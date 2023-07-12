The 13th annual O+ Festival is still a few months away, but Kingston’s O+ crew (known for exchanging the art of medicine for the medicine of art) is already quite busy: Their Summer Sessio+ns fundraising concert series continues with a block party outside of Rough Draft Bar & Books this Friday, July 14, and they’ll also be hosting a mural demolition ceremony in midtown throughout the week.

The block party will feature music from indie pop-rockers Sam Kogon and Gregory Stovetop, food trucks, and an outdoor bar. For the maximally artsy experience, show up at 5pm for a tour of the towering O+ murals in the area, primarily painted in exchange for basic health care and wellness services as part of the annual festival. Live music starts at 6pm and there’s a $15 suggested donation for attendees.

O+ is also honoring the mural that stands at 695 Broadway, which Radio Kingston had long planned to demolish and convert into a green space. Anyone who’s driven down the avenue has likely seen this Black Lives Matter homage to Bronna Taylor, George Floyd, and Ahmaud Arbery. Portraits of each were painted by Kingston artist Jalani Lion to “provoke thought and emotion” and “serve as a symbol for positive change in the country, as well as the city of Kingston.” Two other Kingston artists contributed their talents to the mural: Dina Kravtsov (painter of resilient and medicinal Hudson Valley plants) and Matthew Schulze (lettering).

Rather than a blunt and unceremonious bulldozing, artist Jalani Lion, in collaboration with O+, veiled the mural in black paint, tempering the visual loss while commemorating its legacy. The word “Dismantle” will serve as both a literal and metaphorical call to action, anticipating the building’s impending demolition.

The week before the demolition will be marked by community-engagement events on July 12th (at 5-7pm) and 14th (at 1-3 pm), hosted by various local arts nonprofits. The public is invited to share their visions for societal change on the wall, embodying the mural’s original message of action, justice, and healing.

Post-demolition, a standing display will immortalize the mural’s legacy at the site, contributing to the green space’s ongoing testament to community aspirations. For more information, visit opositivefestival.org.