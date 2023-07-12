Thu. 7/13

Manga Movie and More Night with Carolyn at the Gardiner Library, 4:30pm.

Midnight Cowboy (1969) at The Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

On The Main Stage: Summer and Smoke by Tennessee Williams at Bethany Hall in Kingston, 7:30pm.

The Secret Open Mic (Open to the Public) at Boughton Place in Highland, 7:30pm.

Fri. 7/14

The Wiz (1978) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 7pm.

Crossing Delancey at The Coach House Theatre in Kingston, 7:30pm.

On The Main Stage: Summer and Smoke by Tennessee Williams at Bethany Hall in Kingston, 7:30pm.

As You Like It presented by Catskill Mountain Shakespeare. Performed outdoors and featuring a live folk rock soundtrack at The Red Barn in Hunter, 7:30pm.

Fiddler on the Roof at the Woodstock Playhouse, 7:30pm.

We Start in Manhattan: A New Queer Musical at the Powerhouse Theater in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Aria Code / Erin Markey / Jasmine Rice Labeija at Spiegeltent at Bard SummerScape in Annandale-On-Hudson, 8pm.

On Golden Pond. A humorous and heartwarming play about love, reconnection, and family at theCounty Players At The Falls in Wappingers Fall, 8pm.

The Prom at The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Vic Dibitetto at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Sat. 7/15

Improv Open Mic: Miss Myrtle’s Side Show at Boughton Place in Highland, 7pm.

Vic Dibitetto at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

The Butterfly at Woodstock Reformed Church, 7pm.

On The Main Stage: Summer and Smoke by Tennessee Williams at Bethany Hall in Kingston, 7:30pm.

As You Like It at The Red Barn in Hunter, 7:30pm.

Fiddler on the Roof at the Woodstock Playhouse, 7:30pm.

Crossing Delancey at The Coach House Theatre in Kingston, 7:30pm.

On Golden Pond at The Falls in Wappingers Fall, 8pm.

The Prom at The CENTER for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck, 8pm.

We Start in Manhattan: A New Queer Musical at the Powerhouse Theater in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Movie Night at the Beach: Jaws at Belleayre Beach in Pine Hill, 8:30pm.

The Misfits (1961) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Sun. 7/16

R&B Brunch with Conor Wenk at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 11am.

On Golden Pond at The Falls in Wappingers Fall, 2pm.

Crossing Delancey at The Coach House Theatre in Kingston, 2pm.

As You Like It at The Red Barn in Hunter, 2pm.

On The Main Stage: Summer and Smoke by Tennessee Williams at Bethany Hall in Kingston, 2pm.

The Prom at The CENTER for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck, 3pm.

Bored Teachers Presents: Teachers Do Stand Up at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Mermaids (1990) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Mon. 7/17

BQM Screening: Chocolate Babies at Blackbird Infoshop & Cafe in Kingston, 7pm.

Once Upon a Time in Uganda at Tinker Street Cinema, 8pm.

Tues. 7/18

The Stuff (1985). Bizarre plot involving delicious goo that oozes from the Earth, filmed locally. Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Wed. 7/19

The Glass Castle at Olive Free Library in West Shokan, 1pm.

Music Fan Series Presents Squaring the Circle (Story of Hipgnosis) at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road with host Jason Fine at Tinker Street Cinema, 7pm.