Village of New Paltz officials are rolling out a parking app, but it’s anticipated that there will be some technical snafus and a user learning curve. Park Mobile is the app of choice, and in theory will allow for payment for the use of any non-free village parking spot, which in this century has expanded to include more spots on Main Street, the Plattekill lot and parking on Sundays. Some of these spots can also be paid for using a nearby kiosk or by adding coins to a legacy meter, but some will only be able to be paid for using this app, or by calling a phone number that will be posted on signs. When using the Park Mobile system, there will be a minimum $1 cost, and users will also have to pay an additional fee for the use of the service.

Parking, which is essentially vehicle storage, is seen by experts as carrying a very high cost in terms of the amount of public land dedicated to that purpose. Parking fees are intended to offset some or all of that cost.