Thu. 7/27

Taking Strides: Walking for Your Health. Get outside, meet other people, and improve your fitness and well-being at our free weekly walking group Kingston Library, 9am.

Storytimes at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

What’s Out There? A Planetarium Experience at the Hurley Reformed Church, 11am.

Story Time at the Woodstock Library, 11am.

Lunch & Learn with The Kingston Library. Month-long reading series. Exploring American History differently.at the People’s Place in Kingston, 12pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Veterans and Military Families Resource Fair at the VFW Brannen in New Paltz, 4pm.

Block Heads Lego Club at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Junior Engineers Robotics Workshop with ROBOTICS4U at Gardiner Library, 4:30pm.

Plant Circle. Come learn about plants and bring one to repot at Made X Hudson Shop in Catskill, 5pm.

Whose American Dream? Reading and discussion with cutting edge journalists—Reniqua Allen-Lamphere, Jule Hall, and Alissa Quart— as they dissect the fantasies, the harm, the spin, and the underbelly of the American Dream in a riveting conversation about politics, history, social justice at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 5:30pm.

40 Over 40 Gala Event presented by Eye Spy Photography at Hudson Distillery House, 6pm.

Keep the Lights On. Low music and bright lights make for a perfect first-time skating experience, or a great fit for those who get sensory overload. Skate Time in Accord, 6pm.

Pages & Projects at the Esopus Library, 6:30pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Thursday Trivia Night at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Fri. 7/28

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. A one mile walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and wander through Majestic Park at the Gardiner Library, 8am.

Examining Life: A Workshop for Women Exploring the Aging Process through Personal Writings at the Woodstock Library, 10:30am.

Bee Active: Water Day at the Elting Memorial Library, 11am.

Aloha! Community Appreciation Day Luau at Ulster Savings Bank in Kingston, 11am.

NY Apple Camp 2023. Come learn about cider making, fruit foraging, the nursery trade, innovative orcharding, identifying and preserving heritage varieties at the Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, 1pm.

D&D at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Cryptid Club for Kids at the Woodstock Library, 4pm.

Democracy Party in the Park. BBQ picnic dinner, games, live music, the Democracy Tent, and meet this year’s Democratic candidates at Robert Post Park in Kingston, 5pm.

Adult Skate. Come celebrate the peak of summer and the kickoff of Borscht Belt Fest weekend with a Friday night adult-only skate featuring a set by DJ No Rules at Skate Time in Accord, 6pm.

Percussive Dance Class with Liana Gabel at Tilda’s Kitchen in Kingston, 6pm.

TBDq: Weekly Pop-Up Queer Bar. Unstructured, unfiltered, uncultured happy hour featuring food from Lekker 209 at PAKT in Kingston, 6pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Teen Campfire at the Elting Memorial Library, 7pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

Sat. 7/29

Climb it for Climate: The Catskills. A three part mountain running series that will challenge runners’ skills over the course of three events.at Belleayre Mountain in Highmount, 9am.

The Special Relationships Between Native Plants & Wild Pollinators. Join biologist Laura Wyeth for a walk & talk on the many species of native pollinators around the interesting habitat sites at SUNY New Paltz, 9:30am.

Nature Journaling. Activity, guided hike, and sharing circle at The Environmental Cooperative in Poughkeepsie, 10am.

Kids’ Mushroom Safari at Onteora Lake in Woodstock, 10am.

Borscht Belt Fest. Festival that pays homage to the Borscht Belt era’s vibrant past and wide-ranging influence on contemporary American culture (see coverage in cover story) in Ellenville, 10:30am.

Tracy Bonham and Melodeon: Music That Teaches Music at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 11am.

Indigenous Wisdom w/ Manari Ushigua, Florencia Fridman, Orlando Villarraga. Deep immersion w/ community, nature, indigenous wisdom, sacred plants, guided sound experience, ceremony, picnic, & more in Accord, 11am (exact location provided upon purchase)

Author Talk at the Saugerties Public Library, 11am.

A Taste of Oaxaca. A cultural mix of dance, music, food and photography at Mid Hudson Library Auditorium in Poughkeepsie, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm, 6pm.

Kelly McMaster, “The Leaving Season” in conversation with Abigail Thomas at Nancy’s Artisanal Creamery in Woodstock, 2pm.

Saturday Afternoon Comic Book Club at the Woodstock Library, 3pm.

Little Brook Farm Gala on The Hill in Old Chatham, 6pm.

Cumbia Night w/ Milagro Verde at Opus 40 Sculpture Park & Museum in Saugerties, 7pm.

Wizard Fest Poughkeepsie at Mahoney’s Irish Pub & Steakhouse in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Twilight Limited Special Train Rides at Catskill Mountain Railroad in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Sun. 7/30

Mushroom Walks with Chicory Naturalist at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 10am.

The Cool Out: A Summer Wellness Experience at The Harmony Lab in Woodstock, 10am.

Signings at the Market: Maya Kaimal, Indian Flavor Every Day. Meet Award-winning cookbook author Maya Kaimalat at the Rhinebeck Farmers Market, 10:30am.

Sunday Drag Brunch at Mama Roux at Mama Roux in Newburgh, 11am.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Summer Shovin Roller Derby Mixer. Fast Paced, Hard Hitting, Open Gender Roller Derby at Ice Time Sports in Newburgh, 2pm.

Drag Queen Bingo Hosted by Sis Jenner at Stockade Tavern in Kingston, 3pm.

Commander Madness Sunday at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Mon. 7/31

88th Annual Emerson Resort & Spa Woodstock Open golf tournament at Woodstock Golf Club, 7am.

Monday Mile Walking Club at the Hurley Library, 11:30am.

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Kids Poetry Series with Miranda at the Woodstock Library,

Lego Club at the Saugerties Public Library, 3pm.

LGBTQ+ Club at the Saugerties Public Library, 3pm.

Writers Group at the Woodstock Library, 3pm.

Magic: The Gathering Draft Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Magic: The Gathering Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Teen Battle of the Books at the Saugerties Public Library, 11am.

Kung Fu at Mountainview Studio in Woodstock, 7pm.

Tues. 8/1

Storytimes at the Saugerties Public Library, 10:30am.

Writer’s Group. Share recent work and exchange feedback with other writers at Kingston Library in the First Floor Meeting Space, 11am.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Library, 2:30pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Fiction and Personal Narrative Workshop with Nancy Kline at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

135th Ulster County Fair. Animals, rides, live entertainment, agricultural exhibits, cotton candy, kettle corn, and so much more at Ulster County Fairgrounds (see brief in this issue) in New Paltz, 4pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

C.U. Next Tuesday Queer Night at the Salt Box Bar in Kingston, 6pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Trivia Tuesday – “The Office” Edition Pop Up. 7 rounds of trivia! Each round will have 10 questions, and in each round, an elimination question will be asked at 215 Main Street in New Paltz, 8pm.

Wed. 8/2

Connect and Play at the Saugerties Public Library, 10:30am.

Mushroom Walk at the Olive Free Library, 12pm.

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Teen Club at the Saugerties Public Library, 3pm

Shawangunk Biking Association (SBA) Summer Gathering at the Mohonk Preserve Visitor Center in Gardiner, 4pm.

Game Night at the Communal Table at Rough Draft in Kingston, 5:30pm.

New York’s Climate Crisis: The How, The Why, and What To Do at the Saugerties Library, 5:30pm.

Wargaming Wednesdays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Draft Night: March of the Machines at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Family Fun Night: Safari Trivia at the Saugerties Public Library, 6:30pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.