What’s happening in Woodstock?

So, like most residents, I’ve been wondering what’s been going on with the youth center task force, the noise ordinance task force, the housing committee’s progress, the housing oversight committee (HOTF) progress and various other things that are being worked on. Wouldn’t it be great if there were progress reports, updates or some way the public can get this information on a regular basis?? We do pay taxes and would like to know where our money is being spent.

We should be getting information put on the website about all of this and an easy way to access all of it. Also, it would be great to be able to see what suggestions to the new zoning laws that people are sending in so we are all on the same page.

These are some of the things I would like to improve in our town. Reports and info given routinely to the public about where and what these task forces and committees are doing. Detailed reports and also information nights where the public can ask questions about things they may not understand. IF you’re interested in that kind of governance, then speak out about it. And don’t forget to vote for the people who will make all of this happen. Vote for progress not the “status quo” on November 7!!

Linda Lover, Candidate

Woodstock Town Board

Echoes of Animalia: Embracing primal wisdom in modern times

In the vast tapestry of life, each thread represents a domain, a kingdom, a phylum and so on. At the heart of this intricate weave lies the genus Homo, specifically Homo sapiens — you and me. Just as a river draws its essence from its source, the divine wisdom of Mother Earth runs through each strand, weaving the sacred with the science of existence.

In her infinite wisdom, the Earth is not just a silent observer. She is a sentient being, a living library of experiences, whispering her tales to those who dare to listen. But somewhere along the lines of evolution, our primal roots — the ones anchoring us to Animalia — have forgotten the rhythm of the Earth’s heartbeat.

I stand at the twilight of my years, a testament to the wisdom and folly of the Homo sapiens lineage. My contemplations are frequently kissed by the shadow of mortality. With every flicker of information that travels the global network, there’s a universal message: Life is fragile and its continuance is not guaranteed.

The Earth mourns. Her cries echo through the polluted depths of her vast oceans, resonate through her ravaged terrains and are evident in the barren lands that no longer cradle the richness of life. With the weight of human actions pressing discordantly, she sings a lament. The notes of this lament are her reactions — the cracked landscapes, the raging waters, the furious winds, and now, the silent, invisible foe named Covid-19.

This virus is not just a molecular anomaly. It’s a metaphor, a poignant reminder of the delicate balance that sustains life. Just as a pearl forms in response to an irritant inside the oyster, the Earth has brought forth this viral pearl as a response to the hassles of human greed and ignorance.

In my time in the theatre of war, where life and death waltz on the razor’s edge of precision, I discovered a profound truth. My enemy and are carved from the same cosmic clay. He bore the signature of Animalia in every cell, much like me. Survival there wasn’t about grand strategies; it was about the sharpness of instincts, the urgency of the moment. It was about being present, alert and ready. And that’s the message Mother Earth brings forth with Covid-19. It’s a clarion call, asking us to awaken, recalibrate our priorities, listen and act. As the poet Maya Angelou profoundly stated, “We are more alike, my friends, than unalike.”

Let us then listen, not just with the ears of Homo sapiens but with the heart of Animalia. Let the primal instinct of preservation merge with the higher virtues of love and kindness. Only then, in the sacred dance of science and soul, will we chart a course away from the brink of oblivion and into a harmonious future.

Larry Winters

New Paltz

Teach your children well

As schools reopen for the 2023-2024 school year, I wish every student and all school personnel the very best. Seize every opportunity to grow and when situations may not hold what may have been wanted, still learn from the experience. Students, teachers and support staff form a community where gains in knowledge and positive attitudes can be nourished. Acknowledge, listen to and learn from one another in order that the coming years may be graced with respect, humility and a sense of mutual support. Try to be aware of opportunities to support and encourage the young people of our world.

A reminder to adults — the primary teachers for young people are the parent(s)/parent figures/guardian(s) that young people encounter. This can be extended to any member of a community that a young person encounters. We may not always think of it but youth observe, listen and reflect upon adult behavior. Whether in individual relationships, small formal or informal groups, or in larger and more public settings, what lesson might each of us be passing to those looking for an answer to “How would I handle this?” None of us is perfect and don’t have a failsafe instruction book. To make the attempt is the point.

Let us try to plant the seeds that will blossom into protecting the planet, promoting peace with justice and understanding and nourishing the air-water-soil-plants-animals-humans.

Terence Lover

Woodstock

Trust your instincts

Came here in 1979 from Brooklyn and never looked back. Left a job teaching psychology to start a stained glass studio. Since then I’ve put in a stint on the ZBA (one year as chairman) and seven years running with the rescue squad. Hired Billy McKenna and his brother, Sean to add a room to my house in the 1980s when Billy was just a young man. He impressed me then with his integrity and honesty and since then he has never disappointed me. I knew his wife, Hilly, before he met her and she also is a solid, smart person. Never saw or heard a bad thing about them. I have learned to trust my instincts with people and invite you to join me. Thanks for reading.

Bruce Parker

Woodstock

NO IFs, ANDs, or BUTZ No. 2

Dear Frank Moss, Steve Massardo and Meyer Rothberg: Once again, his head is very far up the “you know what” … Poor John Butz is so backed up with his support for Trump that he now has shit for brains. He wants the Hudson Valley One reader to believe that Joe Biden is the most awful president ever [quote: “it’s as if Neil is trying to elevate Biden from being the *worse* president in our history to the greatest,”], and yet, I say, “Nice THUG SHOT tfg took, glaring at the camera, after surrendering at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.”

Looks like he freshened up his orange and his highlights and practiced an angry expression in the mirror. How many times do you think he practiced it? As many as his toddler reptile brain could handle. Probably less than five times, and then, of course, he said to himself “nailed it!”

The mug shot coming out of the Peach State will live forever. It defines the low point in American history of a president — one thing for certain — no one is above the law, and whatta f*ckup Trump is — LOL!

Bottoms-up Butz would pull the voting lever for him a third time if given the opportunity. He’s unable to extricate himself of tfg. How does a rational person vote for Trump who is clearly a “real sick” narcissist, a “scary” moral degenerate, “a lit fuse” insurrectionist, a “MAGAt cult leader of moronic deplorable folks” that drink up his poisonous Kool Aid, and finally, a wannabe mafia DON [unsmiling inmate no. P01135809], who’s now considered a “crime boss” charged with racketeering under the RICO Act.

Now that’s a leader who’ll lead us towards the “Promised Land,” isn’t it? Butz believes Trump will restore the soul of America. WOW!

There appears to be no easy off-ramp for Butz. He’ll continue to succumb to an embarrassing Trumpublican political death by a 1000+ cuts. Overall, Trump faces a shocking total of 91 federal and state criminal counts against him. Now we know how Adolf Hitler got in power and then stayed there. Obviously, supportive/obtuse citizens were responsible. “MAGAt John Butz” must be very smart, right?

By the way Butz, it is “worst” and NOT “worse” like you wrote, ROFLMAO!

Neil Jarmel

West Hurley

New-York-City born

Considering the way Woodstock has functioned over the past few years, I get the feeling that Bill McKenna might be the reincarnation of or, at the very least, a relative of George C. Parker.

Howard Harris

Woodstock

Sewer and debt securities

Another sewer project is starting this fall.

The Village of New Paltz received a grant of $918,750 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) via the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program to replace sewer mains and manholes on Huguenot Street, Tricor Avenue, Colonial Drive, and North Chestnut Street.

Fixing inflow and infiltration (I&I) is the most effective way to manage and protect our conveyance system and New Paltz’s Wastewater Treatment Plant’s 1.5 million gallon per day permitted capacity.

In June 2023, eight firms bid on the job ranging from approximately $1.56 million to $1.11 million. The low bid of $1,111,111 was $145,361 greater than our $965,750 July 2021 estimate for construction, contingencies and inspection.

This work will commence in September on Colonial Drive and is expected to be completed by December.

Debt securities: Has the cost to borrow leveled off?

Last week, our $4,855,000 bond anticipation note (BAN) was listed on S&P Global’s Ipreo Parity auction system. Only licensed banks and broker dealers may use the system. They bid on lending the Village of New Paltz money for one year. Banks tend to hold short-term BANs like ours and broker dealers will offer them to their investing clients.

Of the six licensed institutions who offered to lend us money, TD Securities provided the lowest net rate at 3.86% for us to borrow funds starting 9/13/23 and pay them back by 9/13/24.

The Village of New Paltz borrows money for various capital projects and equipment, and finances our purchases over several years using a combination of short- and long-term notes and bonds. For the last few years the village enjoyed borrowing money inexpensively, but starting in 2022, Federal Reserve officials emphasized that we should expect to see ongoing restrictive monetary policy to slow demand and tame inflation.

Our net rates for BANs:

1.16% Oppenheimer – September 2016

1.27% Oppenheimer — September 2017

1.91% Jefferies – March 2018

2.15% Jefferies — September 2018

1.40% BNY Mellon – September 2019

1.39% Piper Jaffray – November 2019

0.59% Green County Commercial – October 2020

0.23% Oppenheimer – September 2021

0.56% Green County Commercial – February 2022

2.96% Fidelity Capital Markets – September 2022

3.36% Jefferies – February 2023

3.86% TD Securities – September 2023

Mayor Tim Rogers

New Paltz

Pirate’s booty

Pirates buried treasure because they couldn’t figure out how to “launder” money.

Sparrow

Phoenicia

Correction: Dharmaware alive and well online and at Mowers Market!

I would like to correct misstatements in the article by Nick Henderson in last week’s paper. Shiv Mirabito was not the manager of Dharmaware for 22 years. Contrary to Shiv’s assertion, Dharmaware did not go bankrupt. Dharmaware continues to serve an international clientele online and sets up shop at Mower’s Market every Saturday and Sunday. Please stop by and visit.

Erik Holmlin

Dharmaware Inc.

Woodstock

Citizens must inform themselves

I understand how American Jews who grew up with the dream of a redemptive Israel find it hard to learn that their dream has turned into an Orwellian nightmare for Palestinians. How different is it than the refusal of some Americans to reckon with the legacy of racism and dispossession in the founding of our own country? Still, in a democracy, one responsibility of citizenship is to be informed. Unfortunately Rondavid Gold, in his recent letter to this newspaper, made it clear he does not want to be informed.

He could try reading English language Israeli newspapers like Haaretz and The Times of Israel to begin learning. He would find that Palestinian citizens of Israel (21%) don’t have equal rights — more than 20 laws discriminate against them, denying status to their language, preventing them from living with their non-citizen spouses and children, limiting funding for education, etc. He would learn that Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza are hardly “free.” They face massive economic and travel restrictions, as well as period attacks with overwhelming military force. Israel has arrested and imprisoned 40%+ of the men in the West Bank, frequently without any charges or trial. Those who are tried face a 99%+ conviction rate. He would learn that Israel has confiscated vast areas of Palestinian owned land to settle Israeli Jews.

A deeper dive would show him that Israel’s “peace offers” have resembled the treaties 19th century America offered to native peoples — you stop fighting us and we control your lives and land.

It’s possible to be confused because Israel and its Israel lobby allies spend billions on political contributions and propaganda, to insure our politicians don’t question why our government has gifted $150 billion of our tax dollars to Israel over the years.

Felice Gelman

Red Hook

Please say no to Woodstock National

While we all watched in horror as the fires raged in Maui, a climate destroyer quietly slipped in and targeted our own precious community. Their preliminary proposals to the Woodstock Planning Board — excuse us from regulations that bind everyone else in the community so we can turn almost a square mile of pristine forest into a private 18-hole golf course and hundreds of houses. Oh, and by the way, as they further told the planning board, we hope to bring residents and renters into and out of that exclusive club by means of incredibly noisy, polluting helicopters. That forest cools our planet. That forest protects the purity of our air. It keeps our water pure and drinkable; in fact, it protects the reservoir that provides water to the City of Kingston. Eagles live there. When the time comes to make our voices heard, please say no to Woodstock National.

Nancy Sills

Woodstock

Shameless

While relentlessly attacking everything Trump, since 2015, the non-Fox press has excused or ignored Biden’s lies, gaffes, growing dementia and accusations against him of corruption. (Most recently, they’ve shown a startling lack of curiosity about the 5,400 emails in which Joe used pseudonyms.) The following is inspired by Aretha Franklin’s ”Chain of fools” and expresses the view that Democratic leaders, their “colluding” press and, especially, Neal Jarmel should be ashamed of their egregious lack of scrutiny of anything Biden.

(Stanza)

For three long years

Joe said he was the man:

Who’d save our country;

who’d heal our land

Oh, he told us he’d unite us;

then called half of us fools:

He called us fascists

oh, and MAGA tools

Shame, shame, shame; where’s the shame?

(Bridge)

Joe thought they would leave him alone

but his Hunter problem sure has grown

The press is growing uneasy:

they know they should change their tune

Shame…where’s the shame?

(Stanza)

You can almost feel

the corruption over Joe

the press ignores it

because Trump’s their foe

But every lie

Joe’s ever told;

that’s fooled some people;

must be exposed: Oh, hey!

(Bridge)

Joe used some fake, email names

To hide that he was playing games

It’s making Democrats queasy

cos their plans have gone, oh, so wrong

Shame…where’s the shame?

(Stanza)

All of the shame

that’s known to mankind;

unless it’s dealt with:

will harm a man’s mind

(Bridge)

James Comer won’t leave Joe alone:

the evidence sure has grown;

it’s showing that Joe’s been sleazy

Impeachment calls are getting strong

Shame, shame, etc.

(Stanza)

One of these mornings

the truth will win out

But till that morning’s here

I’m gonna sing and shout

Shame, shame, shame; where’s the shame?

To rid yourself of shame, just confess your blame

George Civile

Gardiner

Woodstock town supervisor race distracts from more pressing fights

This past winter, the new Ulster-Dutchess Chapter of the New York Working Families Party (NYWFP) endorsed nearly 100 local candidates for village, town and county office in Ulster and Dutchess counties. We were proud to bolster the Democrat-Working Families candidates who align with our values.

Our party has one of the most thorough, open and engaging endorsement processes in the state. We take pride in the work our leaders and members do to question, vet, recommend and then ultimately endorse and nominate hundreds of candidates from throughout New York each and every year — in positions that range from Governor and U.S. Senate to town board. All of these seats have an important role in our democracy, and we take the decisions we make very seriously.

We want to be clear: The NYWFP is its own, independent political party not beholden to any other party. We stand on our history as a coalition party, composed of labor unions, community organizations and local chapters, that come together and use the power of our ballot line to hold candidates accountable on life or death issues for working people in our state. Doing so has resulted in numerous victories since our founding in 1998, from raising the minimum wage to the end of stop-and-frisk in New York City; from pro-democracy reforms and historic tenant protections to expanding immigrant rights and banning fracking.

We run someone as a third-party candidate after careful consideration that doing so will build power for the working class, rather than diminish that power or be a distraction from far-right threats to our democracy.

That is why after our endorsed candidates — Bennet Ratcliff for town supervisor, Linda Lover and Michael Veitch for town council — lost their Democratic primary races, the WFP asked them to exercise the option recently created for them by the state legislature to decline our line for the general election. They refused our request, and will be appearing on the WFP line in November.

We are extremely troubled by the far-right attacks on the basic rights of working people and do not believe that it is in the best interest of our party, our members, and the residents of Woodstock to be engaging in what has become a particularly negative campaign between two sets of Democrats in a general election.

The right-wing threat to this region and country is very, very real. We need to focus on defending County Executive Jen Metzger, electing Emmanuel Nneji as the next Ulster District Attorney and uniting to flip the five newly Republican-held New York congressional seats — including Congressional District 19 that includes Woodstock.

There are a lot of important local issues happening in the Town of Woodstock and we have faith in the robust community of concerned residents who will do their duty to see they are addressed. The NYWFP, however, does not agree with or support the way the town supervisor and council races have unfolded, and we will not be backing either set of candidates this November.

John Schoonmaker

Daniel Atonna, Co-chairs

Ulster-Dutchess Chapter of NYWFP

Response to Mr. Gold, president of the Jewish Federation of Ulster County

Mr. Gold, president of the Jewish Federation of Ulster County, thinks I am lying about Israel. But the “facts” he presents are nothing but ham-fisted distortions. How about: “Israel’s Arab citizens enjoy full rights under the law, including freedom of worship, access to healthcare, education and the courts?”

Human Rights Watch describes a very different reality in Israel and the occupied territories: “Across these areas and in most aspects of life, Israeli authorities methodically privilege Jewish Israelis and discriminate against Palestinians. Laws, policies, and statements by leading Israeli officials make plain that the objective of maintaining Jewish Israeli control over demographics, political power and land has long guided government policy.”

Or how about Amnesty International? A recent 280-page report finds that: “Israel is imposing an institutionalized regime of oppression and domination against the Palestinian people wherever it exercised control over their rights, fragmenting and segregating Palestinian citizens of Israel, residents of the OPT and Palestinian refugees denied the right of return. Through massive seizures of land and property, unlawful killings, infliction of serious injuries, forcible transfers, arbitrary restrictions on freedom of movement and denial of nationality, among other inhuman or inhumane acts, Israeli officials would be responsible for the crime against humanity of apartheid, which falls under the jurisdiction of the ICC [International Criminal Court].”

Numerous studies have shown that Palestinian residents of both Israel and the Occupied Territories face dozens of Israeli laws that discriminate against them. According to Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace laureate from South Africa: “I have witnessed the systemic humiliation of Palestinian men, women and children by members of the Israeli security forces. Their humiliation is familiar to all black South Africans who were corralled and harassed and insulted and assaulted by the security forces of the apartheid government.” The quote is from the Jerusalem Post, March 10, 2014.

So how dumb does Mr. Gold think the American people are? It’s apartheid, and shamefully, the Jewish Federation of Ulster County is part of it. Maybe we all are. According to a statement by Jewish Voice for Peace: “Let’s be very clear: the U.S. is complicit in this. We send $3.8 billion in annual military funding to the Israeli government; we shield the Israeli government from accountability at the United Nations; we object to investigations into Israel’s war crimes at the International Criminal Court; and we silence BDS activists here at home who try to speak out for Palestinian rights.”

Fred Nagel

Rhinebeck

A pleasant experience

I recently had a fender bender in Kingston. I braced myself for a barrage and unpleasant interaction as the person exited their truck.

Instead I was met with kindness and courtesy. The person I hit was concerned about me and was bewildered when I told them I was preparing for a confrontation that seems all too likely in today’s environment. They told me no they would never behave that way.

I profusely apologized — this was a new, beautiful truck — and said I also was sorry for messing up their lunch hour. The person told me they worked “around the corner” at the law firm of Kirk & Tref, Esquires.

Kirk and Tref should feel fortunate to have such a wonderful person on their staff who apparently represents them well in their office, as well as in public.

An unfortunate incident turned out to be a nice meeting of a new person.

Jo Galante Cicale

Saugerties

Oh, darn!

During the last election, President Biden mostly campaigned from home. Covid was the explanation, and while President Trump gave big, long and often rousing speeches all over the country, he lost.

Joe does not look to be in shape for a whirlwind tour, and The Donald looks like he is going to be in court most of the time. This will assure Trump’s victory. Let me explain: all day he will be in court, fuming over things and when court adjourns for the day, he will walk out to a sea of eager reporters from every network and clobber the Dems on everything from their Russian hoax, to Hunter’s laptop, to Joe’s reluctance to acknowledge a grandchild, the abandonment of Afghanistan, to his repetition of the story he likes about his Maui-like kitchen fire that almost took out his ’67 Corvette, his cat and his wife.

Trump will be breathing fire, not spending a dime and Joe’s speechwriters will despair to come up with new material for Joe to read to a teleprompter day after day. The Donald will never run out of material, and will be well rested after sitting around in court. We are screwed!

Please, he will beg, don’t throw me back into the briar patch!

Paul Nathe

New Paltz

Good planning has to start with all levels of government

The issue of affordable housing and Winston Farm merge in my mind. They are related and the people need both. What should concern the county, towns and villages is the balance of the two and the determined thinking that is necessary.

The concept of private property, the rights of owners, etc. are locked in our minds and in laws and regulations, but the locks need to be changed. There are large acreages of asphalt surrounding underused buildings that have already been environmentally altered. Consider the Sears Plaza, which is large enough for a village with green space and small businesses. Consider the smaller plaza on 9W south of the Village of Saugerties that has room for affordable apartments on a bus route and near small businesses that could prosper with that housing. There are so many similar spaces. Why are these left to molder, while open space is “developed” (more accurately destroyed)?

Good planning has to start with all levels of government and can be done. Advisory committees on climate and on development are easily ignored when a money holder arrives with the usual rhetoric about jobs and housing.

Winston Farm is a prime example to think about. It has been bruited about that Open Space is in some kind of negotiation for 600 of the 800 plus acreage at an offer rumored to be $10 million. I hope it happens, but better yet, in my mind, is that all 800 plus is sold for that price. The developers would have made lifetimes’ worth of profit, and really done good for the town and village. The whole recharge area for the aquifer would be saved from asphalt limiting recharge, potential well problems, pollution, etc. I recall no plans for really affordable housing, just “estates” and smaller single houses each with its own asphalt driveway and an entertainment venue and industrial park. It would save the developers a lot of time and trouble getting anything built on a major aquifer. I suggest they sell it all and take their profit to a more appropriate site: build a community, with apartments, small 900-1200 square-foot houses, small businesses and a well maintained shade tree planted park. Pull up the excess asphalt, use/improve the available infrastructure. Give people what people need.

Mary Ann Mays

Saugerties

And gender dysphoria rages on

Why is it that basic reasoning, logic and common sense have no place in the law? Instead, these basic character traits have been replaced by confusion, contradiction and arbitrary unproven theories and spin, thanks to the trashing of science, biology and fact.

Cases in point involve two different school districts in the same state, California. In one situation, a very recent landmark precedent was set in the Jessica Konen vs. Speckler’s Union School District that resulted in the district having to handsomely pay a mother to settle a case where the district tried to encourage and “affirm” the naive and immature gender identity claims of Jessica’s eleven-year-old daughter, Alicia — all without the knowledge and consent of Jessica. Once Jessica was afforded the opportunity to perform her legally affirmed parental rights and responsibilities, she was able to show Alicia her love, concern and support and, most importantly, allowed her to PROPERLY educate Alicia on the irreversible ramifications regarding such a crucial issue. Afterwards, Alicia immediately went back to being the innocent little eleven-year-old girl she had always been.

The other case started the exact same way. Parents sued the Chico Unified School District for keeping their daughter’s (another eleven-year-old) transgender claims a secret from the parents. Yet, astonishingly, Federal Judge John Mendez threw out the suit — in essence telling the parents to go take a hike — with the incredulous philosophy that the “judgment” of an eleven-year-old needs to be “protected” and, therefore, supersedes the rights of parents to be involved in such a crucial decision with their child!

And, worst of all, in NJ, Attorney General Matt Platkin sued three school districts who dared to try to do the right thing — involve parents in the discussions with their kids regarding transgenderism. And, Platkin won!

This begs the logical question: How can allegedly intelligent men with law degrees be totally “out to lunch” in denying parent’s their basic rights to be parents in ALL ASPECTS of life, regarding the upbringing of their children?

John N. Butz

Modena

Emmanuel “Manny” Nneji is a highly qualified candidate for DA

Ulster County will select a new district attorney on November 7. This year, Democrat and Working Family parties have a highly qualified candidate in Emmanuel “Manny” Nneji. Here is why it matters:

Equal justice for all is a promise to everyone. Keeping that promise in our criminal law depends on wise and conscientious voters, law makers, administrators, judges and juries. When laws are broken, the offense is against immediate victims, but also against all of us. That is why we elect the DA. Each DA is the lawyer for all of us whenever a DA attorney goes to court. We need a DA with experience and skill arguing tough cases, leading an office of non-political assistant DA’s and committed to equal justice for victims, witnesses, defendants and the public.

Manny Nneji has fit that job description admirably for 32 years. He came to Ulster County from Nigeria; worked his way through SUNY New Paltz and Law School in Buffalo. In 1990, Ulster’s Republican DA of that day eagerly hired him as an assistant DA. He soon was assigned major prosecutions for murder, violent crimes, white-collar crimes, fraud and drugs. By 2007, he was recruited as a NY Assistant Attorney General under a Democrat AG. When he left that post in 2012, a third Republican DA recruited him back to Ulster County.

In 2019, state law made big changes in DA procedures state-wide. The departing Ulster DA, like many others, failed to adapt before the deadline. Facing higher workloads, some assistant DA’s quit, leaving a mess for the new Democratic DA, David Clegg. Manny Nneji was a key player in catching up. Ulster is now one of the county’s best managing the changes and Manny became the Chief Assistant DA.

True to form, in this first run for office, Manny Nneji maintains a heavy workload of court cases. Politicking comes second. You can learn more about him on his website. On November 7, Ulster voters can pick this outstanding people’s attorney for the next four years.

Bob Gelbach

Saugerties

Plea for understanding

To Erich Walker (letter August 30): As an almost 80-year-old white person, I share the distress, horror and questions that you and many of us have. There is no simple answer and I thank you, Mr. Walker, for speaking your feelings in your letter to the rest of us. When and how will this insanity stop? Not by shoving it under the rug. We need to claw back our public civility and engage in the hard historical knowledge and questions about race and class that have never been had. We need to focus on healing, deep healing. I wish I had a one-line answer (like Sparrow might think of) but I am left as sad as you, Mr. Walker. Shame on all of us humans for allowing this to continue.

Susan Goldman

Woodstock

Cast your vote on November 7 for Emmanuel “Manny” Nneji

Perhaps the most consequential election race this year in our county will take place to see who will become Ulster County’s next district attorney. The current DA, David Clegg, won a narrow victory in 2019, making him the first Democrat to hold that office in over a century. Clegg has decided to retire after one term and the Democratic candidate in this November’s election is Emmanuel “Manny” Nneji.

I have come to learn about Manny over the past few months and am consistently impressed by his values, his community spirit and his personal story. Manny is an immigrant from Nigeria who came to our country in the 1980s, worked his way through college in New Paltz and Law School in Buffalo. After law school he went to work for the institution he now seeks to lead, the office of the Ulster County District Attorney, where he has served for over 30 years (along with a stint in the NY AG’s office). Manny’s is the classic American success story. Nothing was handed to him.

While working for the DA’s office, Manny built a stellar reputation and breadth of knowledge, handling our county’s toughest cases, while raising a family and becoming a renowned local coach in youth soccer. For decades, Manny was the “go-to” assistant DA ,under both Republican and Democratic DAs, to handle prosecutions for murder, violent crimes (including cases of gender-based violence), white collar crimes, cases involving fraud, drugs, and animal cruelty. Even today, as he runs for DA, he spends his days with a heavy courtroom workload, serving the people of Ulster County. He is, hands down, the best qualified candidate for the office.

Hard working leaders like Manny represent the future of Ulster County and the alternative to going back to the old tired Republican “good-old-boys” network that owned the DA’s office for far too long. Please educate yourself about this important contest. If you do, I feel confident that you will vote on qualifications and character and cast your vote on November 7 for Manny Nneji.

Tom Kruglinski

Gardiner

Telltale anomalies

As another anniversary of the 911 tragedy approaches 22 years later, none of the lingering unanswered questions have been resolved. For instance, how does all the debris of a collapsed 110-story building only fill up the lobby of the WTC Tower 1, and no higher, as up-close photos by first-responders document? The 266,371 tons of concrete miraculously turned into talcum-size powder forming giant pyroclastic clouds, but what about the steel? Steel-framed buildings collapsing do not self-vaporize on the way down in a collapse, yet the majority of the steel was missing as the photos clearly indicate. What actually happened to all those cars at ground zero that were fully incinerated while surrounding them on the street were paper documents laying all over the place unburned? These are what are called “anomalies” and there were many on 9/11 unanswered to this day.

In subsequent major tragedies, an aerial view will reveal the so-called wildfires in California that incinerated the town of Paradise had trees, vegetation and plastic mailboxes among the incinerated houses left unburned and many other anomalies. Now in Maui, like the Pentagon on 9/11, the alarm/siren warning system was not activated even though regular drills were previously common. The hurricane was said to be the blame for the unusual Maui southerly winds, but time-sequenced-radar-maps show it was offshore 500 miles past Maui at the windy time and not capable of producing winds that far away. Even worse 2,000 children are officially missing but the official death count is being kept at 115. Like 911 and Paradise, the video evidence of the precise incineration and many anomalies, speak loudly. Curiously in response, authorities had tall black fences erected around the devastation of Lahaina restricting any more filmmaking or photography, even from the highway, or you will be arrested. Lahaina natives said the event “was not natural”. Judge for yourself: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zik2vcn1yk).

Steve Romine

Woodstock