Join a celebration of the late and legendary Levon Helm as CO hosts a Book Signing & Reading event with Hudson Valley author and journalist John W. Barry at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023. A former USA Today Network staff writer, Barry will discuss his book, Levon Helm: Rock, Roll & Ramble – The Inside Story of the Man, the Music and the Midnight Ramble, featuring conversations with the late Levon Helm, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, and three-time Grammy-winning solo performer. The book delves into the inception of the Midnight Ramble house concerts, pivotal moments in Helm’s history, and memoirs from key figures involved in the Ramble, with a foreword by Ringo Starr. He’ll be joined by Helm’s former manager, Barbara O’Brien, a crucial figure in the Ramble’s success. CO, 6571 Spring Brook Avenue, Rhinebeck, NY | www.coworkwith.co/events.