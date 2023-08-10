Life’s last act is a somber reality few wish to confront, yet a destination we all share. In this spirit, a rare symposium is unfolding in the scenic Hudson Valley that dares to journey into a terrain often cloaked in fear and silence.

The “Dying to Know” film festival at Rosendale Theatre is the brainchild of Bevival, a purpose-driven creative content hub committed to transitioning our aging society from a state of denial about death to a cultivated understanding and acceptance, fostering a culture of death literacy.

The event kicks off Friday, August 11th, with a day dedicated to exploring the intimate realm of caregiving and choices at life’s end. At 1pm, the audience will dive into the world of hospice care with Stopping for Death, followed by a discussion with the filmmaker and the Circle of Friends for the Dying. Defining Hope, at 4pm, offers an optimistic perspective on choices in life-threatening illness, followed by a Q&A session. The day will culminate with Into The Night, at 6pm, where attendees will be joined by the filmmaker for a post-screening discussion.

Saturday’s program, on August 12th, opens with Zen and the Art of Dying at 12 pm, featuring a post-screening conversation with a Death Doula and next-gen Funeral Director. The narrative of natural death continues with Bury Me At Taylor Hollow, at 2 pm, a film that includes interaction with a Green Burial Entrepreneur. The evening session at 6 pm, Plan 75, promises an intellectually stimulating discussion with esteemed PhD Professors of Gerontology, End of Life Communications, and Film.

The following Sunday, August 13th, focuses on personal narratives and societal attitudes toward death. Last Flight Home and What Time is Left are scheduled for 5 pm and 7:30 pm, respectively, and will be accompanied by discussions with experts in end-of-life choices and filmmakers.

Additional events include Everything Went Fine on Tuesday, August 15th; a lively storytelling session with Adam Wade & Friends on Saturday, August 26th, with a Q&A to follow; and the thought-provoking films Two Gods and Homegoings on Sunday, August 27th, complete with post-screening dialogues.

For more information, visit d2kdusa.com or rosendaletheatre.org.