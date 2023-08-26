New Paltz’s Cannabis Growers Showcase is being embraced more fully by village officials. When it was launched on August 10, it was with cautious optimism for its success, but Mayor Tim Rogers made it clear at the time that the program would be evaluated from week to week to adjust or even cancel it, if big problems arose. At the August 23 village meeting, the conversation was about ways to expand the market. Trustees seem to be pleased with the professionalism and good vibes permeating the whole affair, and that’s before they even find out how much it’s going to generate for the village in taxes.

Organizer Rick Weissman had been scheduled to join the meeting virtually to discuss the details, but ultimately was not in attendance. Trustees had reviewed Weissman’s ideas ahead of time, however, as prepared elected officials are wont to do. Weissman is seeking to expand the market to include as maximum of seven cultivators and two producers of refined cannabis products; on top of that, including three local non-cannabis vendors is also on the table. Based on the fact that the owner of Kon-tiki (the second business of that name and at that location, it’s not owned by the Montesa family who ran the original and sold similar merchandise) has expressed interest in being one of those non-cannabis vendors, it could be inferred that the wares would largely be cannabis-delivery systems to complement the existing products. What’s certain is that no food vendors will be among the three. Rogers referred to “adjacent” shops as being likely.

It was agreed that it would be less confusing to site the non-cannabis vendors within the age-restricted zone of the market proper. As the cannabis vendors are only able to sell through the on-site licensed dispenser, but the non-cannabis vendors would presumably be collecting money directly, this will only add another layer of complexity to a system with many moving parts. Based on business thus far, consumers are more than willing to figure all of that out.

Another tweak Weissman is seeking is to allow a few minutes after the 8 p.m. market closing time to wrap up final transactions; specifically, to get all the business done by 8:15.

Trustees were in support of the changes requested. Some of these, such as adding additional licensed vendors, will require approval at the state level before being implemented.

The showcase event currently operates weekly from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 1-8 p.m. on Saturday in a parking lot behind the village hall on Plattekill Avenue in New Paltz.