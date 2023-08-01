Thu. 8/3

Markley & Balmer in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 5pm.

Live Karaoke and Open Mic at The Seasoned Gives Evolution Center in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

Bossa Blue in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Pocket Merchant / Modulus Now at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Jupiter & Okwess at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 7pm.

Abraxis: A Tribute to Santana at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm.

Bluegrass Open House 2023 at the Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, 7:30pm.

Spiegeltent Presents: Phoebe Hunt at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8pm.

Durand Jones at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Get Poison’d at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Live Piano Entertainment at the Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 8:30pm.

Friday 8/4

Bennett Harris in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 5pm.

Bard Music Festival Opening Night Social. Celebrate the Festival with friends, old and new, and enjoy craft cocktails and local fare in a magical setting at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 5pm.

Steve Raleigh at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 5pm.

Lara Hope & The Arktones / Whoah. The Northeast’s premier Roots Rock n’ Roll band at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 6pm.

Chant, Music and Mantra with Nina Rao and Friends at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 6pm.

Free Music on The Bell with Jimmy Stuff at Belleayre Mountain in Highmount, 6pm.

Golly Presents: Joan as Police Woman / Lisa Gee at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 6pm.

Walkway At Night Kickoff Concert at the Walkway Over the Hudson in Highland, 6:15pm.

Live Piano Entertainment at the Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

August Exhibitions Preview Featuring Patricia Cummins / Our National Parks, Yvette Lewis / In the Quiet of the Forest at ASK in Kingston, 7pm.

Florry / Dominick and The Family Band at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Juma Sultan Aboriginal Society. Presented by the City of Kingston Dept. of Arts and Cultural Affairs and Parks and Recreation at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 7pm.

Club d’Elf ft. John Medeski at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm.

Natasha B / Albino Love Slaves / Low Flying Planes / Phenomenon at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Bard Music Festival Presents Program One with Vaughan Williams: Becoming An English Composer at the Sosnoff Theater in the Fisher Center, 7pm.

Spiegeltent Presents LayeRhythm: Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop. Collective of DJs, MCs, musicians, and dancers take over After Hours at the Fisher Center, 7pm.

The Dolly Party: The Country Western Diva Dance Party Returns at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Brothers & Sisters: A Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band. Featuring many musical guests (night one) at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Spaceheater at Dogwood in Beacon, 8pm.

90’s Party. Krowd Kings return to the Academy for another epic 90’s night at The Academy in Poughkeepsie, 9pm.

Tyger Tyger / Ephraim Asili (DJ set) at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.

The Dmitry Wild Show. Garage, blues, psychedelic, and rock at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Sat. 8/5

Riparian Rhapsody at Academy Green Park in Kingston, 10am.

Priscila Navarro at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 11am, 8pm.

Jack Spann Band at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 12pm.

Positive Jam Festival. Music, food, drinks and arts-lifestyle vendors; an all-day event for the family celebrating 20 years of The Hold Steady at Arrowood Farms in Accord, 12pm.

Brunch with Davey O at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Bluegrass Brunch by the Millstream with Live Music from Conor Wenk at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

Samuel Claiborne at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 1pm.

Dust Bowl Faeries in the Widow Jane Mine in Rosendale, 3pm.

90 Proof Band. Five-piece country/rock cover band playing all your favorite hits at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Lucas Perez at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 3:30pm.

The Big Takeover with Royal Khaoz / DJ Genius / Greg Gutty / Port of Reign. Come Celebrate Jamaican Independence Day in the beer garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 4pm.

Summertide. New music all summer long at The Lace Mill in Kingston, 4pm.

Going In with Keith Fullerton Whitman, M Geddes Gengras, Nyhne, Camille Altay. Saugerties based Going In Records is a sub-label of The Bunker New York, dedicated to long-form musical compositions geared towards healing, meditation, plant medicine ceremonies, psychedelic therapy, yoga, or simply spacing out and going inside yourself at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 5:30pm.

Spaghetti Eastern Music at Rock da Casbah in Saugerties, 6pm.

Golly Presents: Joan as Police Woman / Lisa Gee at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 6pm.

Live Piano Entertainment at the Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Myles Mancuso Band at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

The Saints of Swing Featuring Miss Rene Bailey at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Laura Zarougian & Little Tree at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 7pm.

Bernard Purdie & Friends at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Donna The Buffalo at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Marc Black and Michael Esposito at the Matagiri Center in Woodstock, 8pm.

Brothers & Sisters: A Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band Featuring Many Musical Guests (night 2) at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Catskill Pride After Party with Roost World / The Bijou Adult Variety Show at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.

Sun. 8/6

Jazz Brunch with Pete Levin at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 11am.

Brunch in the Beer Garden with Depetris / Laks Duo at the Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

Afternoon Concert: Ratboy Jr at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 1pm.

Rock Academy Matinee at The Falcon in Marlboro, 1pm.

Family of Woodstock Annual Benefit Raffle & Concert Featuring Milo & Friends / Swing Vipers / The Bob Cats / Kosinski & Company and Special Guests in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 3pm.

Verona Quartet Chamber Music at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 4pm.

Hudson Valley Bluegrass Express at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company,

Grand Format Vinyl DJ at Darlings in Tillson, 6pm.

Sunday Funday with Shelley Levy & Friends at The Station Bar & Curio in Woodstock, 7pm.

Porter Carroll Jr. at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Camille Thurman with the Darrell Green Quartet at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Noah Britton / Old Table / Ric Royer + G Lucas Crane at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

The Ladles & Sami Stevens at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Mon. 8/7

Sinai Vessel / Bruiser & Bicycle / Fraternal Twin / Ambient Set by Ben Seretan at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

The World Famous Colony Open Mic. Weekly open mic hosted by Brendon O’Shea with house guitar and piano available at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Tues. 8/8

Life of Agony / Sick of It All / RBNX at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Annie Hart / Anna Fox Rochinski / Rixey at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Matt Basile at Darlings in Tillson, 7pm.

Crowbones & Friends: A Little Local Jamfest at The Station Bar & Curio in Woodstock, 7pm.

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Wed. 8/9

Waterfront Wednesday at The Tidewater Center in Saugerties, 6pm.

Acoustic Supper Club with Sunburst Brothers at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Tomato Flower / Open Head at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Brazilian Samba / Bossa Nova Night with Boreal at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Thurston Howell – A Premier Yacht Rock Spectacular at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Hudson Valley Jazz Festival: Sean Crimmins Heart Strings Band at Front Street Tavern in Kingston, 7pm.

Jack DeJohnette’s Tribute to Miles Davis at UPAC in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Amy Helm: Summer Residency at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Andrew H. Smith / Andy Loebs / Taraka (DJ Set) at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.