee

Magic water in Woodstock

It seems either people don’t know where their water comes from or they have forgotten. They turn the tap and magically water flows from the faucet. Water is a natural resource and when we keep tapping into it, the less and less there will be.

My well in the Zena area is very low (bad sulfur and fuel oil smell) and I have the Zena reservoir across the street and the currently low Sawkill. People claim it is because we didn’t have enough snow last winter. But this used to happen only in August in severe drought and it has been this way all summer long, even though we have had an abundance of rain.

Where is our water going?

We need to be more cautious with overbuilding in our town. Woodstock is a town, not a city. What once was a single-family home is now a short-term rental. Our two- to four-person home is now being occupied by eight to 12+ people. More people mean more water is being used.

Our natural resource needs to be preserved.

The Housing Oversight Task Force (HOTF) is planning to propose a new zoning law to be voted on by the town board in the coming weeks. There are many flaws in the proposal, but the most glaring one is no one is talking about the strain on the water supply.

If the center of town becomes more densely populated with so-called accessory-use projects, will it also mean the narrower piping for the town sewage system will need to be replaced?

Where are all the studies regarding the proposed water usage increases for the center of town and for the properties which have wells?

Speak out before our natural resource is depleted.

Conserve our water!

Natalie Cyr

Woodstock

Hate has no home here

New Paltz is in many ways a warm and welcoming community. It was, therefore, not surprising to see a large “Hate Has No Home Here” poster in one of its windows. The poster communicated an important message in not just English, but also in five other languages!

When it broke, it was replaced. The new poster was smaller. Unlike its predecessor, it could not be read from the street. It has disappeared.

I hope the missing poster is replaced before Elting’s 66th annual library fair scheduled for October 14. Several smaller versions can be bought online and “planted” along Elting’s walkways. It’s a beautiful way to let all members of the community know that they are welcome.

Carol Steiner

New Paltz

A public disservice

News Flash! Joe Biden speaks to his son on the phone nearly everyday! In George Civile’s dark Fox-hole, father and son must be plotting crimes. The reality is less titillating — Biden is both president and an attentive dad.

News flash! Biden used alternate email addresses as vice president! Must have been for nefarious doings! Again, the reality is less exciting. A Google search reveals that high government officials of both parties use email aliases for internal communication because their official inboxes are cluttered with thousands of messages/day.

Before Civile parrots accusations against Biden, does he vet them at all? When they are quickly revealed to be nonsense, does he retract them and issue apologies? Passing baseless gossip off as truth is a public disservice.

Matt Frisch

Arkville

Sanctuary hypocrisy

Just a few short years ago, we could all hear the deafening and egotistical chest beating of NYC Mayor Eric Adams and other leaders in blue cities and states about their being sanctuaries for illegals. Some were even eager and proud to announce their protection of illegal criminals as they refused to turn them over to ICE.

In their boastfulness and arrogance, they all foolishly assumed that the severe consequences and impacts of Biden’s intentional open border would only affect Texas, Arizona and California. Just last September when Mayor Adams was asked by a CNN or MSNBC reporter if Adams thought that being a sanctuary city would cause any problems for NYC, he cavalierly and quickly replied, “no, not at all!”

Now, just one year later, we all witnessed Adam’s recent passionate meltdown while stating “he doesn’t see an ending” to the illegal influx and that “this issue will destroy NYC!” And, you’ll notice that we’ve heard NOTHING from big NY Democrats like Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand, Hakeem Jeffries, Jerry Nadler and AOC. Not one of them has the spine to openly name their sad “leader,” Joe Biden and his open border being directly responsible for this mess. Instead, they blame the “mad man” from Texas, afraid to even mention Gov. Greg Abbott by name. In this false blame of Abbott, they conveniently forget to mention that many of these illegals freely chose to come to NYC with their trips being financed by family, friends and charitable organizations. Welcome to Biden’s real world Senator Chuck, and all your blind faithful lemming followers.

Indeed, this stark reality check has suddenly silenced the left’s virtue signaling and chest beating regarding their being sanctuary cities and states. Their incredible shortsightedness prevented them from seeing that this illegal crisis would eventually become a severe strain on all 50 states, not just three southern border states.

If you want more of this, plus additional unknown calamities yet to come, then vote for whichever Democratic candidates who have yet to come out of the woodwork, as they will replace the now infamous Biden/Harris ticket who deservedly enjoy the lowest favorability ratings in U. S. history.

John N. Butz

Modena

Mark didn’t get it

In his letter “Bad comedy,” Mark Angevine informed readers that he doesn’t like song parodies. After stating the reasons for his disapproval, Mark closed by writing: “spending the time to put it into PRINT is the dumbest thing ever…you nut case…” Although Mark never mentioned my name, since the song in question appeared in Hudson Valley One, I had a sneaking suspicion his criticism was meant for me. Apparently, imitating POTUS Biden, Mark wrote, “Come on man, that is not even remotely good commentary or comedy.” And, referencing the 1967 song I parodied (Aretha Franklin’s “Chain of Fools”) Mark, cleverly, charged that I should be “ashamed” of my song “Shame” since “the only one still alive who gets it is you.”

When my brother read some of my song parodies, like Mark, he questioned whether anyone reading them would be familiar with the songs because most of them were “oldies but goodies.” In response, I informed him that he was underestimating the age demographic of the intended readers, as well as the popularity of older songs. (Oldie and Classic Rock stations abound these days.) Me thinks, Mr. Angevine is making the same mistake. In any event, I have been submitting song parodies to the paper since the Obama administration. They have included artists from the 60s right through to Eminem and Taylor Swift. And while Mark doesn’t think my parody of Franklin’s song was funny, witty or sarcastic enough to pass his good commentary and fun to read test; there are other readers who might disagree with him. Indeed, I’ve had readers contact me who, after stating they didn’t support any of my views, informed me how much they enjoy my song parodies. (Apparently, they got it.) With this in view, thanks for the feedback, Mr. Angevine! And, since you stated they are so easy to write that “any fool could do it,” I would love to read a-funny, witty or sarcastic-good commentary qualifying-fun to read-parody of an old or new song composed by you in HV1!

George Civile

Gardiner

Justice with compassion

With our vote for district attorney, Ulster County will choose the people’s lawyer, someone who goes to court to enforce the criminal laws protecting our communities. Those laws also require a DA to use that authority with discretion. The ultimate goal is to restore peace and safety by ensuring law-abiding behavior.

Manny Nneji, DA candidate of the Democratic and Working Families parties, has been a vigorous and effective prosecutor for 32 years. But prosecution alone will not ensure equal justice. In his own work, and in his interactions with other social agencies, Manny meets his responsibility to deliver justice with discretion and compassion.

For example, as chief assistant DA, Manny promotes training of DA staff in trauma-informed prosecution, to avoid retraumatizing victims or witnesses of criminal acts. For non-violent offenders, diversion programs and resources often have better outcomes for society than a criminal trial and incarceration. He steers appropriate cases toward specialized drug courts and mental health services when these resources can best deal with a violator. In addition, he has strengthened the Conviction Integrity Unit to prevent and remedy any false convictions. He also refers appropriate cases to Restorative Justice sessions, where offenders and victims can benefit from voluntary engagement to resolve conflicts that may have led to or been generated by a criminal violation.

For three decades, Manny Nneji has been both an unsurpassed prosecutor of dangerous criminals, and a responsible partner with agencies that can reduce trauma, redirect misconduct and restore social peace. These are all paths to justice, and in his own words, “Justice, in the end, is the only way to guarantee our safety and the enjoyment of our freedoms.” We can elect him as our DA this November.

Bob Gelbach

Saugerties

Buridan’s ass

Imagine a hungry donkey standing equidistant from two piles of hay. The donkey tries to decide which pile he should eat first and not being able to choose one over another, starves to death. Moral of this story is: sometimes not making a decision can have dire consequences. Could this be why?

Howard Harris

Woodstock

Changes in climate, swim times

Seals and I have three things in common: fear sharks, love fish and swimming! NYC pools and beaches close two weeks later than in HV1 country. Swimming is healthy, the infrastructure is running and the lifeguards get out of class at 2:20. Plus, we have older qualified guards available, too. Buff seniors!

Why let a great activity die early?

Paul Nathe

New Paltz

Reach your potential

After years of doing yoga, I now understand the purpose of shins.

Sparrow

Phoenicia

Cannabis sales tax explained

In Ulster County, there are totally different sales tax sharing arrangements for local governments and adult-use cannabis v. ordinary items.

There is a NYS excise tax of 9% collected by cannabis retailers. Then there is local tax that adds 4% on top of the 9% state tax. The NYS comptroller distributes the 4% local tax to the county and the county is entitled to retain 25% of these funds. For a dispensary, or a growers showcase, located in the Village of New Paltz, the remaining 75% is split evenly with the town and village of New Paltz.

EXAMPLE (Cannabis / State & Local Sales Tax at 13%)

Purchase price: $66.67 + $8.67 in sales tax = $75.34

*Sales tax breakdown*

$1 each for town and village of New Paltz

67 cents for Ulster County:

$6 for NYS

In comparison,

EXAMPLE (Ordinary item / state and local sales tax at 8%)

Purchase price: $66.67 + $5.34 in sales tax = $72.01

*Sales tax breakdown*

approximately 3/10ths of a penny for Town of New Paltz

approximately 2/10ths of a penny of for Village New Paltz

7.5 cents to be shared by 21 other towns and villages in the county

31 cents for City of Kingston

$2.28 for Ulster County

$2.67 for NYS

There is also a separate THC tax. There are different tax rates imposed on distributors based on the weight of THC in the product, as well as the product form (e.g. edibles, concentrates, flowers). The THC tax accrues when cannabis is sold from a distributor to a retailer and is paid to NYS by the distributor.

NYS’s share of sales tax revenue from cannabis will be deposited in the State Cannabis Revenue Fund to fund Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) operating costs, increase drug recognition expert training, and implement incubators and workforce development for social and economic equity applicants. Additionally, remaining tax revenue will be distributed into three separate funds: 1) State Lottery Fund for education purposes, 2) Community Grants Reinvestment Fund and 3) Drug Treatment and Public Education Fund.

Mayor Tim Rogers

New Paltz

911 never forget

The anniversary of 911 came and went and not a single letter to the editor making any reference to it was submitted to this paper except the two I submitted these past two weeks. What happened to “911 Never Forget?” I won’t forget that 2,997 innocent people perished that day in NYC, 91,000 first responders were exposed to an array of health hazards, 50,000+ were left sick and dying, and 3,439+ have since died post 911 (https://theconversation.com/20-years-on-9-11-responders-are-still-sick-and-dying-166033) including my close friend “Stevie Dread” one of them.

It’s human nature to want to forget something so horrible, but doing so is perilous also as those who forget the lessons of history are doomed to repeat them. First, believing an official narrative that is not supported by forensic evidence but is politically driven hampers the quest for justice and is not in the interest of the victims and their families. Second, public trust in the government is eroded and many feel cannot be trusted, as I feel, having reviewed the forensic evidence thoroughly. Third, subsequent horrible events will continue to happen. Case in point, the Maui tragedy, being very suspicious, needs to be looked at and analyzed as it has some similarities to 911 as my last two letters indicate. The way cars and trucks were incinerated at ground zero in NYC and Lahaina were highly unusual and indicative of being hit with a microwave weapon, known as a direct energy weapon (“DEW”). At ground zero, police cars and fire trucks completely incinerated, so hot the engine blocks melted, but the plastic flashing emergency lights on top left unburnt. At Maui, the same thing including whole neighborhoods of houses turned into white ash, but plastic trash cans left unburnt. DEW microwaves can burn metal but don’t burn plastic such as in the case of a car burning ferociously in plastic carport that’s left unburnt. Expect more to come in these “perilous times” (2 Timothy 3 NKJV).

Steve Romine

Woodstock

Thank goodness; keep it going

This is a letter of appreciation for those from the Hudson Valley who participated in Sunday’s march in NYC against the continuing/expanding use of fossil fuels and for the transition to renewable energy sources. I also send a special thanks for the inspiration of those Woodstockers who spread the same sentiments on the Green in Woodstock on Sunday. As the days, weeks and months unfold, I urge everyone to speak out to their representatives in Congress — whether it be Mike Lawler (District 17), Pat Ryan (District 18) and Marc Molinaro (District 19). Making its way through Congress is H.R. 598 — urge your representative to vote for its passage. This bill will make it required by law by 2030 to effect renewable electricity, zero-emission vehicles, regenerative agriculture and achieve over 50% reductions in greenhouse gasses by 2050/40% reduction in greenhouse gasses by 2030. Please refer to www.EarthBill.org. I urge everyone to keep the momentum going when the UN General Assembly begins meeting on September 20 (Wednesday) to discuss measures related to climate change and environmental justice, particularly as these relate to the global south. Also, September 21 is the International Day of Peace/October 1 the International Day of Nonviolence. On September 21, from 9-9:07 a.m., all are urged to spend seven minutes of prayer or meditation for world peace. From November 30-December 12, COP 28 (UN Climate Change Conference) takes place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Although previous meetings have only been semi-successful thus far, this conference will address climate change and its effects on the global south and debt forgiveness for global south nations who have received financial help in dealing with related crises. Senators Schumer and Gillibrand, as well as President Biden, should also be contacted to address any or all of these issues. The federal government should phase out fossil fuel drilling, declare a climate emergency and provide a just transition to a renewable energy future.

We owe our involvement not only to ourselves but our children, grandchildren, and to all of Creation (human and nonhuman). Let us always try to model mutually respectful speech and behavior as we interact with one another and the environment. What can we do today to achieve some of these goals — individually and collectively? Peace and all good is wished as we move forward.

Terence Lover

Woodstock