Thu. 7/27

Slow Stitch Club. Quilt, knit, crochet, felt, sew, embroider while enjoying some “me time” and socializing at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Bee Kind: Storytime and Craft with PJ Storytime at the Elting Memorial Library, 11am.

Cooling Herbs for Summertime Heat: A Workshop with Wild Beyond Botanicals (Postponed from 7/25 to 7/27!) at the Elting Memorial Library, 1pm.

Fringe City Futures. An exhibition exploring community-based recovery, resilience, and resistance in the Hudson Valley after mid-century urban renewal at MASS Design Group / Hudson Valley Design Lab in Poughkeepsie, 3pm.

Craft-ernoons at the Olive Free Library, 3pm.

“Meet the Artist” with Carla Rhodes at CPW in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Paint & Sip at the Elting Memorial Library, 5:30pm.

Fri. 7/28

Drop-in Craft Fridays at the Town of Ulster Library, 10:30am.

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Bobby Previte + Knox Chandler / Ben Vida & Lea Bertucci “Artist Talk” moderated by Ric Royer at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Sat. 7/29

Saturday Special: Delft Tiles at the Senate House State Historic Site in Kingston, 1pm.

Intro to Internal Tools Workshop. A series of workshops based on the teachings of New Humanism with each workshop designed to help participants better understand themselves and their life situation at Hudson Valley Park of Study & Reflection in Esopus, 3pm.

Sculpture III Opening Reception at Live 4 Art Gallery in Pawling, 5pm.

Sun. 7/30

Creation Station Pop-Up Henri Matisse. Design a Pop art t-shirt using the technique of collage at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Oaxaca Stories in Photographs. Photographer Eric Mindling will talk about the rich Oaxacan culture in Southern Mexico he discovered during the 25 years he lived there documenting people’s lives through photography at Greig Farm in Red Hook, 2pm.

Mon. 7/31

Sean Willett Portrait Exhibition Final Day at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 10am.

Stitch N’ Bitch. Learn how to sew from the real experts in manufacturing at Made X Hudson Atelier in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Tues. 8/1

Inaugural Exhibition at 107 Henry Street – A Sense Of Place: The New Hudson River Valley School at Transart in Kingston, no time specified.

Esopus Artists at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Crafternoons at the Saugerties Public Library, 1pm.

Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.