Thu. 7/27

Real Human Beings. A show that utilizes the gestural composing language of Soundpainting to create a spontaneous, ensemble-based improvised performance at the Powerhouse Theater at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

On The Main Stage: Summer & Smoke by Tennessee Williams at Bethany Hall in Kingston, 7:30pm.

As You Like It Presented by Catskill Mountain Shakespeare at The Red Barn in Hunter, 7:30pm.

Free Summer Movies: Turning Red at Safe Harbors Green in Newburgh, 7:30pm.

Rapa Nui Polynesia Dance at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 7:30pm.

Always…Patsy Cline at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Fri. 7/28

Movie Matinee: Lightyear at the Saugerties Public Library, 1pm.

Bard SummerScape Presents: Henri VIII by Camille Saint-Saëns. French grand opera at its most magnificent at the Fisher Center Sosnoff Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 4pm.

Navatman Dance at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 6pm.

Honey the Clown and the Professor at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 6pm.

As You Like It Presented by Catskill Mountain Shakespeare at The Red Barn in Hunter, 7:30pm.

Hello, Dolly at the Woodstock Playhouse, 7:30pm.

Always…Patsy Cline at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Behind the Attic Wall at the Powerhouse Theater at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Jaws. Presented by the City of Kingston Dept. of Arts and Cultural Affairs, and Parks and Recreation at Kingston Point Park in Kingston, 8:30pm.

Sat. 7/29

Spirited Away – Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 at Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 1pm.

On The Main Stage: Summer & Smoke by Tennessee Williams at Bethany Hall in Kingston, 2pm.

Behind the Attic Wall at the Powerhouse Theater at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 2pm, 8pm.

As You Like It Presented by Catskill Mountain Shakespeare at The Red Barn in Hunter, 2pm, 7:30pm.

Hello, Dolly at the Woodstock Playhouse, 7:30pm.

Always…Patsy Cline at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Hudson Valley’s Funniest Showcase at Mahoney’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Sun. 7/30

Reel Women Screening with UPWIFT Member Laura Dowling Shea at the Rosendale Theatre, 2pm.

Bard SummerScape Presents: Henri VIII by Camille Saint-Saëns. French grand opera at its most magnificent at the Fisher Center Sosnoff Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 2pm.

As You Like It Presented by Catskill Mountain Shakespeare at The Red Barn in Hunter, 2pm.

Hello, Dolly at the Woodstock Playhouse, 7:30pm.

On The Main Stage: Summer & Smoke by Tennessee Williams at Bethany Hall in Kingston, 2pm.

Always…Patsy Cline at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 2pm.

Behind the Attic Wall at the Powerhouse Theater at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 2pm.

“Summer Suite for Guitar” Featuring Classical Guitarist David Temple at The Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 3pm.

Movie Screening + Q&A with Director: Shepard & Dark at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 4pm.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, 7:30pm.

Josh Gondelman & Alison Leiby. Stand up comedy at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Birthday Birthday Birthday Play Reading at Powerhouse Theater at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Mon. 7/31

Watch Together Now Family Movie Afternoon: The Incredibles at the Saugerties Public Library, 3:30pm.

Wed. 8/2

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris at the Olive Free Library, 1pm.

Waterfront Wednesdays at the Tidewater Center. Live-action puppet theater, ecological presentations and creative workshops about Saugerties and the Esopus at the Arm-of-the-Sea Tidewater Center in Saugerties, 6pm.

Met Opera Live in HD Summer Encore: Verdi’s Il Trovatore at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 6pm.