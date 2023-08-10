Sway to the rhythm of steel drums and tantalize your taste buds with the flavors of the tropics as Cantine Field in Saugerties transforms into a Caribbean paradise. Seasoned Gives invites you to the fourth annual Caribbean Carnival, offering a taste of the West Indies right in your backyard. Join the free-for-all celebration on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11am to 7pm.

The Caribbean Carnival promises to be a feast of culture, featuring authentic Caribbean food, music, and events such as a vendor market, basketball competition, costume contest, DJ and live performances. Reminiscent of the West Indies carnival celebration, the festivities signal the “Crop Over” time, a joyful mark of completed harvest.

Co-founder Tamika Dunkley expressed the spirit of the event, saying, “This event was created for all people to engage and connect with each other to celebrate the beautiful and diverse cultures of the Caribbean. We’re all 99.9% the same, and we invite everyone to come together to enjoy the energy and festivities at Cantine Field.”

Seasoned Gives, rooted in the adversity-defying experiences of founders Tamika and Martin Dunkley, emphasizes community coaching and empowering marginalized and underestimated entrepreneurs to achieve financial stability.

For more information, visit seasonedgives.org.