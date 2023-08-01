To celebrate the Saugerties Farmers’ Market’s 22nd year, a series of Harvest Home Dinners will showcase the diversity of Hudson Valley farm-raised foods. The intimate dinner market fundraisers, hosted at area homes and prepared by an array of local chefs and talented home cooks, will be offered on eleven different evenings with dates from August through October (see SaugertiesFarmersMarket.com).

Guests select their dinners by choosing a date. “I will inform guests where they will be going a few weeks before their confirmed date,” said Harvest Home Dinner organizer Diane Congello-Brandes. “The reason the market chooses to hide the names of the hosts and chefs is to prevent customers from insisting they have to go to a particular home. Instead, it’s a surprise — and, after all these years, one that everyone enjoys.”

Guests can choose to reserve one or two seats, or book an entire table at the selected dates. “Harvest Home Dinners have introduced community members to each other,” said Congello-Brandes. “ Friendships have started at these events, as everyone around the table is interested in good food and community.”

The food all comes from the farmers, bakers and food makers in the Saugerties Farmers’ Market. That includes fresh and local fruits and vegetables, meats, poultry, fish, seafood and baked goods.

“It’s celebration time to show off all the great foods we have in the Saugerties Farmers’ Market,” said Saugerties Farmers’ Market coordinator Judith Spektor. “And a perfect time to enjoy an exceptional dinner with your friends or to meet new friends in a beautiful home. What an opportunity to support the market in its 22nd year and enjoy yourself.”

Dinner tickets are $65 a person and each guest is expected to bring their own wine or other dinner beverage with them. Those interested in attending one of this year’s Harvest Home Dinners can email harvesthomedinners@gmail.com or text 845-706-6715. Dinners sell out well in advance of the dates, so those who are interested are advised to reserve ASAP.

The Saugerties Farmers’ Market is open every Saturday (except during the Garlic Festival on September 30) through October 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cahill School parking lot at 115 Main Street.

For additional information about the farm market, visit SaugertiesFarmersMarket.com, facebook.com/SaugertiesFarmersMarket or instagram.com/saugertiesfarmersmarket.