Thu. 7/13

Africans in America and Antiquity – A Season Long Exhibit by TransArt at the Matthewis Persen House Museum in Kingston, 9am.

Slow Stitch Club. Quilt, knit, crochet, felt, sew, embroider while enjoying some “me time” and socializing at the Gardiner Ali Brady, 10:30am.

Adult Craft Night at the Town of Ulster Public Library, 5pm.

Opening Reception: Sita Gomez. Cuban American visual artist based in Hudson delivering bold, colorful work. Opus 40 in Saugerties, 5:30pm.

Fri. 7/14

Art in the Barn 2023. Contemporary, kaleidoscopic glimpse into the world of artistic expression, in contrast to its setting in a 1750’s reconstructed Dutch barn at The Dutch Barn Art & Heritage Gallery in Saugerties, 11am.

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Saugerties Artists Studio Tour Opening Reception at the Dutch Barn in Saugerties, 5pm.

The Cartoons of Max Fleischer. Showing newly restored cartoons including the awesome characters, Betty Boop, Koko the Clown, Popeye the Sailor, plus Q&A with Jack Theakston about his restoration efforts at The Rosendale Theatre, 7:30pm.

Sat. 7/15

Window on Nature with Tanya Marcuse. Spend the day photographing the landscape at a private land preserve in Kingston at the CPW in Kingston, 9am.

Watercolor Class: Paint a Simple Still Life with Emmy Hastings at Gardiner Library, 10am.

Reception: In a Dream Juried Art Show at the Artists’ Collective of Hyde Park, 4pm.

“Feel the Texture” by artist Lee Rubenstein at Art Gallery 71 in Rhinebeck, 5pm.

Sun. 7/16

Woven Willow Star Making Workshop with Jessica Clark at the Gardiner Library, 9am.

Creation Station Pop-Up: Vassily Kandinsky Pop Art and Music at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Mon. 7/17

Stitch N’ Bitch. Learn how to sew from the real experts in manufacturing at Made X Hudson, 5:30pm.

Tues. 7/18

Crafternoons: Washi Tape Suncatchers at Olive Free Library in West Shokan, 3pm.

Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

Kids Crochet Class with Jenn Varon at the Gardiner Library, 4:15pm.

Hudson Valley Hives – Beekeeper Support Group at Olive Free Library in West Shokan, 5:45pm.

DIY Zine Workshop. Learn how to make your own zines with Average Joey – a traveling songwriter, poet, writer, and zinester at the Kingston Library, 6:30pm.

Wed. 7/19

Margaret’s Monthly Craft: Mosaic Tray at the Kingston Library, 6pm.