Activists have announced a rally in advance of a scheduled Indian Point Decommissioning Oversight Board Public Forum, calling on Governor Hochul to sign legislation passed last month (A7208/S6893) that prohibits dumping radioactive waste from decommissioning nuclear plants into the Hudson River. The rally is planned for On Monday, July 31 at 4 p.m., outside the Cortlandt Town Hall, 1 Heady St, Cortlandt, NY.

The push comes as Holtec International plans to dump more than one million gallons of toxic radioactive wastewater from the Indian Point site into the Hudson River this summer. That waste contains toxic contaminants, including radioactive tritium, exposure to which is linked to cancer, miscarriages, genetic defects and other adverse health effects.

Governor Hochul remains silent on the issue, even as over 400,000 people, 35 localities and 138 groups call on her to stop the dump.