Protecting freedom of expression through lawn sign placement

I am hoping to shed light on a matter that pertains to the freedom of expression within our community — specifically, the placement of lawn signs. Recent discussions and statements on social media, as well as frequent calls to my office, have prompted me to share the importance of upholding the principles of free speech as established by a unanimous 2015 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

It is crucial to recognize that lawn signs serve as a powerful means of expressing one’s views and beliefs on a variety of issues, including political, social and personal matters. They are a fundamental component of the democratic discourse that forms the foundation of our nation. The Supreme Court’s decision in 2015, which ruled that regulating signs based on their content is unconstitutional, underscored the significance of safeguarding this freedom.

The 2015 case, Reed v. Town of Gilbert, clarified that the government cannot discriminate against lawn signs based on their content or subject matter. This unanimous decision sent a resounding message that local regulations must treat all signs equally, regardless of their message or purpose. This decision reaffirmed that our First Amendment rights extend to the space in front of our homes, allowing individuals to express their opinions without fear of government interference.

While it is essential to maintain our community’s aesthetic standards and ensure public safety, it is equally vital to respect the rights of homeowners to display signs that reflect their personal beliefs, passions, or support for particular causes. As we enter into election seasons and other periods of increased political engagement, it is timely to remind our fellow community members, local authorities and homeowners’ associations that these rights are constitutionally protected.

I encourage our local authorities and communities to revisit and, if necessary, amend any sign regulations that may not align with the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision. By doing so, we not only respect the constitutional rights of our residents but also promote a vibrant and diverse democratic discourse where all voices can be heard. Additionally, I caution voters to remember the adage “lawn signs don’t vote.” Ensure that your registration information is accurate and up to date by the October 28 cutoff date for this November’s general election. For more information on voting, please visit the Board of Elections website at voteulster.com.

Ashley Torres, Commissioner

Ulster County Board of Elections

“Drag” children to “Pride”

First off, and with all due respect, Mary Anna Cox of Willow accused my assertions in last week’s Hudson Valley One to be “untrue.” Dear Mary, either you went to the wrong website, or you went to the correct website and didn’t scroll enough, or you did all that and you get an F in reading comprehension. The FACTS I shared previously are there in plain view.

You, Mary, mentioned the illustrious medical organizations that are dangerously endorsing the untested somewhat recent fad in transgender medicine. You are referring to the exact same groups that endorsed electric shock therapy, ice bath therapy, lobotomies, thalidomide, oxycontin and more prescribed “therapies” that have proven to be nothing short of horrifying. The credibility of those groups stinks.

Now for the current events: a gay bar called Mr. Mister in Dallas, Texas hosted an event called “Drag children to Pride” whereby some apparently senseless young parents brought their very young children to the bar to ‘enjoy’ watching a bunch of scantily clothed men pretending to be women, prancing around lewdly interacting with the kids and teaching them how to walk like a ‘woman’.

This is not unique to that bar — it is a popular theme around the country by LGBTQXR folks who bristle at the suggestion that they are “grooming” young children.

Quite frankly, whatever adults wish to do to with other consenting adults is certainly within their ‘rights’. But for God sakes, leave the innocent children alone. We now have public school systems that are literally encouraging little kids to question their sexual and gender identities. According to the most ‘awake’ mental health professionals — gender dysphoria and the prevalent recruiting of young people to question their gender and sexuality should be treated as a mental health issue. Let’s stop this fundamental child abuse. The gender agenda is injuring and deeply confusing children and guiding them into life-altering and irreversible changes to their young bodies. The drugs and surgeries are unproven to be safe and the gender agenda advocates are lying about this.

Let’s ask ourselves why so many kids are “born into the wrong bodies” and seemingly suffering so much regarding normal and natural physical and psychological changes. Such large numbers all of a sudden? Give me a break — there is a push to promote all this confusion and it is systemic.

Donzello Berelli

New Paltz

Quite a build

Pithecanthropus erectus played a game quite similar to rugby.

Sparrow

Phoenicia

Emmanuel “Manny” Nneji is a highly qualified candidate for DA

Ulster County will select a new district attorney on November 7. This year, Democrat and Working Family parties have a highly qualified candidate in Emmanuel “Manny” Nneji. Here is why it matters:

Equal justice for all is a promise to everyone. Keeping that promise in our criminal law depends on wise and conscientious voters, law makers, administrators, judges and juries. When laws are broken, the offense is against immediate victims, but also against all of us. That is why we elect the DA. Each DA is the lawyer for all of us whenever a DA attorney goes to court. We need a DA with experience and skill arguing tough cases, leading an office of non-political assistant DA’s and committed to equal justice for victims, witnesses, defendants and the public.

Manny Nneji has fit that job description admirably for 32 years. He came to Ulster County from Nigeria; worked his way through SUNY New Paltz and Law School in Buffalo. In 1990, Ulster’s Republican DA of that day eagerly hired him as an assistant DA. He soon was assigned major prosecutions for murder, violent crimes, white-collar crimes, fraud and drugs. By 2007, he was recruited as a NY Assistant Attorney General under a Democrat AG. When he left that post in 2012, a third Republican DA recruited him back to Ulster County.

In 2019, state law made big changes in DA procedures state-wide. The departing Ulster DA, like many others, failed to adapt before the deadline. Facing higher workloads, some assistant DA’s quit, leaving a mess for the new Democratic DA, David Clegg. Manny Nneji was a key player in catching up. Ulster is now one of the county’s best managing the changes and Manny became the Chief Assistant DA.

True to form, in this first run for office, Manny Nneji maintains a heavy workload of court cases. Politicking comes second. You can learn more about him on his website. On November 7, Ulster voters can pick this outstanding people’s attorney for the next four years.

Bob Gelbach

Saugerties

Why omit the important stuff?

I just read Nick (Henderson’s) article in the new Woodstock Times online and he generally omits major points which, in effect, end up skewing a story.

For instance, Nick’s last article on the 31st states that Ratliff and Maria-Elana Conti saw something inappropriate, but in actuality, Ratcliff has backtracked on that story in writing, to say that he saw something and Maria-Elena now, in hindsight, may have not seen anything. To omit this key detail is irresponsible.

In Nick’s recycled story, featuring even less of the story, speaks nothing of his recant on Maria-Elena’s supposed witnessing of the accusation.

So if the same story is going to be recycled, shouldn’t any new updates be included?

It’s surely a story that is being bled for whatever it’s got. But if that’s the case, then how about we tell the whole thing?

Rachel Marco-Havens

Woodstock

The light within our darkness

Thanks to Larry Winters and Susan Slotnick for offering cogent, poetic, sensitive and meaningful words to counter all the chaos. You add much to my life in terms of hope, meaning and energy. Between dance and poetry, you have my full attention!

Arzi McKeown

Saugerties

The Villas

First I want to commend Jo Cicale on her letter in last week’s HV1 defending Catskill Mountainkeeper. I wish I had written it myself.

What I want to address here is the issue of the proposed senior housing project known as The Villas for the Dominican Sisters property in Saugerties. It’s being promoted as “affordable housing” for seniors, but this term (affordable) has no legal meaning that I know of. If it has some meaning in terms of state code, I don’t know what that is. The language that I do understand is “low-income senior housing” on the RUPCO model, preferably with RUPCO actually involved. It’s difficult to believe that any private for-profit developer is going to build an apartment complex on that beautiful property on the river to accommodate low-income seniors (who have to income-qualify and pay 1/3 of their monthly income as rent). I’m beginning to think what we’re being told is misleading, maybe even a “bait-and-switch” deal.

Besides this concern, I need to know that qualifying Saugerties seniors would have a priority status for the available units (permanently) in order to support this project, which is going to change for the worse the quality of life and property values of the people who already live on Spaulding Lane. (In my ideal fantasy world, people whose quality of life and property values are seriously compromised by any project, public or private, should be compensated or accommodated in some way for their losses.) If this project is supposed to help solve the housing problem in Saugerties, it will only be because seniors who own or rent here will put their properties back into circulation as they move into senior housing. Of course this will do absolutely nothing to solve the problem of inflated real estate values and high rents in Saugerties, which is the real issue, not a housing “shortage.”

I would never impugn the motives of the Dominican Sisters, but I wonder what they think they are supporting. People are actually saying, as they do about Winston Farm, that something will be built on the property and all we can hope for is that it won’t be too destructive or offensive. I really don’t understand this mentality, frankly. The Sisters can sell the rest of the property to a land trust, for example, if they want to.

I would be very happy to get the answers to my concerns from any source (developers, town officials, planning board, Housing Smart Task Force, etc) I have addressed all of these bodies, with the exception of the developers, as I don’t know who they are (the non-profit architectural firm seems to be fronting for them), with no response. As long as they remain unanswered, I oppose rezoning for the project.

Janet Asiain

Saugerties

Vote for change

I am pleased to be on the November ballot for Woodstock Town Board on the Working Families Party line. Having a choice of candidates with different visions for Woodstock is a positive situation for everyone. Slowing overdevelopment, creating sufficient affordable housing, cleaning up illegal dumping, opening our government to more public participation, supporting the arts, seniors, and our open spaces and parks. I stand in support for all of these positions. You can make your choice in November for these values too. Vote for change. Vote for Bennet, Linda and me, the Tree guy.

Michael Veitch, Candidate

Woodstock Town Board

New Zoning for Woodstock National

“Woodstock needs improved zoning and subdivision code,” a letter of August 3, 2023 asserted that “the proposed Woodstock National development is a great example of why the town needs to update and modernize its subdivision and zoning codes.” Indeed, it’s unlikely that this scale of development would be allowed under Woodstock’s existing zoning law.

The site is within the R5 and R8 zoning districts where building lots need to be a minimum of five-acres or eight-acres. The typical lot on the developer’s plan is a little over one-acre. Under current law, each of these building sites would need an exemption from the ZBA.

Woodstock’s wetlands and watercourse law imposes standards for preservation of wetlands and buffers. The developers didn’t seem to include these considerations in their plan. A wetlands evaluation would be needed to establish the size and location of the site’s wetlands.

The proposed site is within a Critical Environmental Area (CEA) that encourages residential cluster development, which is the grouping of residential properties to reduce habitat fragmentation and preserve land, forests and water. The site plan shows no consideration of cluster development.

Woodstock National’s proposal includes duplexes, but these duplexes are in the Town of Ulster. Woodstock zoning codes, old or new, do not apply. And there appears to be no consideration for access to these duplexes by the Ulster fire companies.

Woodstock’s proposed new zoning law is evolving, but it’s unclear how the new law would affect the Woodstock National proposal. Perhaps the developers have already considered the new law in their proposal.

Ken Panza

Woodstock

They ‘cooked it up’ while we ‘ate it up’

A couple of weekends back, and as daylight faded, we (Saturday, August 19) joined the FUGS, the satirical and politically charged rock group on a corner (of a past life) where we were guaranteed a greasy spoonful of a good time. It was great to schmooze, slurp and hang out exuding effervescence and fizz from the rustic Byrdcliffe Barn. This art colony sanctuary allowed a great band like The FUGS to serve up sacred cows as hamburger helper, as well as helping us go in a particular direction where we also got our fill of nonsense n’ peppermints with snippets of a cosmic giggle and an eight-mile-high chorale of “Zip-a-Dee Buddha!”

Ed Sanders came up with the idea that became the Fugs in late 1964. He has led the Fugs in the years since, through 58 years of albums and performances. God bless him. While FUGS co-founder Naphtali “Tuli” Kupferberg died in 2010, attendees for the two performances were assured that he, a true bohemian and counterculture poet and co-founder of the rock band The FUGS, was there in spirit. Throughout the evening, wonderful Tuli reminiscences were lovingly shared while his outstanding iconoclastic and genius FUGS songs were sung with fervor and delight.

The Fugs have had their current line-up since 1985. And yes, when they reunite like this, they epitomize and give the audience a 60’s counterculture wide eye epiphany which is simple and striking all at once. Like magic, and with a twinkle in their eyes, they bring us into the present with new songs/lyrics as well as wonderful musicianship to unfold and toe-tap too. This band of 38 years only serves eccentrics, rebels and those who would not submit to becoming morons. FUGS words, idealizations, sentiments, selected scrawls of graffiti-type promise and viewpoints echoed throughout the wood barn thus giving us all skin in the game.

A heartfelt ‘thank you’ to the wonderful Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild for presenting and giving the fugly beautiful band their opportunity to shine brilliantly. And, of course, two very BIG thumbs-up to our FUGS leader and band (poet/founder and singer-songwriter Ed Sanders, musician/singer/songwriter Steven Taylor, musician/singer Coby Batty, musician/singer Scott Petito and in absentia, the extremely creative Tuli Kupferberg) for doing what you do best, performing with lyrical élan and showcasing musical chops. You put wide smiles on our faces — guys, peacefulness always!

Neil Jarmel

West Hurley

Body count in the USA

“Murder rate a national disaster.” These stark words from Aamer Madhani’s USA Today article resonate hauntingly. I remember recently in Chicago, 70 were shot and 12 fatally. Yet, from this carnage, just one arrest emerged. This grim tally feels eerily familiar, reminiscent of the wartime body counts from my days as a Marine in Vietnam.

Our streets now echo with numbers mirroring warzones. Robert McNamara, during Vietnam, utilized body counts to paint a facade of victory. In our modern era, the escalating numbers scream of a domestic war we’re perilously losing.

“History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes,” Mark Twain once said. The body counts from my wartime experiences rhyme tragically with today’s violence. The political paralysis now feels like a déjà vu of the Congress and Senate’s indecision during Vietnam. We’re entangled in a backyard battle, and if such atrocities pervaded white communities, I’d wager that a legal juggernaut like Jack Smith, who leads a federal investigation into Donald Trump, would momentarily pivot from sifting through political intrigues to addressing this crisis of violence in our communities. Imagine the potential: a week’s effort from these legal eagles might unveil a spider’s web of culprits, stretching from our streets to international shores, providing law enforcement with ample targets. Yet, hope is but a mirage. Many of our political puppeteers, ensnared in their self-serving plots, would balk at such a move, fearing the revelations.

In summary, America’s rising body counts are not just statistics, they echo wars of the past and present an urgent challenge. Our political landscape must evolve, prioritizing lives over agendas. In neglecting these cries, we risk becoming a nation known not for dreams but for counting the fallen.

Larry Winters

New Paltz

Yo, Joe’s not afraid

Readers should imagine a defiant POTUS Biden singing the following song to those in his party who no longer want him to run again. It’s based on Eminem’s “I’m not afraid” and reveals why the beleaguered Biden remains secure in the face of growing opposition…Yo:

I’m not afraid; to tell a lie

Everybody: I’ll tell you why

It’s always helped me; in the past

but now my polls, are sinking fast

Though now I face bad weather, change will come

We’ll all be better; when I’m all done

Just tellin’ you to not give up hope

Holla if you think the song I’m singin’s dope!

(Stanza)

You can hate the words I’m singing and think “no writer should write em” hard truths hurt but the truth is it’s harder to fight em: try’n to get rid of me will cause more strife and mayhem; I’m the cards you dealt, and now the dealer has to play em:

When I said I’d choose a VP: female and black you said that I should do it and never look back I did it for me not your vanity: she blew up but she’s my job security: Said I’d do things; didn’t do em; you know my lies before I spew em

[Bridge]

And I hear you thinking loud today

“Let’s hide him far away”

(Stanza)

Don’t want no “will he? can he?” run questions it’s gotta be “why he should” run suggestions; You thought I was the only one who could win but winning this time will not blow wind even in the Windy City but it’s gettin’ worse cos my running’s now your curse, you wrote the poem but hate this verse: you threw my party and the Party’s gonna keep what’s thrown: I won’t give up the throne and Kamala’s waiting for her own: Better believe it’s on; stop playin’ with my life I ain’t no Barny Fife or the devil’s spawn you want me running from my basement though COVID’s gone I got my mask and track shoes on…Yo: I’m not afraid.

George Civile

Gardiner

We the people

He hired the worst people

He inspired the meanest people

He mired all American people

In miles of lies

And Twitter hell

It’s time for us, the people,

To put him in a cell.

And , yes, make America GREAT again!!

Wolf Böhm

New Paltz

Memories

If I can offer one suggestion to both Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani, it would be to cherish the moments they now spend tying their own shoelaces and putting on their belts every morning.

They may very well be distant memories soon.

John Scurti

Woodstock

Bus to end fossil fuel march in New York City

At least 115 people were killed in Hawaii’s Lahaina wildfire, a staggering death toll made possible by the climate crisis. Scientists have warned us for years that climate change would become catastrophic. That moment is upon us, and every climate disaster both locally and around the world is a reminder. Lethal flash flooding in Highland Falls, Orange County. Deadly global heatwaves, like the long string of 100 degree or more days in the US southwest this summer. Devastating flooding in Pakistan that killed over 1,500 people last year. All this could have been avoided if world leaders made a green transition long ago, but they chose the side of Wall Street profiteers and big fossil fuel companies. Now the most vulnerable among us will endure the consequences.

We can still mitigate the climate crisis. On Sunday, September 17, people will join together in New York City at the March to End Fossil Fuels to demand that world leaders act now on climate change. The march calls on national representatives attending the United Nations Global Climate Ambition Summit to transform the world economy with renewable energy and stop burning carbon-based fuels. The march begins at 1 p.m. at 56th Street and Broadway in Manhattan. New Paltz Climate Action, the New York Public Interest Group (NYPIRG) and organizers at SUNY New Paltz have chartered busses that will be leaving from New Paltz and several other local communities. For more information on how you can join this effort, go to www.endfossilfuels.us. To purchase bus tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-to-end-fossil-fuels-tickets-693495903917?aff=oddtdtcreator

Steve Pampinella

Eric Wood

Brian Obach

Andrea Frank

Mark Varian

New Paltz

Bad comedy

I would like to take an opportunity to remind readers, the two lowest forms of comedy are prop comics and song parodies. With my apologies to Gallagher and Carrot Top, watermelons being smashed and props pulled for one liners are considered by most funny people as insulting to comedy. Sure it might pay the bills, but any old fool could do it. It doesn’t take brains or thought to build a decent bit.

Song parodies are worse because one, you didn’t make up the song. Two, It’s easy to change the words from any song to something that fits your agenda. Three, spending the time to put it into PRINT is the dumbest thing ever. Song parody, you nut case. Song. The last song parody in Hudson Valley One referenced a song by Aretha Franklin “Chain of Fools” from 1967. Come on man, that is not even remotely good commentary or comedy. That is some lazy attempt at humor, and you should be ashamed of yourself. 1967, really? The only one still alive that gets it is you. Try ACTUALLY being funny, witty or sarcastic. That might be fun to read.

Mark Angevine

Saugerties

How did our democracy fail so badly?

One might hope that the lack of choices in political parties would become routine, or maybe even painless. For decades, our entrenched, corporate-funded parties have had little to offer the rest of us. Not healthcare or education. Not housing or daycare. All our money goes for billionaire tax cuts and for endless wars abroad.

Perhaps the two major parties attack each other so viciously because they have so little to fight about. Some say the world will end because the Republican Party is so racist, misogynistic, homophobic and just plain stupid. Others point to the possibility that the Democrats will bring our Anthropocene to an end, because they are mealy mouthed when it comes to just about everything besides starting new wars. Victoria Nuland and Antony Blinken have things set up so precariously, that if Russia won’t retaliate, then maybe China will. If Iran won’t attack, well then Niger might.

The US has bases in over 70 countries, so these warmongers have plenty to choose from. And every time we turn around, another $10 billion is being sent to inflame some additional conflict. One doubts the Pentagon even knows how many wars the US is in.

How did our sublime Constitution bring us to this? Its words are noble, even inspiring. But look at the results: two parties that only work for war. The Republicans want a war against gays, blacks, women and immigrants. The Democrats want a war against the rest of the world. How did our great experiment in democracy fail so badly?

Fred Nagel

Rhinebeck

Neil’s baseless assumptions

Just because I point out the many failures of Biden based upon facts and realities, somehow Neil blows it up into me being a blind Trump advocate, in his over sensationalized attack of me last week, laced with his usual school yard vocabulary. Who knows where his incongruous reasoning comes from because, in a few letters last year, I clearly stated there were things that I did not like about Trump. However, I had the ability to also acknowledge the sound economy, energy independence and strong national security we enjoyed thanks to Trump. If Neil could only put on his big boy pants, he could also make the same separation of thought and acknowledge these positives. Sadly but predictably, it goes against his deep-seated TDS to admit to ANY successes Trump accomplished for ALL Americans.

If Neil’s dream comes true and Trump is somehow barred from running in 2024, I’d have no problem voting for the best Republican alternative. And to Neil’s utter embarrassment, a recent poll conducted by his idolized fake news factory, CNN has most Republican candidates already running neck and neck against Biden if any of them was to end up being Biden’s opponent in 2024.

As evidence by every one of Neil’s past letters, he still fails to address the many Biden failures to which he’s been challenged to respond. As he demonstrates that he has the attention span of a gnat, he rapidly diverts our attention to his latest dangling silver article of distraction — his newly cherished mug shot of Trump! I know Neil is not hiding in his closet with a sock in his mouth, which means his continued avoidance of the REAL issues facing ALL Americans is, obviously, becoming more lame and cowardly.

Neil had himself ROFLMAO while correctly pointing out my extremely minor grammatical misuse of the word “worse.” However, a REAL reason for anyone to be ROFLMAO would be the reaction of ALL Americans to Neil trying to tell them that Biden’s economy is a huge success!

John N. Butz

Modena

Le fait accompli

The recent correct observations in the HV1 feedback column by Mountainkeeper CEO Ramsay Adams and the pro-business riposte by Mike Oates, CEO of Hudson Valley Economic Development Corporation and Ulster Strong director Ms. Bianco on environmental threats by commercial development in the Hudson Valley and Catskills totally miss the mark about Ulster County ecocide and the destruction of our natural world in Upstate New York.

Commercial development ravages by zealous capitalists in the Mid-Hudson Valley and the demographic migration post-Covid from New York City and Long Island into the disappearing green of Ulster and Sullivan and Greene counties is, as they say in French, Le fait accompli, a done deal. Ulster County is already a northward pseudo pod of the Big Apple, a sixth borough ameba oozing itself over every last piece of open green space that attracts the greedy eye of venture capitalists, but sees that last Truffula Tree as just another obstruction in the way of their parking lots or subdivisions.

Conservationists and environmentalists are not the “fear mongers” as Mike Oates and Bianco would like to portray us. However, all the ills of big city living, traffic congestion, air pollution, water pollution, crime, the Urban Heat Island Effect, aquifer loss, inadequate affordable housing are front and center in Ulster, Sullivan, Greene, Dutchess and Orange Counties, and nobody, especially environmentally insensitive commercial developers will meet in the middle with environmentalists to constructively plan environmentally protective policies or “carbon neutral” green projects that adequately safeguards our Catskill and Hudson Valley natural world.

Neither group will even address the issue of the widespread terraforming ecocide sweeping the region, a product of urban sprawl and invasive outdoor recreation that has removed millions of acres of old growth forest and wetland habitats up and down the Hudson Valley and the Catskills done in the name of the expanding corporate business agenda.

Also, Mountainkeeper, Ulster Strong and the Hudson Valley Economic Development Corporation may preach to their particular congregations, but none see that the New York State hypocritical propaganda of promoting outdoor recreation through the most ecologically sensitive habitats and the other so-called environmental stewards (DEC, OSI, Riverkeeper, Scenic Hudson, the Woodstock Land Conservancy) charged with protecting them, actually paves the way for further destructive developments (aka Winston Farms and Woodstock National LLC) by advocating and constructing vast trail systems like the Ashokan Rail Trail, Walkill Rail Trail, Greenway Trail and the Empire State Trail through these environmentally sensitive lands with ecologically degrading mountain biking, ORV, ATV abuse, snowmobiling, hiking, dogs and camping.

The bottom line is that if we really wish to stop the bulldozer that is wreaking havoc on our precious woods, we must pass laws and ordinances upholding the rights of nature over the rights of man, so that New York City cannot continue to rampage on the last remaining green of the Blue Hills and The Hudson River Valley.

Victor C. Capelli

Ulster Park

Bully boy

I guess you do not have to know what you are talking about to convince “the unknowing,” because it appears that if one says something loudly enough and often enough, they will believe it to be true.

Howard Harris

Woodstock

Horse apples

Some of the stuff I see on TV is slanted — I am being generous. Except for the First Amendment, TV show hosts and their guests would be in court full-time. That is a big ‘except’. We can say almost anything on TV, or in person, or in a newspaper about anyone else and the government has no right to stop us. Speak up at a board of education meeting and get arrested? Absurd abuse of power. Call the president a bum and go to jail for what, sedition? Over the dead bodies of those who gave their lives to preserve that very freedom, “Live free or Die” is the motto of the great State of New Hampshire. They mean it. Puts “Empire State” to shame, doesn’t it?

RFK, Jr. just told me that if he wins the New Hampshire primary, he cannot get the delegates. Same for Iowa. Says who? His party is who! Tomorrow, Sunday, I hope someone asks former DNC chair Donna Brasile about that. A ways back I voted for Hubert Humphrey and then a long string of Dems after that lost cause until HRC’s campaign did in Bernie, and I quit the Dems forever. But Donna stuck it out and her book about how the Clinton campaign (HRC) stripped the party of money and authority, THEN LOST to Trump, is a great read.

Politics is a dirty game, yet still the best way to pick leaders. Hillary did lose, after-all, but it stinks.

Sanctuary. A bird sanctuary is a place birds can thrive. Criminals have found sanctuary in churches. It seems to be a word that means what you choose it to mean. Sanctuary cities are increasingly experiencing rising crime, but I do not think it is because we have an open southern border, NYC, 8,000,000 strong, has not been damaged by 110,000 new immigrants. The schools have been in steep decay for decades. I believe crime rates are brutal because of the city’s DA, Alvin Bragg, who does not hold repeat offenders.

‘Catch and release’ is a good way to improve the fun of fishing for more people, but NYC is bleeding and the mayor, himself a cop, is despairing. Crime should not be a lucrative career. There are NO victimless crimes. President Obama had a Chief of Staff, Rahm Emanuel, who went on to run Chicago into the ground as mayor for eight years. His contribution to the collective wisdom in America is “Never let a crisis go to waste”!

From my perch, this border crisis is becoming a dog that ALL politicians are whipping. Let’s take Mayor Adams at his word and stop the hemorrhaging at the border. If so few can be blamed for so severely hurting this great nation, start with cutting off the flow. Fix what is actually wrong, then re-open borders to those wanting to join us and contribute to realizing our dream, our great land of liberty!

Paul Nathe

New Paltz

Stop Woodstock National

It seems that there is almost total unanimity in opposition to the proposed Woodstock National development. But some tell us that that doesn’t matter. We have to make it matter, for the sake of Woodstock’s environment, culture and quality of life. First, though, we have to have a common sense (literally) about what we’re fighting against — or, more significantly, for.

The proposal, as you probably know by now, includes such Woodstock “necessities” as a “professional level” golf course, a helipad and 167 unaffordable housing units, all “comps” for wealthy transients to offset the measly 12-24 “affordable” units thrown in to satisfy the town’s very purpose. This would all be constructed, over five to seven congested and up heaving years, on an important and beautiful part of our landscape.

It would take too long to delve deeply into all of the potentially damaging aspects of this predatory effort. More information on each can be gotten from https://www.stopwoodstocknational.org. Some of them include the effects of deforestation and on the water (including supply, drainage, sewage and harm to the wetlands). Other significant concerns are the sacred and historical indigenous artifacts that would be violated if not destroyed, the impact on the wildlife habitats, the carbon footprint it will impose and the sound pollution arising from both the construction and the heliport.

Less concretely, but equally importantly, would be the irreversible corruption of what’s left of our culture and values. It would further undermine our cohesive, rural, small town nature, plus any hopes for improving our diversity and affordability. Even if this plan doesn’t succeed, it’s a warning shot for other such projects that will hide behind minimal requirements for addressing our affordable housing crisis.

There’s a debate over whether changes in zoning guidelines will help or just open the door further for exploitation, and it’s a healthy debate to have. In the meantime, we can write letters, post on social media, attend planning board meetings, purchase and post a sign and volunteer to help “STOP Woodstock National,” as we must do together.

Alan M Weber

Woodstock

Just the beginning for Woodstock National’s proposal

Woodstock National’s proposal for Zena Woods has rightfully gotten a lot of attention. But it is just the beginning.

The Woodstock town board is contemplating a zoning overhaul that would allow multiple new apartment building complexes and multifamily houses without making Woodstock more affordable. The overhaul would open the floodgates for out-of-town developers to deplete our clean water and natural resources and eliminate our open space.

Don’t let the Housing Oversight Task Force’s (HOTF) greenwashing fool you into thinking these pro-development zoning proposals are good for our environment. They are not — they would be harmful.

The town board should put the brakes on these misguided zoning changes.

Jude Sillato

Willow

Concerned that synthetic turf may be put down in Dietz Stadium

Now that the Kingston City School District officials and the Kingston Common Council have worked out their differences regarding the Dietz Stadium renovation project, I wonder if someone with knowledge and authority will inform the public about the type of material being planned for use on the track and field area. To date, three attempts have been made by members of Citizens Concerned About Plastic Pollution (CCAPP) to learn this information. Two emails were sent to the project manager John Schoonmaker and I sent an email to mayor Steve Noble after hearing him speak about the project on WAMC (public radio). Each message remains unanswered.

We are concerned that synthetic turf may be put down in Dietz Stadium. Synthetic or artificial turf is hazardous to humans. It is a multi-layer plastic product that often consists of a top layer made from nylon, polypropylene, or polyethylene plastic. (learn more at SafeHealthyPlayingFields.org). I expect the school officials should be as concerned for the health of the students who will use this field as the Kingston Common Council should be in keeping all members of the public safe when they use the facility.

Since work is underway, we at CCAPP feel time is of the essence. I hope someone in authority will speak up and inform the public whether synthetic turf is intended to be put down or not.

Cindy Saporito

Saugerties

Forensics the key

Twenty two years have elapsed since the horrific events of 911 occurred and what has transpired to the ends of justice? Nothing. The real culprits are still loose and possibly behind the current unnatural events that parallel some of the events at New York’s 911 ground zero. How about all the multitude of incinerated cars where the engine blocks were completely melted away and the glass melted while green trees close by were left unburned. Glass (g) melts at 1,000 degrees above what a wild fire (wf) burns at (wf-1450/g-2500). Isn’t it curious to see a whole development of houses completely incinerated to powdery white ash while all the surrounding trees were still green and unburned, and plastic objects like benches, mailboxes and toys left unscathed.

Two brave retired fire captains have remarked that they have never seen till now, what I just described happen in their combined 60 years of service. Apparently, a weaponized advanced type of technology is at the root of this type of destruction in New York’s 911, the Tubbs fires, the Paradise fires and now the Maui fires. This is also happening in places like Australia and Turkey with these same anomalies. Call me what you will, but the forensic evidence does not lie and none of this is natural or due to climate change.

People need to wake up and join together to demand real independent forensic investigations. A cover-up is happening right now with the restrictions of photography and video of the crime scene called Lahaina town. Remember NYC sealed up 911 firefighters testimonies of what they saw and it took five years in court to get those made public. Obviously, there was and is much to hide. Don’t believe me but research the forensics for yourself (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WiTS5Wm1Qq8&t=24s). Sadly, it once again tells a different story than the official narrative.

Steve Romine

Woodstock

The death of cable TV

How might cable TV cord cutting impact local government revenues here in the Village of New Paltz?

As we know, many have moved to use online TV streaming services exclusively and terminated traditional cable TV subscriptions.

• In a 2015 survey, 76% of Americans said they watched cable or satellite TV. The same survey from 2021 found that figure had fallen to 56%, a decrease of 26%.

• More than five million Americans end their cable-TV subscriptions annually, according to research from SVB Moffett Nathanson.

Via the Federal Cable Act, municipalities, like the Village of New Paltz, are entitled to a percentage of gross revenues from cable TV operators who place their facilities in the public right-of-way. However, there is no franchise fee for online TV streaming services that use the same public right-of-way.

In fiscal year 2013, the Village of New Paltz received $42,683 in cable TV franchise fees. This source of revenue has declined annually ever since.

The first half of fiscal year 2024’s cable TV franchise fee has been received and we are on target to receive $27,818, or 35% less than 2013.

The Village of New Paltz’s general fund has used revenue from several sources, including cable TV franchise fees, to offset and manage property taxes. Village revenues pay for services including but not limited to: Fire department, plow trucks, streetlights and street signs, zoning enforcement and building permit issuance, fire and safety inspections for commercial buildings and residential rentals, staff salaries with health insurance and pensions.

It seems reasonable to guess that current disputes like the one between media company Disney and cable company Spectrum Charter, and where they may eventually reach an agreement, will expedite the death of cable TV and further drain one of the village’s revenue sources.

Spectrum Charter’s 9/1/23 presentation to investors, “The Future of Multichannel Video: Moving Forward, Or Moving On” stated that “renewing a traditional distribution agreement with higher costs, limited packaging flexibility and no additional value ignores the realities of the changing marketplace and will simply accelerate the decline of video subscription…”

Will federal or state law be updated and NYS’s Public Service Commission require payment from internet providers who place their facilities in the public right-of-way?

Mayor Tim Rogers

New Paltz

Support Manny Nneji for district attorney

I am writing to express my support for Manny Nneji as Ulster County’s next district attorney. Nneji’s commitment to tackling violent crime, ensuring public safety and upholding the law is what our community needs.

I want a district attorney who protects us from violent crime without sacrificing our due process or Constitutional rights. Nneji holds violent offenders to account while honoring these rights. Nneji’s opponent, Michael Kavanagh, has shown he cannot balance these goals. Kavanagh called for the immediate incarceration of students involved in an attack on another student at Kingston High School before all evidence was gathered. While the attack was indeed horrific, it exposed Kavanagh’s tendencies toward knee-jerk reactions. Take it from the City of Kingston police’s statement issued the day after Kavanagh’s call for arrest: “Prematurely charging a suspect can in some cases lead to lesser charges being filed and preclusion of the possibility of filing more serious charges. Additionally, in juvenile cases, special prosecutors and special courts have to be brought into the process.”

We rely on the decisions that the DA makes to protect our future, both by prosecuting those who are threatening us and by doing the work to ensure that all cases are thoroughly investigated.

Especially when it comes to cases involving children, we need a leader with the capacity for good judgment, understanding of the law and a commitment to fairness and justice for all members of the community.

Penny Coleman

Rosendale

The Local — a new music venue and community center

As we prepare to open The Local on Wednesday, September 20 with a fabulous and fun band, Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp, from Switzerland, my associate Isabel Soffer and I are excited, energized and enthusiastic. While we are taking a huge leap of faith, and a risk, in bringing eclectic and diverse music to Saugerties and to the greater Hudson Valley region, we have had tremendous community support and generous assistance from friends and colleagues with donations of instruments, furniture, and advice. And we appreciate all the wonderful local media coverage we have received.

Our message is “trust us.” Isabel and I have been presenting incredible music, around the world, for 35 years and are now bringing our passion, knowledge, connections and expertise back home. Many of the musicians and bands may not be household popular “names,” but we wouldn’t be presenting them if they weren’t awesome. Trust us. We know every concert is going to be a revelation and we encourage you to take a small leap of faith with us and come to The Local and check it out.

We have already announced 15 concerts between September 20 and December 17 and working to add additional special events this fall while planning the winter and spring line-ups. Ticket prices are low and most of the money goes to the musicians.

The Local is located in the heart of the Village of Saugerties in the Old Dutch Chapel at 16 John Street. All of the information about The Local and our events are on our website at thelocalsaugerties.com or on Instagram and Facebook at thelocalsaugerties.

We look forward to seeing your smiling faces, bopping heads, and dancing feet this fall!

Danny Melnick, Co-President

Hudson Valley Live Inc.

Saugerties