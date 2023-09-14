Rev your engines, the 3rd Annual Mainetti & Mainetti Car Show is hitting the streets of Uptown Kingston. This year, the event is expanding from the top of North Front St. down Wall St., featuring a variety of cars, bikes, trucks, and entertainment. Proceeds will benefit Ulster County Community Action, dedicated to aiding local families by providing essential services.

Pugsly’s Barbershop Stage will feature local bands starting at 12pm (local barber mogul ‘Pugsly’ has a few classic autos of his own). Keegan Ales will pour beers at the law firm’s office on North Front St. Awards for best in show, chosen by judges, will feature trophies and prizes from local businesses. Admission is free for spectators, while show participants must purchase tickets ($20 day-of or $15 in advance). Free parking for spectators is available at Dietz stadium and the Kingston Plaza. Sat. 9/16 • 11am-4pm • Kingston