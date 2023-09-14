Where else can you see Hulk Hogan making conversation with The Ghostbusters while a Jedi shares french fries with The Mario Brothers? If you’ve never been to a “comic con”, you’re in for a treat. There’s no experience quite like it: Hundreds of vendors on a buzzing show floor packed with fans dressed as their favorite characters from comics, TV and movies; panels with artists, animators and voice talent discussing what it’s like behind the scenes of popular franchises like Pokemon and Marvel, signing swag and exhibition booths; numerous workshops on the art of cosplay (creating costumes recreating the look of a fictional character). There are even organized cosplay teams that will be roaming the exhibition hall. For artists, there are a few creative events too, like a tournament-style sketching competition and a ‘Drink and Draw’ afterparty at nearby 110 Grill at 6:30 on Saturday. More info can be found at mhcomiccon.com. Sat. Sep 16 & Sun. Sep. 17 • 10am • Poughkeepsie