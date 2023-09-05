The Ulster County Board of Elections has announced that Julia Deyo, a 16-year-old student from Rondout Valley High School, is the winner of this year’s “I Voted” sticker contest.

“With over 3,300 votes cast in total and more than 1,300 votes specifically in support of Julia’s artwork, it’s clear that her design resonated with the people of Ulster County,” the Board of Elections said in a statement. “This competition was a testament to the creativity and talent of our local youth, and Julia’s outstanding design truly captured the essence of civic engagement and the importance of voting.”

Last year’s competition featured the standout design by Hudson Rowan and captured widespread attention and went viral.

Deyo’s winning “I Voted” sticker will be produced and distributed at all early voting centers starting October 28, allowing community members to display their civic pride when they participate in early voting. Additionally, these stickers will be available at all poll sites on November 7, ensuring that every voter on Election Day can showcase their commitment to democracy.

In recognition of her artistic talent and her contribution to encouraging civic participation, Deyo will be honored with the “Pride of Ulster County” award at an upcoming meeting of the Ulster County legislature.

“The Ulster County Board of Elections would also like to express our gratitude to the other finalists and all the talented students who submitted their artwork for this year’s contest,” the Board of Elections said in a statement. “Your creative contributions are essential in promoting civic awareness and engagement among our youth.”

Other participants included Harper Quigley, 9, an Ernest C. Myer Elementary School; Ryan Thompson, 17, of Ellenville High School; Tahlia Elkin, 14, of New Paltz High School; and Melissa, 16, of New Paltz High School.

The board said in its statement that the annual “I Voted” sticker contest is an “integral part of our youth engagement program, and it is through initiatives like these that we hope to inspire the next generation of active and informed citizens. We look forward to opening submissions for next year’s sticker contest in early 2024, providing another opportunity for our local students to showcase their artistic talents and commitment to civic involvement.”